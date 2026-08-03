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C Taylor's avatar
C Taylor
6hEdited

"Hegelian dialectic. Ceuga migrants. So let's adopt digital biometric identification!" While such obviously orchestrated "migration" (AKA invasion) might normally be attributed to what David Icke refers to as "Problem, Reaction, Solution,"—derived from Hegel's dialectic—in this case it actually seems more likely a backlash against Spain's intransigence vis-à-vis the Iranian conflict. (I trust everyone already knows who the "usual suspects" are here.)

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AwakeNotWoke
7h

There are reports that the Arab and African invasion of Ceuta was fomented by the USA and its master country in the middle-easr.

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