Why I got involved way way back in the day.

It was because I saw hate. This was a few weeks before I had a very serious ski accident that kept me in bed the better part of a year. I am still recovering. I certainly had no time to feel sorry for myself because it began the research stage and ultimately the choice to write this stack.

Here is my start. I was reminded because of the stack about the Canadian Journalist who advocated rounding up the unvaccinated into concentration camps. (Canada has a real bunch of winners lately). Oh but wait he lost his life

Share

Leave a comment