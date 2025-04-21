He caused me revulsion.
Climate
Saint Whoopi.
No hell.
Rejection of biblical truth in favor of malleable morality.
He also led me to
Read the Bible old and new testament.
Listen to praise and worship music.
Seek out revival.
Want to pray.
Listen to all kinds of pastors, and priests, scholars and documentaries.
Enjoy my relationship with God.
I had an important vision on Pentecost Sunday 2023 that the abortion laws rolling out would become the government's right to abort babies. I saw it running out in front of me I saw it. I saw it. I woke up with the promise to share my vision.
Then I find out that Carney in chapter 6 of his book asks whether we need a LOTTERY for reproduction. Well what does a government do to a pregnant woman with the wrong lottery ticket.
Tell me.
Tell me why they want our guns.
Turn everything they bill as “your right" as theirs. And see it again
Abortion
Euthanasia
Sterilization
My vision is explained in the video I made.
I delisted the video. But am sharing it once again.
My grandmother told me as a young child the women on her mothers side had a gift.
She said it skipped a generation and went doubly into me. She then explained how the gift worked. I have reams of examples in my life. I won't share them.
This was a strong vision.
You become proLife like your life depends on it. In every spiritual conception of it. You do this.
No transhumanism
No abortion
No sterilization of minors.
No euthanasia.
these are now for the government to impose.
they are only phase one billed as
Rights.
Phase two is climate carbon Carney-type control over us.
We either value life or live in a society self hating that despises it.
become prolife.
You must do this. you must feel it rise in you like a compulsion
You must think of all the inanimate objects in the universe and how precious it is you are alive.
I wrote a play or script in my early twenties that was a man's perspective on abortion. I couldn't figure out why it couldn't be made.
i’ll load it if you are interested.
It's most disturbing the Vatican/PF encouraged people to take the shot. Did he know how deadly these shots were. was he poorly advised. It should be noted the "official teaching of the church does not indicate you need to take injections. This was the pope's personal opinion and yes the pope is a globalist and bought into the whole climate change. scam. As a Catholic I can only pray the next pope can correct these errors. There are a number of Catholics/clerics who recognize what the pope has promoted with the vaccines and his support for the NWO,
Let us hope the next pope will clean up the damage Pope Francis has done. I wonder if he realized the damage the shots have done to the population.