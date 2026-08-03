Same as the UK boats. The government solution was biometric digital id.

This is how you know they don't think like regular people.

Migrants came in. Its ok we have a brilliant solution to the ”problem” that we created.

Digital feudalism slavery for everyone!!!!! Lick our boots now!!!

Come on!! Lick our pedo shit and blood stained boots.

As if.

The only problem with thinking some people are intellectually superior is that they often under estimate us.

Pfft.

Digital feudalism for you. Because governments don't have borders unless they want to turn that border into a Christian and Muslim massacre they call war.

Dimwits.

Message Lawyerlisa

Leave a comment

Share