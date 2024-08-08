From National call

“

Hi Lisa,

Here's the registration link for the Federal Bills meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcldeuhrDItHtHSz4DbrVwAxaJeP--XwsU9

After you register, you will receive a list of telephone numbers where you can call in to the meeting.

Agenda:

4:00-4:03 Hello's and Introductions

4:04-4:25 Field Updates

4:25-4:45 Updates on setting up meetings w/ fed electeds

4:46-5:30 Updates on bill movements / new bills

5:31-6:00 Next steps

Latest news:

We are now scheduling meetings with federal Representatives and Senators for the weeks of August 19th and 27th. Please set up those meetings now with your Rep and 2 Senators. Ask for the telecom staffer to discuss the federal telecom bills and bridging the digital divide.

Just contact your U.S. Representative and Senators. At the meeting, Charles Frohman, lobbyist for the National Health Federation, and Odette will discuss the bills. You just bring yourself, other constituents and local officials (if possible) to the meeting, and talk about your experiences on the local level - protests, city council meetings, health impact, articles, etc.

To find your federal electeds, call 202-225-3121 Capitol switchboard or go to: https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials?iframe=1&iframe=1&iframe=1&iframe=1

Here are Charles and Odette's availability EDT, subject to change as we fill up the schedule (we'll let you know):

Combined EDT (week of August 19):

M 10am - 4pm

Tu 11am – 1pm; 2:45-4pm

W 9-10am; 1-2pm

Th 9-9:30am; 1:45-3pm

Fr 10am-3:30pm

Combined EDT (week of August 26):

M 10am - 4pm

Tu 10am – 1pm; 3pm-3:30pm

W 9-11am; 1-2pm

Th 9-10am; 1:45-3pm

Fr 10am-12:45pm

To stay up to date on bills and our submissions to committees in Congress, please see:

https://ehtrust.org/congress/

https://thenationalcall.org/advocacy-and-action/

Bills needing immediate attention:

HR 8467 - Farm Bill - streamline wireless deployment and eliminate environmental review for a large swath of towers

HR 8082 - nullify the small cell order. SUPPORT. Need NJ-Smith Zoom call

HR 8230 - NEPA exemptions in national forests. OPPOSE. Need SD-Johnson Zoom call

HR 6492 - Federal lands omnibus bill, incorporates S 2018 to carpet 5G towers in forests, a serious fire risk - AMEND in Senate

HR 4510 - NTIA Reauthorization Act, incorporates HR 1123 to study cybersecurity but expressly excludes 5G which is most insecure - AMEND

HR 1513 creates an FCC 6G task force to create plans for 6G deployments. AMEND to require the task force also to study health and environmental impacts.

Here is a 1-1/2 pager to explain the issues - a Congressional briefing. https://thenationalcall.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Congressional-Briefing-5-19-24-FINAL.pdf

Attached are fact sheets on the federal bills, bills passed in the House, and our comments to the FCC's then proposed Net Neutrality rule. The final FCC Net Neutrality order mentions our comments ("Wired Broadband, Inc. et al") 19 times. Although the FCC disagreed with us, we are now being acknowledged. See order at https://www.fcc.gov/document/fcc-restores-net-neutrality-0.

It's important that we expand our efforts in reaching our electeds in Congress and the Senate. Pro-telecom bills are already passing through Committees and the House, so we need to act quickly. Many of our US Representatives and Senators are in favor of these bills. We need to change that.

Sincerely,

Odette Wilkens

Chair

The National Call for Safe Technology

Lisa Smith

Co-Chair

The National Call for Safe Technology”

Show no fear. Take your freedoms back. All the destabilization inflation, attack on the economy, etc is a warfare against the people. It is a silent warfare for your mind. Get in the gym. Read real history, teach your kids history, math and economics. Look to your Faith for strength. Read proverbs, it's an easy way to start. Foster a calm inner spirit. The destabilization is meant for prefacing us into servitude. Strengthen your body and mind. If the war is for your mind make it less vulnerable. Certainly reject fear as it is paralyzing. There is Work to do. Roll up your sleeves.

The war for your mind is to prime you to give up without trying. They fear your fearlessness.

Also racist and antisemitic comments are infiltrations meant to justify shutting down speech. Violence in protests have the ready counter measures ready.

Instead let's wake all mankind and work towards the steady dismantling of the globalist superstructure and infiltration.

All mankind faces the silent warfare attack. Remember to find strength from love for our brothers and sisters. This does not mean to have shame for your race or religion. Display it proudly And show others who you are. Courageous and focused on lifting mankind, and shaking off the yoke of the technocratic world government, that is who we are.

Thank you GOD for bring me my readers. Hone your purpose. This will require regular exercises in fortitude. No messages tell us to do that. Use action as your remedy.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

