He state calls the technocracy the technocratic serpent.

His channel on YouTube has covered the noahide laws, Kabbalah surveillance state and he has written three books on the noahide laws and their intersection with the surveillance state.

Vatican II Noahide Law

Carlos Bezerra (From San Paulo) discuss Vatican II, Noahide laws, the Third Temple and the direction of human affairs.

Kabbalah and the AI data centres.

The Golden Age is the Noahide Age.

If the Noahide laws were from Noah why didn’t ONE BIBLE CHARACTER EVER MENTION THEM.

ALL THESE wonderful prophets. Psalms. Abraham? Nope Joseph? Nope.

Not one tower of babel effort to make the whole world slaves who get to be rightous gentiles with a place in the world to come.

Now come on. Does that make any sense that all the greats omit totally and completely the noahide laws. Ever single verse in the entire Bible and not one verse says go make noahide slaves you know the noahide laws… nope.

David missed it?

You guys followers of these frauds must need to be led.

You know it didn't dawn on big brain Ben Shapiro that the noahide laws aren't mention by any one in the old testament from noah on. Ever.

What is mentioned. Prophecies Jesus fulfilled. The Bible must be toxic to the deep state.

Well there's a new noahide laws educator out there. He does criticize the Catholic church but is catholic.

Here are his books.

Here's his bio from Amazon.

Dr. Douglas Haugen is a scholar whose work examines the intersections of political thought, deep history, and the formation of world-ordering ideas. He earned his Master’s degree from Harvard University and his Ph.D. from the City University of New York, where his research focused on the epistemic foundations of empire and the long intellectual traditions that shape political imagination.

His writing has explored themes of technology, power, and political religion, including Seeing through the Singularity: Uncovering the Cosmic Conspiracy (2020), which established a framework for his later research. This line of inquiry was further developed in In Pursuit of the Metaverse: Millennial Dreams, Political Religion, and Techno-Utopia (2023), a study of the convergence of metaphysics, prophecy, and emerging technological systems in contemporary political life.

Saints of the Apocalypse: Escaping the Empire of Spectacle, extends these concerns in a more explicitly spiritual octave. In this book, Dr. Haugen examines how modern forms of spectacle shape attention, belief, and moral formation, and argues for the recovery of spiritual disciplines, historical memory, and communion with the great saints as sources of resistance to contemporary forms of domination. Rather than offering political solutions or technological alternatives, the work attends to the deeper question of how persons and communities remain faithful in an age defined by distraction, simulation, and mediated experience.

Dr. Haugen has taught at institutions including Brooklyn College, Wagner College, the University of Alaska, Mississippi State University, and South Texas College, where he currently teaches. Across his academic career, his work has been guided by a sustained interest in the history of ideas and the enduring tensions between power, belief, and human flourishing.

Well.

As it turns out more and more people are trying to warn the world. Dig in and get to know the noahide laws.

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