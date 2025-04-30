lifewithsonduren A post shared by @lifewithsonduren

Please listen to the short video. In order to upload the solution of imposed social credit, they want first to impose anarchy.

In a true market place solution the MAFIA would take out the government impose a tax directly and clean the streets restore family values, clean our schools.

They could go completely clean and make money on restoring order, manufacturing, clean streets, traditional values, non death care, and true law and order.

THERE IS A VACCUM.

Reverse their fortunes, come to God, and take out the illegitimate crime loving cartel we have for a government.

Really at this point I SAY THIS AS A satire.

But there is a true vacuum on law and order and the market usually provides.

