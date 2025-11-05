LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
3h

We can still have guns, if you get my drift.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Trevor's avatar
Trevor
3hEdited

“ never surrender your guns …..never” a friend whose grandfather went to the chamber.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture