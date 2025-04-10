“Do not be hateful. We don't allow content that attacks, denigrates, intimidates, dehumanizes, incites or threatens hatred, violence, prejudicial or discriminatory action against individuals or groups because of their actual or perceived race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, religious affiliation, age, or disability status.

Hate groups are not permitted on LinkedIn.

Do not use racial, religious, or other slurs that incite or promote hatred, or any other content intended to create division.

Do not post or share content that denies a well-documented historical event such as the Holocaust or slavery in the United States.”

SO you know. comparing covid or gender ideology to the Holocaust is deemed to minimize the holocaust and amount to Hate speech. Careful with that.

You may love your fellow man quite alot and still be accused of absurdities. THESE ARE TRAP-POLICIES. TRAP-SPEECH CRIMES.

My posts about biological men convicted of raping women in women’s spaces was flagged for Hate under the above policy at LinkedIN. (LINKEDOUT)

AND THE LIBERALS WANTED TO JAIL CANADIANS FOR LIFE FOR THEIR SPEECH.

TELL ME WITHOUT TELLING ME AUTHORITARIANISM IS ON THE RISE.

YOU ARE LOVED BY GOD. THAT IN THIS CLIMATE SHOULD BE A JOY. if you are deconstructing the possibility of relationship with God it is because they need that destroyed to win. and if that works on you, you’ve never felt the Joy of God’s love.

DANCING WITH MY FINGER IN THE AIR.

YOU cannot define us into your neural-lingual word traps.

My book WORLD ON MUTE is coming.

