Your chain is being yanked.

What do you see.

This is controlled demolition. But indestructible passports can be found fingerings the Muslim boogeyman the brought the wars and the surveillance state.

Christians are being told to oppose muslim call to prayer by pro zionist Action4Canada

Can you figure it out yet. Look Muslims praying.

In fact Zionist media focuses non stop here. It's an echo. Below Muslims praying.

The result. Secularization of the public square. No cross or Bible or preaching.

More praying Muslims

Quick Christians send your boys.

Here's George Zinn giving his proof he saw the planes hit. Do you know George Zinn?

Ahead Was at the Charlie Kirk event. And he dropped his pants saying it was him he shot Kirk.

But zinn was implicated at the Boston Marathon event.

What is the probability of this being a natural occurrence.

And unfold the satanic world agenda. BaD actors in all power structures move towards one world government.

Eliminate public prayer and the secular state unfolds its non stop satanic agenda.

it comes in little satan cartoons, Netflix, Hollywood, Olympics, fifa. Music. Oppose public worship. Work at hate of other citizens AND AVOID LOOKING AT TRUE POWER.

Want to pray publicly and profess your love for Jesus do it.

Controlled demolition of the nation states, our rights, and the twin towers.

911 and Israel. Oh boy. but you needed the muslim boogeyman. The 911 event was proved by industrial passport papers. They found by the next day Muslim passports. Bet you can't find your car keys in this. And George Zinn. fund the war in Palestine. Fund disrupting protests at hospitals etc. Result? Outlaw protests. In flocking advance of the cbdc agenda that drains your bank accounts. Albert Pike said they'd make the third world war religious. Look At who pushes that agenda. Here for the zionist Christians

This prayer is said 3 times a day by chabad hasidics.

“For the apostates let there be no hope. And let the arrogant government be speedily uprooted in our days. Let the noẓerim and the minim be destroyed in a moment. And let them be blotted out of the Book of Life and not be inscribed together with the righteous. Blessed art thou, O Lord, who humblest the arrogant” (Schechter).

Minim” (singular: min) refers to Jewish sectarians or heretics in Talmudic literature, often indicating those who separated from the community, such as Gnostics, early Judæo-Christians, or Nazarenes

Noẓerim (Hebrew: נוֹצְרִים, “Nazarenes” or “Christians”) i

https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/birkat-ha-minim

Don't stop the genocide of Christians in Palestine Lebanon and the west bank.

Think surveillance state can't go live until it goes up everywhere. Israel's surveillance state is constructed. Palestine had tunnels.

And it needs data centres to process it all.

Rms Lutsiana. Got us a first ww. The genocides are the wars disguised as geopolitical events

.

Consider that constantly focusing Christians to hate Muslims is a precondition to the Albert Pike war.

The no protest zonesand secularization of the public square are the same.

No protest because Palestinian protests. Or anti drag queen protest. Then when cbdc hits and your bank account is zero? The laws are up.

The no prayer secularization of the public square comes in on something you are gamed or groomed to hate. But it's the cross they want.

Ethnic JEWS lose their ethnicity for being Christians as a technicality.

Christians in iraq 1989

If you’re asking about the Christian population in Iraq around 1989, the best estimates are:

Approximately 1.2 to 1.5 million Christians lived in Iraq.

They made up roughly 5–7% of Iraq’s population.

Most belonged to ancient Eastern Christian churches, including: Chaldean Catholic Church (the largest community) Assyrian Church of the East Syriac Orthodox Church Syriac Catholic Church Armenian Apostolic Church



During the 1980s, including 1989 under Saddam Hussein, many Iraqi Christians held professional positions in medicine, engineering, business, and government. While they lived under an authoritarian regime and were affected by the Iran–Iraq War and other political pressures, the dramatic decline in Iraq’s Christian population occurred later.

After:

the 2003 invasion of Iraq,

the ensuing sectarian violence,

and especially the rise of Islamic State in 2014,

the Christian population fell sharply due to emigration, displacement, and persecution.

Current estimates generally place Iraq’s Christian population at fewer than 250,000, with some estimates lower. This represents one of the steepest declines of any historic Christian community in the Middle East.

Christians in iraq 1999

In 1999, the Christian population of Iraq was generally estimated at about 1.0 to 1.4 million people, representing roughly 5% of the country’s population. There was no official religious census that year, so published estimates vary.

The largest Christian communities were:

Chaldean Catholic Church

Assyrian Church of the East

Syriac Orthodox Church

Syriac Catholic Church

Armenian Apostolic Church

Many Christians lived in:

Baghdad

Mosul

the Nineveh Plains

northern Iraq, including areas around Erbil.

By comparison:

1987 census: about 1.4 million Christians .

1999: roughly 1.0–1.4 million remained.

2003 (before the invasion): estimates ranged from 1.0–1.5 million .

Today: most estimates are below 250,000,

Current estimates generally place Iraq's Christian population at fewer than 250,000, with some estimates lower. This represents one of the steepest declines of any historic Christian community in the Middle East.

Better take Christians to go to war?

How about Gaza.

Gaza: only about 500–1,000 Christians remain.

Can you return to Israel as an ethnic Jew aka right of return

What about an ethnic who believes in Christ?

No Christians. How about pedophiles? Rabbi pedophiles ok?

Not Christian, but Satanist ok to return?

So no Christians. How about atheists?

I would ask Action4Canada to consider if there's evidence Christians are at risk from bring lulled by judeo Christianity. When a portion ( not all) of this same community has been raised to hate Christians enough to kill them on sight.

Permanent Israel US data fusion for a permanent military and surveillance state Lawyerlisa · Jun 7 ￼ This is an excellent explanation of the next level surveillance state which Israel will own through Integration with the Pentagon and something called Data Fusion. The bill is fast tracking through the US. After which it may be difficult to call the US sovereign. Read full story

If you are Pavlov dog you will respond without thinking.

There is no winning team. The surveillance state is the hubris of playing God.

Like other Jewish dissent standing in courage saying not in my name so must those who got this far. Our religions are lock step.

The satanic have infiltrated and are the original canaanites. We are in a return to the tower of babel.

Jewish dissent is always the most suppressed

Christ beside me. Above me. Below me. In all hearts who came this far. Pur success against a satanic surveillance state involves us working together.

Please get my suppressed book WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON.

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