how do bills c-2 and c-4 involve privacy and surveillance

Here’s how Bill C‑2 and Bill C‑4 introduced by the Carney government involve privacy and surveillance:

🕵️ Bill C‑2 (Strong Borders Act) — Warrantless Surveillance & “Lawful Access”

Lawful access powers : Grants police, RCMP, CSIS, and other public officers the authority to demand subscriber or transmission data from any service provider —ISPs, banks, hotels, doctors, clinics, schools— without a warrant , based on mere “reasonable suspicion.” en.wikipedia.org+15thedemocracyfund.ca+15iphoneincanada.ca+15

Wider scope & secrecy : Providers must not disclose these demands for up to a year. No public reporting or transparency is required. iphoneincanada.ca

Cross-border implications : Enables compelling foreign service providers to hand over Canadian data, even without warrants, risking conflict with foreign jurisdictions. thedemocracyfund.ca

Civil liberties concerns: Critics warn it violates Charter protections against unreasonable search and seizure and opens the door for mass surveillance. reddit.com+15thedemocracyfund.ca+15reddit.com+15

“Bill C‑2… could open door to warrantless surveillance... allow police to access internet providers, banks, doctors… without judicial oversight.” weeklyvoice.com+7cp24.com+7netnewsledger.com+7

🗳️ Bill C‑4 (Making Life More Affordable) — Political Party Privacy Exemptions

Shield for political parties : Retroactively exempted federal political parties (and associated agents) from complying with provincial privacy laws , back to 2000. priv.gc.ca+5claudiu-popa.com+5ccla.org+5

Limited oversight : Parties need only publish a privacy policy—no requirement to obtain consent, limit collection, disclose uses, or allow access/correction. Privacy commissioners cannot enforce compliance. ccla.org+9claudiu-popa.com+9priv.gc.ca+9

Civil society backlash: The Privacy Commissioner and Canadian Civil Liberties Association argue this undermines voter privacy and bypasses hard-won protections. iask.ca+6ccla.org+6ccla.org+6

“There are virtually no rules and zero oversight into how Canada’s federal political parties collect, store and exploit Canadian voters’ personal information…” reddit.com

📊 Summary Table

BillPrivacy ImpactScopeC‑2Lawful-access surveillanceLaw enforcement gives warrantless access to any service provider’s subscriber metadata; secretive, broadC‑4Political-party data exemptionPolitical parties exempt from provincial privacy regimes, minimal transparency or accountability

🔍 Bottom Line

C‑2 massively expands state surveillance powers , with minimal safeguards or oversight.

C‑4 creates a privacy blind spot where political parties can collect and use personal data with little restraint.

Both measures have sparked constitutional and civil rights concerns, particularly about erosion of Charter protections, democratic transparency, and data privacy.

Let me know if you'd like to explore legal challenges, implications for Canadians’ digital rights, or how these interact with other privacy reforms!

could bill c-4 involve the government collecting voting preferences or party support

Yes, Bill C‑4 could enable political parties—and by extension, potentially the government or affiliated actors—to collect data on Canadians’ voting preferences or party support, with very little oversight or transparency. Here's how and why:

🗳️ What Bill C‑4 Does on Privacy

Bill C‑4 (2025) includes a controversial provision that:

Retroactively exempts federal political parties from provincial privacy laws going back to the year 2000 .

Only requires parties to publish a privacy policy —with no enforceable standards for consent, data minimization, disclosure, access, or deletion.

Prevents provincial privacy commissioners from investigating or penalizing misuse.

📌 This creates a regulatory vacuum where political parties can lawfully collect, store, and use voters' personal and political data (like party support, demographics, even behavioural tracking) with virtually no constraints.

🕵️ Could This Include Collecting Voting Preferences?

Yes, under this regime, political parties can:

Build voter profiles using: Public records (e.g., voter registries) Survey data Social media scraping Door-to-door interactions Purchased datasets (e.g., consumer, location, lifestyle data)

Infer and log party support or preferences , even without consent.

Share or centralize that data within party networks (e.g., candidates, riding associations, third-party advertisers).

🔴 Because there's no requirement for consent or limits on use, this includes:

"Tracking or profiling of individuals based on perceived or actual political views."

This raises fears of:

Microtargeting or manipulation

Voter suppression tactics

State-affiliated data misuse if governing parties exploit access

👀 Who Raised Concerns?

Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA):

“[C‑4] carves out a space where political parties are above privacy law… opens the door to intrusive political surveillance.” (ccla.org)

Privacy Commissioner of Canada:

Has long urged for enforceable privacy rules on political parties—yet C‑4 moves in the opposite direction.

Cybersecurity & privacy experts (e.g., Claudiu Popa):

Warn that this is “data authoritarianism,” with no citizen recourse if their political data is abused. 🧭 TL;DR Yes—Bill C‑4 allows political parties to collect and store data about Canadians' voting preferences, political leanings, and party support without consent, and with no legal accountability. While the bill doesn’t explicitly grant the government this power, if the ruling party accesses or coordinates with its party apparatus, it could indirectly benefit from this unchecked data collection.

How would this conflict with Charter rights

Bill C‑4’s exemption of political parties from privacy laws could conflict with several Charter rights, particularly:

📜 1. Section 8 — Right to Privacy (Unreasonable Search and Seizure)

What the Charter says : Everyone has the right to be secure against unreasonable search or seizure.

Conflict : Although Section 8 typically limits state action (not private entities), there's growing jurisprudence recognizing that deeply intrusive data collection—especially by powerful, quasi-public actors like political parties—can engage Charter concerns , especially when: Consent is not required Surveillance is secretive There’s no right to review, correct, or delete your data



🔍 A political party collecting detailed profiles (ethnicity, income, opinions, health) without your knowledge could be viewed as analogous to government surveillance, especially if the ruling party uses the data.

🗣️ 2. Section 2(b) — Freedom of Expression

What the Charter says : Everyone has freedom of thought, belief, opinion, and expression, including freedom of the press and other media.

Conflict : Voter profiling and microtargeting based on perceived political beliefs can create a chilling effect on individuals expressing political views online or in person. People may self-censor out of fear of being monitored, profiled, or targeted. If political expression is deterred by lack of privacy, democratic participation itself is undermined .



🧠 Your political beliefs should be protected; profiling without consent may inhibit political discussion or dissent.

🛑 3. Section 15 — Equality Rights

What the Charter says : Everyone is equal before and under the law, and has the right to equal protection and benefit of the law without discrimination.

Conflict : Data collection could disproportionately affect vulnerable groups (e.g., racialized voters, Indigenous communities, immigrants), especially if used for discriminatory microtargeting , voter suppression, or exclusion. Without oversight, political parties could intentionally or unintentionally discriminate in how they engage voters based on private profiles.



🗳️ 4. Democratic Rights (Section 3)

What the Charter says : Every citizen has the right to vote and run for office.

Conflict : Mass voter profiling without transparency may give unfair advantages to ruling parties and undermine fair democratic competition . This is especially true if opposition parties don’t have equal data access, or if voter trust erodes due to perceived manipulation.



⚠️ The absence of enforceable privacy rules in elections risks tilting the democratic playing field.

While political parties aren’t “government” per se, their function in democracy—and especially the ruling party’s relationship to state power—means that Bill C‑4’s privacy exemptions may violate Charter rights, particularly:

🧠 Privacy (Section 8)

🗣️ Free expression (Section 2)

⚖️ Equality (Section 15)

🗳️ Fair democratic participation (Section 3)

These risks could fuel legal challenges, especially if Canadians are surveilled, profiled, or manipulated without recourse.

There are several potential constitutional challenges to Bill C‑4 under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, particularly because it retroactively exempts political parties from privacy laws. Here are the most likely grounds:

🔎 1. Section 8 — Right to Privacy (Unreasonable Search or Seizure)

🔹 Why it matters:

Section 8 protects against state actors accessing or collecting personal information without a valid legal framework or due process.

🔹 Potential challenge:

While political parties aren't technically the state, their quasi-public role , public funding , and state-enabled access to voter lists mean their actions could be challenged as “state-like.”

If Bill C‑4 enables deep data collection without consent, especially of sensitive political beliefs, courts could be asked to extend Section 8 protections to political data profiling.

Legal precedent:

In R v. Spencer (2014), the Supreme Court ruled that metadata collection (even basic subscriber data) triggers Section 8 protection if done without proper legal safeguards.

🗣️ 2. Section 2(b) — Freedom of Expression

🔹 Why it matters:

People must feel free to express political views without fear of surveillance or profiling.

🔹 Potential challenge:

The lack of privacy protections could chill public discourse—especially online—if voters believe political parties are tracking them.

Courts have held that government policies with a chilling effect on expression can violate Section 2(b), even without direct censorship.

Legal precedent:

In Irwin Toy Ltd. v. Quebec (1989), the SCC held that indirect burdens on expression (like limiting commercial advertising) can violate Section 2(b).

⚖️ 3. Section 15 — Equality Rights

🔹 Why it matters:

Data profiling can result in discrimination, especially if it targets or excludes voters based on race, gender, income, language, or immigration status.

🔹 Potential challenge:

Bill C‑4 opens the door to algorithmic or targeted political discrimination , e.g., voter suppression or exclusion of racialized communities.

Without oversight, parties could target only “winnable” demographics and ignore or exclude others, compounding systemic inequities.

Legal precedent:

Withler v. Canada (2011) confirms that unequal treatment—even if unintended—can breach Section 15.

🗳️ 4. Section 3 — Right to Vote

🔹 Why it matters:

The Charter guarantees meaningful participation in a fair and informed democratic process.

🔹 Potential challenge:

If parties use data to manipulate, mislead, or discourage voters , or gain unfair access to personal information, this could undermine the fairness of elections.

Bill C‑4 gives parties unequal power to collect, use, and shield data from scrutiny, which could affect voter confidence and election integrity.

Legal precedent:

In Sauvé v. Canada (Chief Electoral Officer) (2002), the SCC ruled that voting rights must be interpreted broadly and can't be restricted without strong justification.

⏳ 5. Retroactivity and Rule of Law Concerns

🔹 Why it matters:

Bill C‑4 retroactively shields parties from liability for privacy violations going back to 2000, raising fundamental rule of law issues.

🔹 Potential challenge:

Courts are often skeptical of retroactive laws that limit legal remedies or rewrite legal history.

If voters had valid complaints under provincial laws, this retroactivity may strip them of access to justice, which could itself be a constitutional violation under section 7 (life, liberty, security) or principles of fundamental justice.

⚖️ Who Might Challenge Bill C‑4?

Civil liberties organizations (e.g., CCLA , BC Civil Liberties Association )

Privacy commissioners (via amicus briefs or legal reference cases)

Individuals or advocacy groups whose data has been collected or abused

Indigenous or racialized communities excluded or targeted by party algorithms

Charter RightPossible Violation from Bill C‑4

Section 8Unlawful political data collection may breach privacy rights

Section 2(b)Chilling effect on political expression

Section 15Discriminatory data profiling could violate equality rights

Section 3Undermines fair, informed electoral participation

Section 7Retroactive law may deny access to justice or due process.

1. Lack of Oversight & Transparency

The bill fast-tracks major privacy exemptions—particularly Part 4—within a budget implementation act, minimizing debate and scrutiny

reddit.com

+15

fipa.bc.ca

+15

brighterworld.mcmaster.ca

+15

.

Processes are shifted from specialized committees (e.g., ETHI) to the Finance Committee (FINA), effectively burying complex privacy provisions in affordability legislation

fipa.bc.ca

.

🧠 2. Breach of Democratic Norms & Ethics

Removes requirements for breach notifications and limits on selling voter data, whereas previous proposals had stronger accountability measures .

Establishes a double standard: political parties are regulated less strictly than businesses, charities, and even security agencies

fipa.bc.ca

+4

fipa.bc.ca

+4

iphoneincanada.ca

+4

.

🧪 3. Risk of Political Profiling & Manipulation

Opens the door to micro‑targeting and A/B political messaging, testing tactics on individual voters without ethical safeguards

michaelgeist.ca

+10

brighterworld.mcmaster.ca

+10

fipa.bc.ca

+10

.

Drawing parallels to Cambridge Analytica, critics warn this could facilitate data-driven voter manipulation

fipa.bc.ca

.

🌐 4. Contradicts Public & Global Standards

Polls show Canadians expect stronger privacy protections, especially in elections; Bill C‑4 runs counter to that expectation

michaelgeist.ca

+9

fipa.bc.ca

+9

thehub.ca

+9

.

Moves Canada away from global trends (like GDPR), undermining international trust .

⏳ 5. Retroactivity & Legal Immunity

Immunizes parties retroactively back to 2000, wiping out potentially valid complaints and legal claims

ccla.org

+2

michaelgeist.ca

+2

ccla.org

+2

.

This sweeping retroactive shield raises rule-of-law concerns and may contravene principles of fundamental justice and fairness.

🔐 6. Elevated National Security & Foreign Interference Risk

Data-hoarding by parties creates vulnerabilities—a lucrative target for foreign interference or hacking .

Lack of breach reporting requirements means data theft or misuse may go unnoticed or unreported.

🎯 TL;DR – Core C‑4 Concerns

Minimal oversight and limited legislative debate

No transparency or enforcement around data use

Opens path for algorithmic voter profiling and manipulation

Violates democratic norms and diverges from global privacy standards

Retroactive immunity undermines accountability

Raises national security threats via data accumulation

If you'd like, I can walk you through what a strong standalone privacy framework for political parties might look like—or how judicial reviews could try to overturn these exemptions.

where could this retroactive immunity insulate from privacy breaches

The retroactive immunity in Bill C‑4 insulates federal political parties from legal accountability for privacy breaches going back to the year 2000—even if those breaches would have been considered violations under provincial privacy laws. This creates a major legal and ethical loophole. Here's how and where this could apply:

🧾 What Bill C‑4 Does

Bill C‑4 includes a provision that:

Retroactively exempts federal political parties, electoral district associations, and their officials from being subject to provincial privacy laws.

Applies this exemption all the way back to January 1, 2000.

Shields them from any past, current, or future legal action for privacy violations under provincial statutes.

🛡️ Where This Retroactive Immunity Applies

✅ Jurisdictions With Stronger Provincial Privacy Laws:

These provinces have robust privacy frameworks that previously could apply to political actors, and where this new immunity now blocks enforcement:

British Columbia (B.C. Privacy Act / PIPA)

Previously, political parties could be investigated for improper use of personal data.

Example: voter data collected through surveys or online campaigns might have triggered complaints.

Alberta (Personal Information Protection Act – PIPA)

Offers clear rules on consent, data access, and third-party use.

Political parties now escape those rules completely under C‑4.

Quebec (Act Respecting the Protection of Personal Information in the Private Sector)

One of the most progressive privacy regimes in North America.

C‑4 overrides any enforcement here against federal parties.

Manitoba & Nova Scotia also have sectoral privacy protections that could be blocked by this immunity.

🧨 Real-World Implications

🚫 What Parties Are Now Immune From:

Collecting personal data without consent

Profiling individuals based on ethnicity, income, religion, or political beliefs

Sharing voter data with third parties (e.g., ad firms, data brokers)

Failing to disclose how personal data is used or retained

Refusing to correct or delete inaccurate or outdated information

🧪 Example:

If a party harvested personal data from a Facebook ad campaign in 2011 and used it to microtarget voters—without consent—and someone now files a complaint in British Columbia or Quebec:

That complaint will be dismissed.

C‑4 erases the legal basis retroactively.

⚖️ Why This Is Legally Controversial

Undermines rule of law: Individuals with legitimate privacy complaints lose the ability to seek redress.

Violates expectations of fairness: Retroactive immunity effectively rewrites history to legalize past wrongdoing.

May clash with Charter Section 7: Retroactive removal of legal remedies could be challenged as a denial of life, liberty, and security of the person under the Charter.

🧭 TL;DR

Bill C‑4 grants political parties retroactive immunity from privacy law enforcement going back to 2000—especially in provinces like B.C., Alberta, and Quebec—blocking investigations and legal action for past data breaches, misuse, or profiling. This is seen by critics as an erosion of democratic accountability and legal fairness.

Let me know if you want a breakdown of how each province’s privacy commissioner reacted—or what a Charter challenge on this might look like.

ON A SEPERATE TOPIC. CARBON PASSPORTS

which laws in Canada have begun to facilitate this collection of data

Great question! In Canada, while there’s no direct “carbon passport” law yet, several existing laws and regulatory frameworks have started to enable large-scale data collection, monitoring, or emissions tracking that could form the foundation for more detailed carbon tracking systems in the future. Here are some key examples:

1. Greenhouse Gas Reporting Regulations (GHGRP)

Under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA) , large industrial emitters are required to report their greenhouse gas emissions annually.

This data is collected federally and publicly available but focuses on facility-level emissions , not individuals.

It lays groundwork for tracking emissions data, but not personal carbon footprints.

2. Clean Fuel Regulations (CFR)

These regulations set standards for reducing carbon intensity of fuels sold in Canada.

Fuel suppliers must report data on volumes and carbon intensity, allowing the government to monitor emissions from fuels.

Again, data is aggregate and corporate, not personal.

3. Smart Metering and Utility Data Collection

Provinces like Ontario, BC, and Alberta have mandated the installation of smart meters in homes and businesses.

These devices collect detailed electricity and natural gas consumption data in real time or near-real time .

Utilities often collect and analyze this data, which could be used to estimate household carbon footprints.

4. Transportation and Mobility Data Initiatives

Some cities and provinces collect data on public transit usage, toll road usage, and vehicle registrations .

With increasing use of electronic tolling and GPS in vehicles , detailed movement and travel data are collected.

This could feed into emissions tracking based on travel patterns.

5. Canada’s Digital Charter & Privacy Framework

While focused on protecting privacy, Canada’s updated privacy laws (like PIPEDA reforms) enable regulated use of personal data , including for environmental purposes.

New guidelines encourage data sharing between government and private sectors for public good, which could include carbon tracking.

6. Climate Change Accountability Act (Provincial Examples)

Some provinces (like BC with its Carbon Tax Act) require reporting and data collection on emissions linked to individuals or businesses.

These create legal precedents for linking economic activity to carbon output.

Emerging Trends to Watch:

Data partnerships between government and private tech companies for carbon tracking apps or “carbon calculators.”

Pilot projects testing blockchain or digital ID tech to track carbon credits or allowances.

Discussions about integrating carbon footprint tracking into social services, tax systems, or benefits.

TL;DR:

Canada currently collects a lot of aggregate and corporate emissions data under environmental laws and utility regulations, along with detailed consumption and movement data from smart meters and transportation systems. While personal “carbon passports” don’t exist yet, these laws and technologies are starting to create the data infrastructure and legal basis for more granular carbon tracking in the future.

If you want, I can dig into specific provincial laws or federal bills that relate to emissions data collection or surveillance, or explore international models Canada might follow.

You said:

doesn't Bill c4 enable surveillance data

Yes, Bill C-4 raises significant concerns related to surveillance and the handling of personal data, particularly in the context of political parties and elections—but it doesn’t directly authorize or enable surveillance specifically for carbon tracking or carbon passports.

Here’s how Bill C-4 relates to surveillance data:

What Bill C-4 Does Regarding Surveillance and Data

Expands exemptions from provincial privacy laws for federal political parties, their electoral district associations, and affiliated entities.

This means these groups can collect, use, and share personal data with less oversight and fewer restrictions than other organizations.

Limits privacy protections that typically regulate how personal information is gathered and used during election campaigns—opening the door for more aggressive data mining, profiling, and micro-targeting of voters.

Removes certain notification and consent requirements , which means parties can collect and use voter data without explicit permission or transparent disclosure.

Includes retroactive immunity that protects parties from legal actions related to data misuse going back decades.

Is This “Surveillance”?

While it’s not state surveillance in the traditional law enforcement or intelligence sense, it facilitates extensive data collection and behavioral profiling by political entities.

This can be seen as a form of social surveillance, where citizens’ personal data (e.g., voting preferences, demographics, online behavior) are monitored and analyzed at scale.

What Bill C-4 Does Not Do

It does not establish new surveillance powers for government agencies to collect carbon emissions or location data from citizens.

It doesn’t create a framework for environmental monitoring or carbon passport systems.

Summary

AspectBill C-4 EffectPrivacy protections for political dataWeakened / limited exemptions grantedPolitical parties’ data useExpanded, less oversightGovernment surveillance powersNot directly expandedCarbon tracking / passportsNot addressed

Bottom line:

Bill C-4 enables broader collection and use of personal data by political parties with fewer privacy safeguards, which many see as a form of surveillance related to democratic processes. But it does not directly facilitate surveillance data collection for environmental purposes like carbon passports.

If you want, I can help you connect the dots between Bill C-4 and wider trends in data surveillance or privacy law.

“Canada Elections Act

2000, c. 9

Amendments to the Act

43 The Canada Elections Act is amended by adding the following after the heading of Division 2 of Part 18:

Start of inserted block

Definition

End of inserted block

Definition of personal information

Start of inserted block

384.‍9 In this Division, personal information means information about an identifiable individual.

End of inserted block

44 Section 385.‍1 of the Act is repealed.

45 Section 385.‍2 of the Act is deemed never to have come into force and is repealed.

46 Subsection 407(1) of the Act is amended by striking out “and” at the end of paragraph (a), by adding “and” at the end of paragraph (b) and by adding the following after paragraph (b):

Start of inserted block (c) a statement certified by its privacy officer that the party complies with its policy for the protection of personal information. End of inserted block

47 The Act is amended by adding the following after section 446:

Start of inserted block

SUBDIVISION C

Personal Information Collected by Political Parties

End of inserted block

Definition of personal information

Start of inserted block

446.‍1 In sections 446.‍2 to 446.‍4, personal information means information about an identifiable individual.

End of inserted block

Purpose

Start of inserted block

446.‍2 The purpose of the provisions of this Act related to the protection of personal information, including the provisions of this subdivision, is to provide for a national, uniform, exclusive and complete regime applicable to registered parties and eligible parties respecting their activities in relation to personal information, including the collection, use, disclosure, retention and disposal of personal information.

End of inserted block

Activities in relation to personal information

Start of inserted block

446.‍3 In order to participate in public affairs by endorsing one or more of its members as candidates and supporting their election, any registered party or eligible party, as well as any person or entity acting on the party’s behalf, including the party’s candidates, electoral district associations, officers, agents, employees, volunteers and representatives, may, subject to this Act and any other applicable federal Act, carry out any activities in relation to personal information, including the collection, use, disclosure, retention and disposal of personal information in accordance with the party’s policy for the protection of personal information.

End of inserted block

Provincial or territorial Act

Start of inserted block

446.‍4 (1) When participating in public affairs by endorsing one or more of its members as candidates and supporting their election, a registered party or eligible party, as well as any person or entity acting on the party’s behalf, including the party’s candidates, electoral district associations, officers, agents, employees, volunteers and representatives, cannot be required to comply with an Act of a province or territory that regulates activities in relation to personal information, including the collection, use, disclosure, retention and disposal of personal information, unless the party’s policy for the protection of personal information provides otherwise.

End of inserted block

For greater certainty

Start of inserted block

(2) For greater certainty, the registered party, eligible party or person or entity acting on the party’s behalf cannot be required to provide access to personal information or provide information relating to personal information under its control or to correct — or receive, adjudicate or annotate requests to correct — personal information or omissions in personal information under its control.

End of inserted block

Policy for the protection of personal information

Start of inserted block

446.‍5 (1) A registered party or eligible party, as well as any person or entity acting on the party’s behalf, including the party’s candidates, electoral district associations, officers, agents, employees, volunteers and representatives, must comply with the party’s policy for the protection of personal information.

End of inserted block

Clarification

Start of inserted block

(2) For greater certainty, a person or entity referred to in subsection (1) that fails to comply with the policy referred to in that subsection contravenes that subsection and commits a violation referred to in section 508.‍1.

End of inserted block

Required contents

Start of inserted block

446.‍6 The policy for the protection of personal information of a registered party or of an eligible party must be publicly available in both official languages, be written in plain language and

(a) designate a privacy officer who is responsible for overseeing the party’s compliance with the policy;

(b) include the name and contact information of the privacy officer;

(c) state the types of personal information in relation to which the party carries out its activities;

(d) explain, using illustrative examples, how the party carries out its activities in relation to personal information, such as by indicating whether it does so online or through the use of cookies; and

(e) describe the training related to the protection of personal information that is offered to the party’s employees and volunteers who may have access to the personal information that is under its control. End of inserted block

Meetings relating to protecting personal information

Start of inserted block

446.‍7 The Chief Electoral Officer shall hold at least one meeting each calendar year relating to the protection of personal information by registered parties and eligible parties.

End of inserted block

48 Section 446.‍1 of the Act is repealed.

Coming into Force

May 31, 2000

49 The headings before section 446.‍1 and sections 446.‍1 to 446.‍4 of the Canada Elections Act, as enacted by section 47, are deemed to have come into force on May 31, 2000.”

https://www.parl.ca/documentviewer/en/45-1/bill/C-4/first-reading

https://www.parl.ca/DocumentViewer/en/45-1/bill/C-2/first-reading

Bill C-2 is far more egregious than Chatgpt noticed and deserves a greater expose.

I would say that you should write the senate and ask them to refuse Bill C2 and C4 and send it back for proper debate to the house of commons. Ask that they debate in particular the loss of privacy rights and the violations of the Charter.

FYI 12 phone calls a week constitute and emergency at the Senate and with MPs. Why don’t you spend some time dialing and ask for a call back on those Bills.

You might also consider sending them the clip of Carney indicating he would like to impose PERSONAL LIFETIME CARBON BUDGETS ON GLOBAL CITIZENS.

ASK THEM what happens to Canadians er- I mean GLOBAL CITIZENS once they run through their Carbon budgets and ask them why we simultaneously get the UN Carbon finance CZAR and aggressive government funded euthanasia.

Carbon budget. lifetime budget. run out of carbon budget. Government has you covered. Power grabs by an individual who wants to plug us into a carbon budget should seem alarming.

HOW DO YOU GET THERE? BY USING TAX DOLLARS TO FUND THE GREEN INDUSTRY. PUT THE SMARTEST PEOPLE THERE (COUGH - NO BUT REALLY) THEN MAKE THOSE SMARTY PANTS RELIANT ON GREEN FINANCE FOR THEIR EARNINGS, LIFESTYLE, SENSE OF PURPOSE. THEY PUT food on the table through publicly funded green lifestyle.

they lock themselves into the known online, under the skin, and in the real world - and they don’t fuss because they live on the demise of their society.

it is exceptionally clever.

maybe some Senators are shuffling with a full deck and can still do math.

https://sencanada.ca/en/sencaplus/news/2025-06-25-at-a-glance/

Tell them to go to minute 8:34 where MARX CARNEY talks about global citizens getting lifetime carbon budgets.

When people are genuflecting to what power tells them to, they miss what is really happening in our society.

Also I would like everyone to know that the mechanism by which we become global citizens is through our “regulatory bodies” If you are in the freedom movement, most likely you are not “regulated” yet. Those silent are in bondage. They will eclipse and replace the courts in short order. YES. they will. find out the mechanism and support alternative arguments to taking down this beast. It is a one-beast system. It is not Dr. Trozzi’s case, or Sue Grey’s, or Didier Raoult’s .

WORLD ON MUTE is 8USD through amazon kindle (download app to any device).

BOOK AVAILABLE BELOW;

Link to buying in Canada

Link to buying in the US

Link to buying in Australia

Link to buying in UK

Link to buying in Mexico

It is not up in Africa - I don’t know why. Contraband reading.

Link to buying in the EU

Please become a subscriber.

And think. When has power done anything for the little guy. It is a fiction to believe power is altruistic. It is also an oxymoron. If power is funding something ubiquitously it is BECAUSE POWER WANTS THAT VERY BADLY.

it wants sterilization of children, aborting of babies, queering the population, ending meat agriculture, imposing surveillance, the 15 minute city.

I fought for the little guy. You have to tear power from power. It is NOT RELINQUISHED.

IF Power is funding it… Power wants it. ask yourself why. STOP BEING A STOOGE JUST BECAUSE YOU ARE ON POWER’S DOLE. WHY DO I WRITE LIKE THIS. because a good 15% of my subscribers are from the Dark side. AND I WANT YOU. I WANT YOU ASKING QUESTIONS. YOU WATCH TO TATTLE MAYBE, TO SNITCH.

known online - all the bills are rolling out (see my book)

known in the real world - the cognitive and smart city, complete streets and c40 and global covenant of mayors.

known under the skin - right under the skin.

AI to do it and the interoperability in every dimension. Palentir to run the operating system. Cern to store it. CCP to beta it on their population. the wars as designed distractions that we are meant to take a side with. Digital ID to sort it, CBDC to allocate it, Euthanasia to finalize it…. oh and so many ways to make us terminator seeds.

all that comes down is our rights to freedom, our speech, our decisions, literally what goes in our bodies. and then they aptly call it decolonization. what people think is getting rid of the colonizers. how do they know what happens to the colonized.

Why do they trust the power that rolls. rolls out and back our protections to make power account.

why if there is any understanding of history would we want unaccountable powers.

If you think it’s because of one of the inputs to photosynthesis you are a complete ding-bat.

CO2 plus H2O is the source of all life. THAT AND our CREATOR.

GO UP BUY THE BOOK. ESPECIALLY IF YOU ARE IN THAT 15% HERE TO WATCH ME.

You know what they say. the converts are the best.

Buy the book if you are in the 85%. because we need to support each other take down the globalist architecture.

all 100% of us were breathing while reading this. Expending our carbon budgets as we go

I understand that. It is what the climate cult has in common with the sterilization cult, don’t have kids for the planet, (all government funded) - wait did the UK just fund FULL TERM ABORTION. government wants these things and EUTHANASIA. ask why ding bats in the 15%. ask why.

we all have DARWIN MOMENTS. it makes zero sense for Darwinists to trust governments with authority over their body. if you believe in God you wouldn’t trust them. If you don’t because survival of the fittest, definitely you shouldn’t become a lemming to out of control systemized rolling out government power.

breathing.

https://www.ndtv.com/science/humans-are-fueling-global-warming-by-just-breathing-study-claims-4680910

Hit picture to play or go to https://x.com/wnwsnl/status/1592958676385828864

IF THE TOTAL SYSTEM CAPTURE DOESN’T INTEREST YOU and you just think these wankers like you and want to make your life better, then it is your Darwin moment.

If you think these wankers love you without your genitals because they want you to be authentically you - well that’s your Darwin moment. It may be MORE YOU to lop off your body parts or insert chemicals - that is the beauty of FREE WILL.

but if you think all of this is POWER leading us to free will then reread the Origin of Species.

POWER DOESN’T LOVE ANYTHING BUT INCREASING ITSELF. it is like a law of nature.

that’s it. the 15% watching because their rainbow, or climate crew is funding them either get’s it now- or they wake up sweating tonight as their subconscious processes the counter information and checks is for alignment with what it actually going on.

READ MY CHAPTER POPULATION ACTIVITIES OR MY CHAPTER ATTALI TO HARARI.

You thinking abortion isn’t a Darwinism is just because the butter has been spread pretty thick on that one. It’s a right.

You think life is not sacred.

fundamentally that means - you have a massive disassociation- or you think your life is also not not sacred.

what if it is. what if you matter. what if you alive right now in this intersection of power moving matters. I believe all of that is true. You matter, life is sacred. And we are here for a purpose. Let it sink in and align yourself with that purpose. We can move mountains. But we have to believe we can.

Happy Global Citizens Day.

