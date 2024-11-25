WHEN HUMAN’S can’t have meat by 2030, what do you think we do with our pets? Our neighbors eat them? we have cricket eating pets only? I can tell you I’ve had turtle soup, and I don’t remember being opposed to it.

So then what do we do with the excellently schooled vaccinators who formerly loved animals as large animal vets, and small animal family vets?

WE REPURPOSE THEM OF COURSE.

We can make them euthanizers of humans or vaccinator of humans.

or

we can transform the vets to doctors for overflow patients. (Canadian politician suggested in a ‘joke’ the clinic was so good patients could be sent there for MRIs)

Globalists have thought of everything: redundant vet schools are universally being turned into WHO ONE HEALTH CAMPS. totalitarianism enters there.

The vet schools are ideal for it. The animal they protect is the one in the forest and they mandate ‘reforestation’ in order to eliminate meat agriculture….. to keep us ONE HEALTH-Y.

Oh can’t you wait!!!

“One Health

The One Health Initiative is a collaborative, multisectoral, and transdisciplinary approach that works locally, regionally, nationally, and globally to achieve optimal health outcomes for people, animals, plants, and the environment. It recognizes the interconnection between these entities and their shared environment, especially in the context of the spread of diseases.

Learn more about Purdue's One Health initiatives.

Purdue Joins Elanco for One Health

Purdue joins Elanco in a shared vision of a research park dedicated to solving pressing issues impacting animal, plant, human and environmental health

Read the full story”

https://www.purdue.edu/newsroom/2024/Q2/purdue-and-elanco-animal-health-announce-one-health-innovation-district-in-indianapolis/?_ga=2.225767198.544547424.1732494984-540206455.1732494984/

“INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —

Purdue University will partner with Elanco Animal Health Inc. and become part of Indiana’s new One Health Innovation District. The announcement was made Thursday (May 23) at Indiana’s 2024 Global Economic Summit after Purdue President Mung Chiang and Elanco President and CEO Jeff Simmons signed a shared memorandum of understanding with the Indiana Economic Development Corp. to establish a globally recognized research innovation district dedicated to optimizing the health of people, animals, plants and the planet.

Purdue and Elanco have committed to develop a new shared-use facility on 3 acres in the One Health Innovation District near the future Elanco global headquarters on the western edge of the White River in Indianapolis. The facility is designed to deliver and scale up innovation where industry and academia can collaborate including office, wet lab and incubator space. This is in addition to the nearly complete 220,000-square-foot corporate headquarters of Elanco Animal Health, with an expected opening date in the second quarter of 2025. Elanco also announced its commitment to purchase an additional 12 acres to the north of its existing footprint for future expansion and the development of the Epicenter for Animal Health.

The facility will help extend Purdue’s substantial research arm into the heart of Indianapolis, coinciding with the launch of the university’s urban extension, Purdue University in Indianapolis, on July 1. Research interests will include understanding of the microbiome, antimicrobial resistance, computational biology, comparative genomics and livestock sustainability, among others. Indianapolis is home to the biotech companies that are on the cutting edge of the revolution in animal health (Elanco), human health (Eli Lilly and Company) and plant health (Corteva Agriscience). The One Health Innovation District will be less than 1 mile from Lilly’s world headquarters, creating a unique and direct link between the two entities.

“The One Health Innovation District will propel the state’s vision for our regional technology hub aimed at accelerating collaborative innovation in our life sciences,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “The partnership marks a rare and noteworthy move wherein a global health company, a university and a government come together with a shared vision. The district will create an ecosystem that is focused on talent, applied research and innovation that can be sustained for generations to come.”

Developing the One Health Innovation District surrounding the new Elanco global headquarters presents a unique opportunity to enable a coordinated partnership among public, private, government, university and community that will attract and retain top talent and drive growth and development for downtown Indianapolis. One Health is recognized by scientific institutions including the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as being a preferred approach where the interconnection among human, animal and plant science can help solve complex global health problems.

“For life-changing innovations to move from idea to reality, they must grow in the right environment,” Simmons said. “The many partners in the Indianapolis One Health Innovation District will set Indianapolis apart as an area where innovators will find a vast ecosystem of support — including one of the world’s leading universities, funding, lab space, collaboration with many other innovators and companies — and most significantly, shared technical development and pilot plant facilities to manufacture and scale innovations. We believe connecting innovators with access to world-class, state-of-the-art resources will help bring solutions to some of the world’s most pressing issues facing people, animals and the environment. This is a key milestone in bringing to life our goal of creating an animal health epicenter to reach the world’s animals from our new global headquarters in the heart of Indianapolis.”

The unique partnership is designed to increase the ability to prevent, predict, detect and respond to health threats. One Health integrated approaches are widely recognized as the new frontier in biosciences. Purdue and Elanco, in collaboration with Applied Research Institute, AgriNovus, BiomEdit and others, are planning a One Health Summit for fall to showcase the ecosystem of capabilities and draw the first era of innovators to the One Health District.

This new announcement is yet another step forward to bring to fruition Gov. Holcomb’s goal of developing a regional technology hub in Indiana. Following the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act, through the newly constituted Applied Research Institute (ARI), Indiana stood up Heartland BioWorks and was designated as one of 31 Tech Hubs in October of last year by the Economic Development Administration (EDA). Purdue University was part of a consortium of Indiana stakeholders successful in securing that Regional Technology and Innovation Hub (Tech Hub) designation, which recognizes regions poised to ensure the U.S. is globally competitive in areas that are key to national security. The One Health Innovation District is part of that consortium, and any implementation funding from the EDA would support and greatly accelerate the district’s capability to translate innovative ideas into real-world products and job opportunities. With awards expected this summer, Heartland BioWorks now awaits word on whether it will be chosen for the next phase of funding that will invest another $50 million to $75 million in five to 10 designated hubs around the country. This Regional Tech Hub Program was authorized by the CHIPS and Science Act, of which U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., was a co-sponsor.

About Purdue University

Purdue University is a public research institution demonstrating excellence at scale. Ranked among top 10 public universities and with two colleges in the top four in the United States, Purdue discovers and disseminates knowledge with a quality and at a scale second to none. More than 105,000 students study at Purdue across modalities and locations, including nearly 50,000 in person on the West Lafayette campus. Committed to affordability and accessibility, Purdue’s main campus has frozen tuition for 13 years in a row. See how Purdue never stops in the persistent pursuit of the next giant leap — including its first comprehensive urban campus in Indianapolis, the new Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business, and Purdue Computes — at https://www.purdue.edu/president/strategic-initiatives.

About Elanco

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to helping our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose™ Sustainability/ESG Initiatives — all to advance the health of animals, people and the planet. Learn more at www.elanco.com.”

If Trump is taking out the WHO, he can’t forget the One Health schools going in universally in all veterinary colleges.

Just search totalitarian term, ONE HEALTH and vet college. That is where the transformation is happening. EVERYWHERE. Tell me the vet colleges you find going ape shit totalitarian. I bet it is clear around the world. Oh Albert Bourla.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/toronto-zoo-covid-vaccinations-zoetis-1.6425780

OH LOOK TORONTO ZOO VACCINATES THEIR INMATES WITH COVID VAX

“Toronto Zoo to begin vaccinating about 120 animals against COVID-19

COVID-19 cases confirmed in many different animal species at zoos around the world

CBC News · Posted: Apr 21, 2022 9:09 AM EDT | Last Updated: April 21, 2022

Western lowland gorillas at the Toronto Zoo. Multiple lowland gorillas at the San Diego Zoo fell ill last year after an outbreak of COVID-19 that was traced back to a staff member. (Toronto Zoo)

The Toronto Zoo says it will begin vaccinating certain susceptible animals within its facilities against the virus that causes COVID-19.

In a news release, the zoo said it has received 320 doses of vaccine from Zoetis, a veterinary pharmaceutical company based New Jersey, and that staff will soon start immunizing about 120 animals in their care. Each animal requires two doses taken two to three weeks apart, the zoo said.

The specific animals selected for vaccination against COVID-19 were chosen based on a list "developed through on-going research and reports of positive cases" among animals at other zoos around the world.

"The health and safety of our animals is a priority and we will continue to do everything we can to ensure we protect their health," the Toronto Zoo said in the release.

"This includes giving them their regular vaccines from when they are first born, providing them with the highest level of medical care throughout their lives and administering the new vaccines to fight COVID-19 that has proved to be deadly in some animals in other zoos.")

ALSO TORONTO ZOO https://www.torontozoo.com/mediaroom/press2022/20221024A#press

“Your Toronto Zoo Saddened To Announce Passing Of Red Panda Cub

TORONTO, ON, Monday, October 24, 2022: It is with profound sadness we announce the unexpected passing of our red panda cub affectionately known as Baby Spice. Our teams are hurting and grieving from this incredibly sudden loss. “

Ahh. Also the Toronto Zoo. https://www.torontozoo.com/mediaroom/press2024/20240725#press

“TORONTO, ON, Thursday, July 25, 2024: We are so saddened to share heartbreaking news about Matu, a two-year-old Masai giraffe. While under general anesthesia during a castration procedure this morning he stopped breathing and passed away. This is a very difficult announcement to make as our team is devastated and hurting.” This is not connected but are pedophiles getting vaxed?

TORONTO ZOO GORILLA NAMED CHARLES GETS MYOCARDITIS October 28, 2024 at 1:04PM EDT???

HE DIED FYI.

“An ‘iconic’ gorilla that has lived at the Toronto Zoo since it first opened in 1974 is experiencing health issues and will be kept from the public as he receives treatment.

Charles, a 52-year-old Western lowland gorilla, began displaying “concerning health symptoms” over the weekend, according to the zoo.

The Toronto Zoo said on Sunday that the gorilla is experiencing symptoms that suggest he may be suffering significant heart issues.”

https://www.cp24.com/local/toronto/2024/10/28/toronto-zoos-iconic-gorilla-displaying-concerning-health-symptoms/

You won’t find a vet college that isn’t turning into a WHO concentration specialty university to find all the links in the ONE HEALTH world to justify limiting life as we know it. Watch Albert Bourla the Veterinary Doctor get lambasted. (great video- and includes INDIA refusing the contract with Pfizer)

ONE HEALTH.

ONE TYRANNY.

coming in through the REDUNDANT VET CLINICS.

no meat.

no dogs and cats.

vets will be repurposed into One World Order, One Health.

DISGUSTING. spread the word.

Bill c.293 is Canada’s entry point. Our Vet colleges are the same. All the same.

Please go to killbill293.com for funding the cross Canada campaign to bring a door-knocker flyer to every Canadian!!

