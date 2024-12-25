Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackHate by Number Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreHate by Number LawyerLisaDec 25, 202412Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackHate by Number Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2ShareSubscribeShareLeave a comment12Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackHate by Number Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share
Oh that hatred for the un”bleeped” is just barely hidden…….before I retired last year I switched teams to the un”bleeped” even though I was double “bleeped”
I am surrounded by people that would definitely be the Nazi prison guards in WW2…..but they see themselves as guarding Anne Frank.
I was never a dick to the un”bleeped” but boy were my “bleeped” coworkers dicks to me when I threw my support 100% behind the in”bleeped”……..and all those dicks are just waiting for the next opportunity to revel in being dicks once again.
((Hugs)) to you, Lisa.
Thank you for sharing.
Sadly, many of us can relate to what you are saying.
We need each other so badly right now because the enemy of our souls seeks to destroy us.