People asked me how I started researching. When I saw the Canadian government officially create a hate campaign. When I saw the media promulgate it.

When I saw people I loved targeted.

It was a departure so strident from what was taught was the norm that it arrested me.

The censorship was dark.

All topics you are disallowed from discussing frankly, howsoever difficult? Will hide true darkness.

So screw you censorship.

God gave me a ski accident shortly after this. I was never angry. I trusted Him. It gave me months in bed to research and write WORLD ON MUTE. Please get in on Amazon. All my stacks are free.

Because free speech is on the line.

I will say this again.

What you cannot discuss? That is where darkness will hide.

And there is no sacred thou shalt not say.

No.

While silence becomes the new universal mandate, power unfolds a true hatred of humanity. It has many iterations but all of them are the same variations on increasing deaths or reducing births.

This in my book WORLD ON MUTE is known as Population Activities.

You can abort a baby full term or in some jurisdictions after birth aka perinatal.

But discussing it is hate speech.

You can genocide a population based on ethnic and religious terms. But discussing it is antisemitism.

you can say it's our morality that you have no churches or mosques aka adopt at the point of the blade the noahide laws. But noticing that and even pointing it out that it aligns in real time with geopolitical events and massive church burnings, is an antisemitic conspiracy. Well you have me utterly convinced of your in place to feed us antigoy slop until the blades are sharpened and the 🧊, or quarantine camps are ready.

either stand against genocide by ethnicity and religion or meet your maker on those terms. I am sounding the alarm. Ekzekiel requires the watchers on the wall trumpet not merely for the innocent and righteous. But for those who unrepentant could die in their iniquities.

bill c-9 is a Noahide law.

what did covid teach us?

globalist crime hides behind the cloak censorship.

are all religions polluted? probably. Is one more useful than others?

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