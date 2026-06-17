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s r's avatar
s r
6h

Stay strong Lisa! Praying 🙏 for you and your family. These people are evil.

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1 reply by Lawyerlisa
Andy Akey's avatar
Andy Akey
4h

Lisa, brilliant expose on "hate" using numerology. Very similar to the "so called" democratic system we're told to admire. That's where 50.1% can tell 49.9% what their so called governed country will look like. It's massive manipulation by the ruling class of politicians/lobbyists. And add the bought and paid for main stream propaganda and the 15% end up pushed off the cliff by the bleeps.

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