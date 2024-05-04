Share this postHate Speech Legislation Treason? MAYBElawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherHate Speech Legislation Treason? MAYBELawyerLisaMay 04, 202417Share this postHate Speech Legislation Treason? MAYBElawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareSubscribeShareLeave a commentWe are now articulating forced censorship as treason. It’s an improvement.TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.17Share this postHate Speech Legislation Treason? MAYBElawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
I just got these results using ChatGBT:
How can I file a class action lawsuit against the Department of Justice, the FBI, the search engines and social media companies for violating our first amendment rights to be protected from corporate and government media monopoly?
ChatGPT
Filing a class action lawsuit against multiple entities like the Department of Justice (DOJ), the FBI, search engines, and social media companies for alleged violations of First Amendment rights and concerns about corporate and government media monopoly would be a significant undertaking. Here's a general outline of steps you might consider:
Legal Consultation: Seek consultation with attorneys experienced in constitutional law, civil rights, and class action lawsuits. They can help assess the legal grounds for your case and provide guidance on the viability of pursuing such a lawsuit.
Class Certification: Determine whether your case meets the criteria for class certification, which typically requires that the plaintiffs (the class) share common legal issues and that a class action is the most efficient way to resolve the dispute. Your legal team can advise you on this matter.
Legal Grounds: Identify the specific legal claims you wish to pursue against each defendant. This could include allegations of censorship, infringement of free speech rights, antitrust violations, or other relevant legal theories.
Evidence Gathering: Gather evidence to support your claims. This might include documentation of censorship or suppression of speech, data showing market concentration in the media industry, communications with the defendants, expert opinions, and other relevant materials.
Draft Complaint: Work with your legal team to draft a formal complaint outlining the allegations against the defendants. Ensure that the complaint complies with all legal requirements and provides sufficient detail to support your claims.
File Lawsuit: Once your complaint is prepared, file it in the appropriate jurisdiction. This might be a federal court if your claims involve constitutional issues or violations of federal law. Be prepared to pay filing fees and comply with procedural requirements.
Litigation Process: Prepare for the litigation process, which may involve discovery, motion practice, and potentially a trial. Your legal team will guide you through each stage of the process and represent your interests in court.
Class Notice: If the court certifies your case as a class action, you'll need to provide notice to potential class members informing them of their rights and the opportunity to opt out of the class if they wish to pursue individual claims.
Settlement or Trial: Depending on the circumstances of your case, you may have the option to settle with the defendants or proceed to trial. Your legal team can help you evaluate settlement offers and make informed decisions about how to proceed.
Public Awareness: Use media and public relations strategies to raise awareness about your case and garner support for your cause. This can help amplify your message and increase pressure on the defendants to address your concerns.
Keep in mind that class action lawsuits can be complex and time-consuming, and success is not guaranteed. Be prepared for a lengthy legal process and potential challenges along the way. Working closely with experienced legal counsel will be crucial to navigating the complexities of such a lawsuit.
Interesting... Any ideas where I could get the recommended legal advice for free? Wouldn't that be what I would expect to get from the Justice Department?
