I'm often asked how will they get us out of our cars. How indeed.

“Starting January 1, 2025 Massachusetts is banning the sale of brand new diesel trucks and only allowing the sale of electric trucks. This is because Massachusetts adopted the CARB Low NOx Omnibus rule to address emissions from diesel trucks. Truck dealerships are furious."

https://lnkd.in/gPGPWmNP

This is not TOTALITARIANISM. REPEAT AFTER ME. THIS IS NOT TOTALITARIANISM.

It's time to get involved. The one thing they fear is we get organized. That means top to bottom. Walk, workout, make lists, get in the fray systematically. Meet the people in your communities.

Give praise (how you know), and organize.

Share

Leave a comment