Hegelian dialectic. Ceuga migrants. So let's adopt digital biometric identification!!!!! Barf.
Same as the UK boats. The government solution was biometric digital id.
This is how you know they don't think like regular people.
Migrants came in. Its ok we have a brilliant solution to the ”problem” that we created.
Digital feudalism slavery for everyone!!!!! Lick our boots now!!!
Come on!! Lick our pedo shit and blood stained boots.
As if.
The only problem with thinking some people are intellectually superior is that they often under estimate us.
Pfft.
Digital feudalism for you. Because governments don't have borders unless they want to turn that border into a Christian and Muslim massacre they call war.
Dimwits.
"Hegelian dialectic. Ceuga migrants. So let's adopt digital biometric identification!" While such obviously orchestrated "migration" (AKA invasion) might normally be attributed to what David Icke refers to as "Problem, Reaction, Solution,"—derived from Hegel's dialectic—in this case it actually seems more likely a backlash against Spain's intransigence vis-à-vis the Iranian conflict. (I trust everyone already knows who the "usual suspects" are here.)
There are reports that the Arab and African invasion of Ceuta was fomented by the USA and its master country in the middle-easr.