Who is Henry Makow?

““JEWISH SHILL”

I would serve the Illuminati Jewish purpose if I actually promoted anti Semitism.

On the contrary, I show that not all Jews are brainwashed. A handful are capable of being objective, truthful and fair. As result, I have won more friends for “the Jews” than anyone. I combat racial prejudice and anti Semitism.

For this reason, I don’t expect a B’nai Brith Gala Dinner in my honor, since it thrives on anti Semitism which forces Jews to contribute money and conform.

Of course, I am critical of the majority of Jews for being used, but this applies to most groups under the auspices of Freemasonry today. Radical Islam. Iranians. Zionism and Communism.

Far from “hating” my homeland, I have always been a Canadian nationalist. My PhD is in Canadian literature. Our political leaders like Trudeau, Trump, Biden, Bojo and Macron are the real “Jewish shills” and national traitors.”

He has described insurgency into Palestine as a genocide. No doubt an un popular view for a Jewish man to profess. Is there any wonder he is not in our alternative owned press?

“We should not be prejudiced against people on the basis of group identity. I am proof that individuals have a unique character and learning curve. If we believe in individual freedom, let’s treat others as individuals not groups. I have condemned Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in the strongest terms but Jews like me will be blamed while Americans who are financing the genocide will go scot free.

I find the physical and cultural traits of other races and nations attractive. I want to see these differences preserved in order to resist the Illuminati agenda. We are one big family, each bringing something unique to the table.

Human beings all want the same thing - to enjoy the precious gift of life.

Life on earth is a miracle.

We are the Family of Man, children of God who looks out through our eyes, the windows of the soul.

We should dedicate our lives to praising the Creator and discerning his Will. We should not allow the Illuminati to usurp our Birthright.”

His writings oppose organized Jewish interests, so much he was pursued by the Canadian Jewish Congress.

“In 2007, the Canadian Jewish Congress tried to force me to remove all references to Jews from my web site. However, nothing came of it. The Internet “hate laws” in Canada were changed because Muslims started to take advantage.

Obviously, I do not expect to influence the course of world events. I write to empower my readers so they are not manipulated (subverted) and can make informed decisions.”

https://www.henrymakow.com/

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Here are some of his books.

Way in advance of the Epstein release he was writing hidden best-selling books.

Feminism and the New World Order. This man is my brother from another mother it seems.

Now the how has Henry Makow described the Noahide laws? In a haunting cry he names it Gentile Genocide.

Over many administrations, the US government confirmed: “The entire creation of Gentiles exists only for the sake of the Jews.”

On thousands of separate occasions, Chabad Rebbe Menachem Schneerson explicitly claimed that Gentiles are closer in nature to animals than are Jews.

Why would the US government endorse Gentile genocide?

Because they gave their national credit card to the Rothschild banking cartel who are Satanist Jews and Freemasons.

“You worship Jesus as God, and rabbinic authorities could rule that this violates the prohibition on idolatry. The prescribed penalty is death by decapitation. This is not conspiracy theory. This is straightforward Talmudic jurisprudence as codified by authoritative rabbinic sources.”

Makow Disclaimer- WW3 is designed to disguise the murder of Gentiles. A “Gentile” is anyone who rejects Chabad tyranny, including ethnic Jews.

Jewish Shariah: The Global Conspiracy of Noahide Laws

by JD Hall

(hhenrymakow.com)

For nearly fifty years, something extraordinary has sat in the public record with almost no scrutiny.

What would you think if Congress formally honored a rabbinic leader for promoting a universal legal code drawn from Talmudic law, and later embedded language in federal statute declaring those principles the moral foundation of civilization?

Why did presidents from both parties repeatedly affirm it, and why did evangelical leaders never seriously examine the jurisdictional implications?

In March 1983, President Ronald Reagan stood in the Oval Office alongside Vice President George H.W. Bush. Before them lay an ornate ceremonial scroll. Throughout that day, in three separate ceremonies across Capitol Hill, every single member of the United States Senate and House of Representatives added their signature to the document.

The “National Scroll of Honor” honored Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson’s 81st birthday, celebrating his “vision and spiritual world leadership” and his promotion of the Seven Noahide Laws as universal moral principles for all humanity.

Like Christianity teaches that all of God’s flora and fauna were created to serve humanity, Schneerson taught that Gentiles only existed for the purpose of serving Jews. Schneerson had claimed, “A non-Jew’s entire reality is only vanity. It is written, ‘And the strangers shall guard and feed your flocks’ (Isaiah 61:5).

The entire creation of Gentiles exists only for the sake of the Jews.” On thousands of separate occasions, Schneerson explicitly claimed that Gentiles are closer in nature to animals than they are Jews.

Back to the “Scroll of Honor” for Schneerson, every single member of Congress signed it. Every...one. That same year, Reagan wrote personally to Schneerson, praising “the historical tradition of ethical values and principles, which have been the bedrock of society from the dawn of civilization when they were known as the Seven Noahide Laws, transmitted through G-d to Moses on Mount Sinai.”

Reagan was not praising the Ten Commandments or Natural Law rooted in Christian theology. He was endorsing Talmudic rabbinic law. Eight years later, in 1991, Congress passed, and President George H.W. Bush signed Public Law 102-14, formally declaring that the United States was “founded upon the Seven

Universal Laws of Noah” and that these Talmudic principles “have been the bedrock of society from the dawn of civilization.”

This was the U.S. government officially adopting a demonstrably false historical narrative and embedding it in federal statute as established fact.

America was not founded on Talmudic law. While “Fox News Americans” have spent years screaming about Sharia creep, an actual foreign religious framework gained more institutional power in America than Islam ever could.

This framework explicitly teaches that gentile souls are ontologically inferior to Jewish souls and exist ultimately to serve Jews. And evangelical gatekeepers did not just stay silent. Many actively helped promote it.

WHAT ARE THE NOAHIDE LAWS?

The Seven Noahide Laws do not come from the Bible. They come from the Babylonian Talmud, specifically Tractate Sanhedrin 56a through 60a, derived through rabbinic exegesis of Genesis 2:16.

The seven laws are: prohibition of idolatry, prohibition of blasphemy, prohibition of murder, prohibition of theft, prohibition of sexual immorality, prohibition of eating flesh torn from a living animal, and the obligation to establish courts of justice.

On the surface, these seem like basic civilizational ethics. Do not murder, do not steal, establish law and order. Who could object to that?

Here is what the evangelical gatekeepers will not tell you about the fine print.

The Death Penalty You Have Never Heard About From the Talmud itself, Sanhedrin 57a, comes this statement: “A Noahide [gentile] who transgresses these seven commands shall be executed by decapitation.”

This is actual codified Talmudic law. Maimonides formalized it in his authoritative 12th-century legal code, the Mishneh Torah, in the section titled Hilchot Melachim 9:14.

It has never been rescinded or revised by rabbinic authorities. The Talmud specifies decapitation as the method of execution for gentiles who violate the Noahide commandments, and the medieval rabbinical consensus affirmed this position.

The Enforcement Disparity That Reveals the Hierarchy

The same Talmudic passages that establish these laws also establish that they are enforced more harshly on gentiles than parallel Jewish laws are enforced on Jews.

According to Sanhedrin 57a and the Encyclopedia Talmudit, a Gentile is liable for blasphemy “even with one of the divine attributes,” while a Jew is only liable for blasphemy when uttering the full Ineffable Name.

A Gentile is liable for aborting a fetus, while a Jew is not liable under the same circumstances. A gentile is liable for robbery “even of less than a [penny], while Jewish law requires theft of a minimum value to incur liability The procedural standards differ as well. A gentile can be convicted and executed on the testimony of a single witness, while Jewish law requires two witnesses for capital cases. A gentile requires no warning before execution, while Jewish law requires that the accused be warned immediately before committing the act and acknowledge the warning. The Talmudic framework establishes a two-tiered legal system with one set of standards for Jews and a more severe set for everyone else.

else.

Who Decides What Constitutes Idolatry?

You do not get to decide whether your worship constitutes idolatry. Your church does not get to decide. Your theological tradition does not get to decide.

Rabbinic authorities make that determination. And historically, many of them have ruled that Christian Trinitarian worship constitutes idolatry under the first Noahide law.

The medieval authority Maimonides considered Christianity problematic from a strict monotheistic standpoint. Under a strict Noahide framework enforced by rabbinic courts, orthodox Trinitarian Christianity could be classified as a capital violation.

You worship Jesus as God, and rabbinic authorities could rule that this violates the prohibition on idolatry. The prescribed penalty is death by decapitation. This is not conspiracy theory. This is straightforward Talmudic jurisprudence as codified by authoritative rabbinic sources.

Meanwhile, most Americans have no idea that for nearly fifty years, an organized campaign has secured unprecedented institutional recognition for Talmudic law at the highest levels of American government. The operation was systematic, well-funded, and astonishingly successful.”

else.

Who Decides What Constitutes Idolatry?

You do not get to decide whether your worship constitutes idolatry. Your church does not get to decide. Your theological tradition does not get to decide.

Rabbinic authorities make that determination. And historically, many of them have ruled that Christian Trinitarian worship constitutes idolatry under the first Noahide law.

The medieval authority Maimonides considered Christianity problematic from a strict monotheistic standpoint. Under a strict Noahide framework enforced by rabbinic courts, orthodox Trinitarian Christianity could be classified as a capital violation.

You worship Jesus as God, and rabbinic authorities could rule that this violates the prohibition on idolatry. The prescribed penalty is death by decapitation. This is not conspiracy theory. This is straightforward Talmudic jurisprudence as codified by authoritative rabbinic sources.

Meanwhile, most Americans have no idea that for nearly fifty years, an organized campaign has secured unprecedented institutional recognition for Talmudic law at the highest levels of American government. The operation was systematic, well-funded, and astonishingly successful."

https://www.henrymakow.com/

Very few people seem to know about the Noahide laws. This includes most Jewish people. Even very educated antiglobalist prohumanity Jewish friends profess ignorance. Even less of the Gentile nations know.

Clearly the success of such plans are based on silence. And on screaming look over there! It's the Sharia boogeyman.

It is not true that Jewish people aren't raising the alarm. Elizabeth Glass reform Jew, has been on podcasts with me. Steve Ben Nun who was part of Chabad for 2 decades along with Jana Ben Nun of Israeli News Live do the same.

Please take Henry Makow's work seriously. Help share his work and mine.

His newest book has just been released.

Love, truth, a great work ethic devoted to mankind, and a Jewish sense of humor. A great combination.

You can see his work at HenryMakow.com

How we come through this?

Do your part. Share. Podcast. Write. Warn others. We are being set up. Those who won't look, are they complicit, or in denial.

Darkness is a great cover.

Where there is darkness let there be light!!

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