On the legal front it argues that rogue speech committees are eliminating the perfection of the constitution. It permits an outside body to check lawyers. Once that program is complete, they cannot file the cases against executive, legislative, administrative overreach. The courts become window dressings. Pure decoration.

It shows these bodies have a hand in election interference- this is in fact a primary goal of the speech committees.

Most importantly it shows these are not independent committees. They are linked trans-nationally and trans occupationally to REPLACE THE COURTS and become the de facto GLOBAL ruling body to govern us through social credit. We become global citizens fully denuded of rights and citizenship.

On the medical front I show with proof the wholesale replacement of health care with AI and our ultimate expediency in such a system. Doctors, nurses can die of mandates. The system can collapse. It is being designed to do so, with euthanasia as the result.

In the final part on emergency powers I show that Stasi units have been set up in this system. They are ready to deploy in Canada the minute a bird flu measles etc are declared. They can use any power including force and force injections.

I go clear across the world showcasing this system. I show the hand of masonic symbols gamed or subverted to have them stand down.

