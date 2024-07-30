Share this postHALO CAMERASlawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherHALO CAMERASLawyerLisaJul 30, 202413Share this postHALO CAMERASlawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6ShareSubscribeShareLeave a comment13Share this postHALO CAMERASlawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6Share
“THE RIGHTS OF SOME CITIZENS “ … … … let’s get those right wing Nazi J6 trucker’s in the name of “SAFETY” & “DEMOCRACY”.
Here in the UK the councils fit the cameras but they are manned solely by police & MILITARY.
In Helston in Cornwall, which is right down the bottom tip of the south west of England, there is a huge navy base called RNAS Culdrose... their security teams man all the cameras in Helston & they use them to watch all the girls out on the town over the weekend.... The local police also spend Friday & Saturday nights on the navy base with the military guys manning the cameras perving on all the scantily dressed young girls until about 1am in the morning when they all start to leave the bars to go home... The entire network of cameras here in the UK are used mainly for illegal purposes, not what they were supposedly intended for!
We are now a completely monitored society filled with perverts in uniforms!