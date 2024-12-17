Emily Leproust , CEO, Twist Bioscience Did DEI accomodated Emily or make Emily? or did the WEF?

https://www.weforum.org/people/emily-leproust/

These are some of the questions asked by Dr. Emily Leproust (’01), named one of Foreign Policy magazines Top 100 Global Thinkers and Fast Company’s 100 Most Creative People of 2015. With her illustrious work and growing company, Dr. Leproust is one of the top female executives in the world. http://development.uh.edu/blog/asking-all-the-right-questions-emily-leproust-01-top-global-thinker/

In February 2020, during the Munich Security Conference, NTI convened senior leaders from around the world for a scenario-based tabletop exercise on high-consequence biological threats. Our new report, "Preventing Global Catastrophic Biological Risks: Lessons and Recommendations from a Tabletop Exercise Held at the 2020 Munich Security Conference," summarizes the exercise and presents key recommendations for actions that international stakeholders can take to meaningfully reduce catastrophic biological risks. The virtual launch event, hosted by Dr. Andrew Hebbeler (NTI), featured speakers Dr. Ernest J .Moniz (NTI), Elhadj As Sy (Global Preparedness Monitoring Board), Dr. Emily Leproust (Twist Bioscience), and Dr. Jaime Yassif (NTI). This event was hosted on the margins of the 2020 United Nations General Assembly.Join NTI for the launch of Preventing Global Catastrophic Biological Risks: Lessons and Recommendations from a Tabletop Exercise Held at the 2020 Munich Security Conference, a report summarizing the exercise and presenting key recommendations for actions that international stakeholders can take to meaningfully reduce catastrophic biological risks.

The exercise was designed to identify gaps in global capabilities to prevent and respond to high-consequence biological events and to develop actionable recommendations to address these gaps. Both are relevant to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and important for reducing the significant public health, economic, and security risks posed by potential high-consequence biological events that could emerge in the future.

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

11 am – 12 pm ET

Speakers include:

Ernest J. Moniz , Co-Chair and CEO, NTI

Elhadj As Sy , Co-Chair, Global Preparedness Monitoring Board

Emily Leproust , CEO, Twist Bioscience

Jaime Yassif, Senior Fellow, NTI Global Biological Policy and Programs

Moderated by Andrew Hebbeler, Senior Director and Lead Scientist, NTI Global Biological Policy and Programs The presentations were followed by a Q&A with attendees. Watch the event here. This virtual launch event was hosted on the margins of the 2020 United Nations General Assembly.

