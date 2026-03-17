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Lawyerlisa
5h

This is important to expose. Please do your part.

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
5h

I bought and read these books about a decade ago. If I remember right, Makow, like me, was canceled by his college.

I had no idea he was still around!

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