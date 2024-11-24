The comments on the youtube video are spectacular. Let me know your favorites….

DIE was invented by the CCP globalists et al., to pen us in until prison for speech is ready, until the 15 minute city is uploaded, until you come with your government mandated expiry date in the form of your euthanasia appointment.

I dreamed that towns passed motions outlawing drug dealing and citizens hauled out the druggies themselves. I dreamed they did it to save their youth, who were being killed like a war without bullets. I dreamed they bought their industry back themselves and bought local, and taught community pride. I dreamed they took down the 5g and smart infrastructure.

I dreamed they taught victory gardens and seed sharing instead of communism at school, that they taught community instead of division, math instead of hormones and pronouns. I dreamed the silence police were shamed, and cried for their mothers. I dreamed the only ones getting their junk sawed off were pedophiles. The street lights were for light not cameras and wifi. And people remembered each other and gave support not fear.

Visualize what you want. Because all creation starts with dreaming.

My dad said my head was in the clouds when I was a child. You need to dream to see the possible. Start Visualizing winning.

He didn't know I was practicing the 30k view.

Never do their work for them. never share fear. Bringing evil into the light is not to paralyze each other. It is to see it flail under our heels.

They made us soft, so when difficulty came it would feel overwhelming.

I predict your sheep will be waking up in real time, and like the vegan who tastes meat and grows fangs, won't tell you. Don't bother with your sheep. Focus on strangers all the time. Some other awake soul will meet your sheep. If all the awake talked to 5 strangers a day? pfft. Jaguar would make automobiles for driving again.

Oh Jaguar nothing is original about this advert. It's typical transhumanism in deconstructed baby steps. Erase white hetero man in a swath white paint? Pfft. Wait until society remembers itself and ends the divide. Getting thrust into the cave by ai and the control machine? Notice how the last image in the jaguar add looks like Flintstones without the cave men. Empty of humanity. The transhumanism must be discussed and rejected.

I dreamed these orders were hunted down. Under rocks. Slithering and crushed.

Tell your men their value. Love them for their God given attributes. Who is supposed to protect women and children? Men. I love how society tells women to confront men in their spaces. And to say no to men in their sports. Really? We will to protect our children. But it's men who get abused by that message. I'm tired of the castrated male messaging. Men we need you in our communities like never before.

Visualize humanity winning together. Picture winning. Medidate on it. Race religion sex, to divide is luciferarian. The age old method to keep power.

to win, you may have to challenge your presumptions.

You will have to work. Winning is not lamenting.

It is how we do it. Never despair, it is to do their work for them.

ridicule dog leaders

speak truth to virgin ears.

say what you see.

God is the last conspiracy.

find strength.

and give hope.

It is water to the thirsty.

You don't need to know the path.

But you do need to take the steps. Not in your echo chamber. Trust the world is ready. Speak to strangers.

Here for the universe….

I want to know whats going up in our street lights. All electricians, public works..

Your turn…

Now Please make fun of Jaguar.

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Share