Peel police is now focusing in on “hate crimes.” When we have a wave of crime-crime.

WANTING YOUR FREEDOM IS FAR-RIGHT, RACIST, MYSOGYNIST AND ONLINE HATE.

Wanting informed consent is Hate.

Sure they start with ideas that they are protecting “racialized groups.” (and leaving out whites from the possibility of experiencing hate- which is a systemic discrimination on roids - see more in the book)

or they say they are protecting the LGB rainbow plus. But don’t our rainbow friends want free speech, informed consent and liberty too? They need to carve out the straight white as endemically hateful. Or does this power structure want to dehumanize whites. Does this power structure fear that those who were most accustomed to a rights based system have the most to lose? I present the view that the “propertied” will be emptied of humanity and dehumanized. It may start at skin tone, but will progress to disenfranchise us all.

HATE SHOULD NOW BE READ AS DISAGREEMENT WITH ONE’S GOVERNMENT.

Don’t think so? Here is the BC Human Rights on online Hate and disagreement with public health is HATE. yep. a hate crime.

THE Reason I mistrust comments against Jews and Muslims on my posts are because I know that this is the framing of the content as hateful and plenty of bots are out there to do just that. Unbelievably one reader suggested I add a nazi symbol to my book!!!!!!!!!!! AS IF. I know how this game works now:

read

“CASE STUDY A: Hate and harassment targeting health communicators Authors: Dr. Heidi Tworek1 and Dr. Chris Tenove2 Researchers: Wilson Dargbeh,3 Hanna Hett4 and Oliver Zhang5 This case study emerged from a larger project investigating online abuse of health communicators in Canada, funded by a Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council Partnership Engage Grant, no. 892-2021-1100. A.1 Main findings • During the pandemic, public health officials, medical practitioners and health experts engaged in unprecedented levels of public communication, including online. • As the pandemic continued, they faced escalating levels of online abuse, often linked to waves of infections, vaccine mandates and other public health measures, and broader political conflicts. • Key themes of abuse include accusations of corruption and incompetence, responsibility for widespread injury, and loss of liberties. Health communicators face abuse from individuals who consider public health measures to be too extensive, but also from those who consider the measures to be insufficient.

• Explicit racism, xenophobia and misogyny figure in a small but disturbing proportion of messages. More common are messages that seek to undermine the authority of women or racialized health communicators.

• Online abuse and hate affect the safety and well-being of health communicators, as well as their ability to effectively promote health-related information.

• Abuse toward health communicators, but also toward the vaccine hesitant and other groups, is intertwined with broader patterns of polarization and toxicity online.

• Health communicators require support from employers and other institutions to help them manage online abuse and hate, in addition to more consistent action from social media platforms and law enforcement.

Footnotes1 Canada Research Chair (Tier II) and Associate Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs and Department of History, University of British Columbia 2 Postdoctoral research fellow, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs, University of British Columbia 3 Student, Master of Public Policy and Global Affairs, University of British Columbia 4 Student, Master of Journalism, University of British Columbia 5 Student, Master of Public Policy and Global Affairs, University of British Columbia”

ok GLOBAL AFFAIRS Canada people all detailing this as fact. get it. the global government people need to eliminate the pro-nation people, the pro-informed consent people. I think it will go through us like a fever. That they clearly want to start with whites is only the clue, that most countries that have freedom (do we still?) had at one point a fair amount of white population (25 percent of world population now 9 %). When that segment is disenfranchised it will be the propertied next. This isn’t about race so much as it is about global rule without free speech, freedom of religion etc.

It is not hate to disagree with your government policies. Once it is - it is horrific.

This is the BC Human Rights Commission study detailing that online hate includes arguing online about vaccine and business closure mandates.

LET THAT SINK IN. HATE no matter what they tell you is disagreement with government policies that are now fully weaponized.

DEI is a path through.

I thought we beat this race thing. My kids are loved by their friends and love them back. None of them describe each other by skin. Just by why they want to be friends. Then I researched my world. SHAME ON YOU ALL DOING THIS. SHAME ON YOU. MAY YOU REPENT ENTIRELY FOR YOUR GROSS DISGUSTING RACISM. I don’t make any difference by skin tone.

This Hate crime bs is not about one redeemable better world. It is about what follows the silence.

“Furthermore, people’s exposure to these online harms often comes as a result of their professional responsibilities. For professions or experts communicating online, harassment has become an “occupational hazard.”90 Our case study shows that this has become the case for health communicators during the pandemic.”

See where they are going friends of all races ?

YOU ARE AN INCEL IF YOU DISAGREE WITH PUBLIC HEALTH POLICES.

•” Research by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue found that right-wing extremist and incel forums were frequently dominated by conversations around the pandemic and often resistance to public health policies.66 A Canadian Anti-Hate Network investigation found that anti-mask and anti-lockdown protests brought together diverse extreme and fringe movements, potentially leading to intermingling and more effective mobilization.67 Similar overlapping groups were seen in some of the vitriolic protests against Justin Trudeau during the 2021 federal election campaign68 and at the “Freedom Convoy” purportedly combatting a cross-border mandate for truckers in early 2022. 69”

IF THEY LABEL IT A CONSPIRACY THEORY THE CONCLUSION IS IT AMPLIFIES HATE. so anything they want to get away with can be labelled a conspiracy theory. then you discussing it, proving, showing it, is a Hate crime.

“Many leaders, including the Director-General of the World Health Organization, have decried the huge spread of conspiracy theories and misinformation during the COVID19 pandemic as an “infodemic,” though some scholars suggest the metaphor is misleading. 64 While researchers are still trying to understand the exact contours of conspiracy theories online, it is clear that those conspiracy theories serve to amplify online hate against particular groups.”

COMPARING ANYTHING TO THE NAZI ERA IS ANTI-SEMITISM.

“Community Security Trust58 identified five main online narratives of antisemitism during the pandemic, most of which draw on centuries-old prejudices:

1. The virus as real but a Jewish conspiracy;

2. The virus as fake but a Jewish conspiracy; (WHO WAS SAYING THESE THINGS WERE LIKELY HIRED BY THE ANTI-HATE NETWORK)

3. Portraying Jews as primary spreaders of the virus (calling it “Jew flu,” much as others may have called it “Wuhan flu”); (LLNO DIDN’T SEE THIS EITHER)

4. Cheering for Jewish deaths; (LL- WHAT?????????????? I NEVER SAW PEOPLE WANTING JEWS TO DIE OF COVID. SICK )

5. Trying to kill Jews with COVID-19 (the “Holocough”).( LL - DID ANYONE EVER SEE THIS????? THEY MAKE THIS SHIT UP- PEOPLE ARE PAID TO DO THIS I THINK.)

A sixth category emerged increasingly from spring 2021 onwards: the comparison of public health orders and vaccine passports to the Holocaust.59,60 Such comparisons frequently appeared at demonstrations against vaccine passports and mandates, including some protestors wearing yellow stars to evoke a deeply historically inaccurate parallel with the Jews forced to wear yellow stars in Nazi-occupied Europe. Many of these stereotypes and sentiments are conveyed not just in text but often in memes (images or videos with text intended to be humorous). Such memes can also employ discriminatory stereotypes such as portraying Jewish people with long, hooked noses.”

OK so it is completely off the table to look at Nazi Germany and compare it to the policies because once you do so you could literally be married to a Jew or be Jew and become anti-semitic. Do you know I have dear friends who are Jewish freedom fighters. this is about levelling criticism that approaches the pre-war Germany period. It is about eliminating free speech to criticize the policies and place it in a worrisome context that might let people join the dots more easily.

We are seeing real anti-semitism - but this is about silencing discord against the health policies.

LAB LEAK (NOW PROVEN) IS HATE SPEECH because it is anti-asian. Honestly. I think the Lab Leak is a limited hangout. It was a deliberate seeding. How else was the sterilizing, bioweapon vaccine going to be deployed.

“The anti-Asian racism exhibited during the COVID-19 pandemic has longer historical roots. European imperial powers in the 19th century often attributed disease origins to Asia, even though the attribution was often erroneous.52 Canada too has a long history of racial exclusion during disease outbreaks. For example, when a Chinese laundry worker seemed to be the first person to contract smallpox during an outbreak in Calgary in 1892, municipal authorities quarantined him, separated out the Chinese community, and the laundry where the man worked was burned down. 53 Focusing on the Chinese origins of COVID-19 drew on long-standing problematic stereotypes about Asia as the “origin” of diseases. This intertwined with and promoted anti-Asian racism online and offline in British Columbia and elsewhere.”

Look Hate speech now is HEALTH DISINFORMATION

“There are many different forms of harmful online communication beyond hate speech, both public and private. These include forms of speech deemed illegal in Canada, such as uttering threats, harassment, defamatory libel and nonconsensual distribution of intimate images, as well as countless forms of “lawful but awful” speech, including insults and health disinformation. 28 These forms of harmful communication may not explicitly refer to protected characteristics such as gender, race or religion. However, they may disproportionately target members of marginalized groups or deepen the harms experienced by those who are targeted for hate speech”

IF YOU DISAGREE WITH PUBLIC HEALTH (NOW WE FIND OUT IT STERILIZES OUR DAUGHTERS FROM BIRTH) POLICIES IT IS “HATE”

if you want to be Christian - it is Hate.

If you want to force someone to carry a baby (ie are pro life) - it is Hate.

If you believe in two genders. - it is hate.

If you don’t ascribe to c02 carbon prisons - it is hate

if you are not ashamed of your skin’s lack of melanin - it is hate.

Look go shove it where the sun doesn’t shine. you don’t have any entitlement to morality more than i. My perspective is fine and not “bought” by the globalists.

I SEE YOU.

I am not confused by sweet speech. I know it is easier for me to be silent. but I speak what I see to warn all of you. I don’t distinguish by your status, race, class, religion. Everyone needs to know the path we are headed.

hate speech is not hate speech. it is disagreement with the directions the globalist require to get to their end game.

do any millennials (of all races) find it difficult to buy property? You will own nothing and noticing where they are going and standing up for your fellow man is hate. not buying the racism BS is hate. Not agreeing with any mandate they devise and opposing it using WORDS is hate.

BECAUSE I don’t go around saying humankind and all that bs. It is the start of the language police that made us think we had to be cowed.

I am not cowed. I am frankly in love with what it means to live, stand tall (short actually) think for myself and love the world.

can you imagine the words that need to be silenced for them to win.

I am not afraid of the words I say.

God gave me a voice, and intellect.

I am not afraid of the words I level.

I am afraid of the silence.

And what would follow.

I appreciate all my readers. You aren’t alone in this. We aren’t alone in this.

You are each loved and a child of God. Think on that when you feel despair. Show love to those you are told to hate.

don’t think for one second that includes standing down or standing down to those who harm children.

Not on my guard.

