He caused me revulsion.

Climate

Saint Whoopi.

No hell.

Rejection of biblical truth in favor of malleable morality.

He also led me to

Read the Bible old and new testament.

Listen to praise and worship music.

Seek out revival.

Want to pray.

Listen to all kinds of pastors, and priests, scholars and documentaries.

Enjoy my relationship with God.

I had an important vision on Pentecost Sunday 2023 that the abortion laws rolling out would become the government's right to abort babies. I saw it running out in front of me I saw it. I saw it. I woke up with the promise to share my vision.

Then I find out that Carney in chapter 6 of his book asks whether we need a LOTTERY for reproduction. Well what does a government do to a pregnant woman with the wrong lottery ticket.

Tell me.

Tell me why they want our guns.

Turn everything they bill as “your right" as theirs. And see it again

Abortion

Euthanasia

Sterilization

My vision is explained in the video I made.

I delisted the video. But am sharing it once again.

My grandmother told me as a young child the women on her mothers side had a gift.

She said it skipped a generation and went doubly into me. She then explained how the gift worked. I have reams of examples in my life. I won't share them.

This was a strong vision.

You become proLife like your life depends on it. In every spiritual conception of it. You do this.

No transhumanism

No abortion

No sterilization of minors.

No euthanasia.

these are now for the government to impose.

they are only phase one billed as

Rights.

Phase two is climate carbon Carney-type control over us.

We either value life or live in a society self hating that despises it.

become prolife.

You must do this. you must feel it rise in you like a compulsion

You must think of all the inanimate objects in the universe and how precious it is you are alive.

I wrote a play or script in my early twenties that was a man's perspective on abortion. I couldn't figure out why it couldn't be made.

i’ll load it if you are interested.

