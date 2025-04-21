Wow. Great question. I've long thought hooking their panels and inverters onto our (the west) grid was idiotic, or assembling

How about the smart city infrastructure we are loading in our cities with No mandate to that?

The cameras on the underside of street lights or the wifi? I hardly trust the municipal Ding dongs to have protected our privacy from China. How about other devices within that infrastructure that we have no knowledge of?

I read that China runs belt and road through Africa and finances it (usaid?). If the locals turn on them China doesn't care, as they have spy ware and know everything

Made in China has become in the context of the all system subversion naive. I feel the military needs to be testing municipal architecture that has been loaded under c40.org and Globalcovenantofmayors.org.

Moreover those globalist groups subverting municipal democracy for climate autocracy need to be declared enemies of the state and rooted out.

Then the emf mf rf bubble of our vehicles needs considering. I bought a device that measures these frequencies and am appalled. There is no way that hooked into the grid at the level they envision is life sustaining. My new microwave leaks mf for 8 to 9 feet!

“The MGUY, a former Brit with an engineering and law background, now living in Australia, says, in this 8:51 minute video, that EVs produced by Communist China are rolling spy machines:

This is an issue that is not discussed nearly enough.

