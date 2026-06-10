This false flag in the UK is minutely unpacked. I show the crisis actors who later fight with the police being greeted by the police and let through the police line.

It's like the whatssupp advertisement. A total frat boy greeting. Media who films the fighting to glorify it and paint UK citizens as dumb brutes are filmed in the lead up behind the police lines with the fighters.

Do not miss this.

https://odysee.com/@thatchannel:4/LL-2026-05m-15---Cal-Washington-and-Lisa-Miron-%28False-Flag-Hanta-Virus%29:3

Get the popcorn. Is the Israel connection exposed by the crisis performance? See for yourself.

How? What can you see in the framing of the combatants and the choice of songs they sing. Yes this false flag is also a musical production. Fights. Suspense. And musical production.

It is a false flag. That is without a doubt.

And please my UK audience watch, because I have a homework request for you, because this might be a huge connecting of dots across nationalism, migration, hanta health, the WHO, the medical industrial complex, obvious intelligence entanglement, pitting specific peoples against each other and framing it for religious wars, media complicity and MASONIC SYMBOLS up the wazoo.

By deception we shall make wars.

One character oddly resembles George Zinn.

The world is a show. Do not give your mental strength to their psyops.

I prove one huge false flag. With your help maybe tie it to hanta's scam. Oh you believe hanta is a scary virus really on a ship or do we continue to circle the drain of emergency powers.

This is only available because my reporting and research.

Get my book WORLD ON MUTE if you would like more of my insights. It is available on Amazon.

In any event, time to watch the main marquee musical production paid for likely by your tax dollars and unearthed here.

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