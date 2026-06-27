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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
4h

I just watched this and I think everyone should watch it if you haven't yet

https://youtu.be/BXNKLClcPl0?si=-BwOVPuxcxRaUiqb

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
4h

This video is interesting:

"Has Trump ever asked you to pray?" "Absolutely not. Trump's hostile to traditional Christianity, very ... Trump's mad at Christians for opposing abortion, and mentions it a lot in private, a lot. A lot, and he's very annoyed by it. And opposition to abortion annoys him a lot. He's mentioned it to me like 30 times."

So is Tucker lying?

Micro-expressions are brief and subdued. There is no clear "duping delight" (asymmetric smile of deception), but mild contempt markers when critiquing the dynamic.Tucker displays a combination of genuine concern/sadness, mild contempt or annoyance, and controlled seriousness in the provided video frames, with some possible leakage of underlying frustration or disapproval.

There are no leaks that contradict the spoken content.

Tucker’s delivery appears consistent with someone sharing candid but measured insider perspectives rather than overt deception or exaggeration.

There are no strong deception signals: Nothing indicates he’s fabricating the claims about Trump. The expressions support sincerity in his observations and personal opposition, though he may be downplaying the extent of any past arguments for diplomatic reasons.

https://share.google/TxnmB6NnGMLtP5Tdh

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