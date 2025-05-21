Where a medicine regulator proposes to create a discretionary power to approve a medicine (as is the case currently in New Zealand) we have a problem.

New Zealand proposes to amend their medicines act to bypass Medaafe -their Medicines Regulator - and allow the Minister of health to give automatic approval

Pulling back the informed consent to one person is what this discretionary power is. IN PERPETUITY.

Therefore every administration of a substance becomes an assault and a trespass to the person, and a tort. Only the individual with this discretionary authority has the ability to consent to the approval of medicines and with that they end up with the informed consent for the entire population of New Zealand.

It creates a statute which awards discretionary authority to accept "undue harm" on behalf of the citizenship. That becomes a definition -one individual decides if the harm is fine, if the efficacy is fine - in perpetuity. how lovely.

From a Nuremberg analysis, one person accepts whatever harm without safeguards for an entire nation.

This is a proposal for a bureaucrat to wield as a sword against it's population.

But should you worry?

A recent decision out of Canada suggests so.

Michael Alexander broke down the decision of the Ontario Superior in Hartman v. Attorney General of Canada et al., 2025 ONSC 1831, which ruled that the government of Canada was not liable in damages for the death of Sean Hartman. Sean was a lively and healthy 17-year-old hockey player in the prime of his life who died shortly after receiving his second Pfizer Covid-19 shot.

Michael states

“According to the Court, the Minister's duty to act for the public good did not mean the government had a duty to inform the public about all potential risks associated with the shot. T he Minister only had a duty to act for the greater good or the good of most Canadians, which means she had the right to approve the shot even though it posed serious risks for a minority, including the risk of death.”

Michael is on Linkedin and his post is here. https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7317714808521244672/

Essentially we have placed informed consent for the entire population in the hands of the Chief Medical Officer of Health. She gets to know the information. She or he gets to accept all the deaths and injuries that will follow and courts will find that reasonable.

REASONABLE DISCRETION!!!

KIND OF EFFING CREEPY.

Placing that discretion in the hands of one person in New Zealand for all medicines is much more dangerous. (if one could imagine such a thing)

Michael states:



”The upshot of the Hartman decision is disturbing since it gives the Minister of Health the right to approve a vaccine and call it "safe and "effective" when, in fact, the clinical data suggests otherwise. In other words, the Minister is given the absolute right to lie to the public and, in that sense, willfully harm members of the public to advance a public health objective.”

All that is. All that is.

All that is - is one person deciding for millions that harms up to and including death, are just fine.

Pair that with draconian emergency powers, and our recent history, and we have the making of a more horrific story yet.

IF WE COULD IMAGINE IT.

you don’t need to.

Support my work by buying the book on Amazon (8USD) and leaving a review on good reads and amazon. the kindle app is free and I recommend reading Menticide Chapter 10 to fully understand what was done to us. Think of it as buying me a coffee once. Or helping the truth tellers speaking and the titans that are covered in this book.

Here’s a teaser.

“The consistent use of certain words is crucial in this propaganda. Examples include words such as “safe and effective” in the case of the pandemic, or “consensus” in the case of manmade climate change (despite the premise being false). When it comes to the state mutilating and sterilizing minors, words such as “love” and “affirmation” are applied. When it comes to cancelling elections in which globalist leaders might lose, it is to “save democracy.”

Jordan Peterson has applied the cure to menticide in his statement, “Speak the truth while you still can.”

Professionals who see the harms rolling out but nevertheless stay on the sideline are assisting the set-up of a totalitarian state where the control of speech and the application of specific hypno-speech by state actors is key. Terror, chaos and fear create conditions that undermine our ability to resist.”

I am thinking New Zealand should not allow one person to consent to a medical treatment for the population of New Zealand. These medicines may not even go through any rigorous testing whether through Emergency Use Authorizations as in the pandemic or because of bypassing the regulatory phase altogether.

Thus the consent principle of Nuremberg comes to mind.

Here is the explanation of the consent principle:

The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision. The latter element requires that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon his health or person which may possibly come from his participation in the experiment. The duty and responsibility for ascertaining the quality of the consent rests upon each individual who initiates, directs or engages in the experiment. It is a personal duty and responsibility which may not be delegated to another with impunity. (emphasis added)

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5719679/

We are at an odd juncture where an individual in anointed to accept the harms for millions. This is replicating around the world. We saw it in Canada in the Hartman case as having full immunity. This principle will be enshrined in New Zealand unless New Zealand fights back.

I wouldn’t want to be in the position of accepting that consent for all the tea in China. People will figure out who the ONE PERSON WAS WHO WAS ACCEPTING THE HARMS ON THEIR BEHALF.

Thank-you for your support. Go to Amazon spend the 8usd and let’s take it all back. World on Mute by Lisa Miron.

Leave a comment

Share