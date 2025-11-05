I came from the North of Canada. Where hunting was ubiquitous. And guess what. where we slept with our doors unlocked when I was growing up. Where gun violence was not a thing. Where I ate moose meat and deer and partridge and rabbits. Where all my cousins and uncles, my dad and even my mom had a gun for hunting. My mom was a better shot at partridge then my dad. would you believe my dad had the gun mounted in the truck so if there was wildlife on the side of the road during hunting season we were ready. (which you vegetarian moralists, think for a second. if you were a deer would you rather be killed swiftly by a bullet or eaten alive by a bunch of wolves.)

We fished too and at 11 I got my own fish skinning knife. NO gun crime in town. no violence and no fear. So I have a perspective on guns. Also I have studied false flags and their systemization for introducing laws that go against the people. They are directional. the laws are tabled before the blood is cleaned.

this article is important in that it shows ALL RECENT GENOCIDES HAD ONE THING IN COMMON. gun registration and gun control and disarmament of the population first. These men come from those who lost family in the Holocaust and have a certain credibility that I think you should lean in. It is horrific.

GOVERNMENTS FIRST WANT REGISTRATION,

THEN THEY TAKE THEN THEY KILL. How interesting that the founding fathers recognized that.

Please consider supporting their work and buying their book.

https://jpfo.org/filegen-a-m/deathgc.htm#chart

11/5/2025, 11:55:02 AM

Home

About JPFO

Member/Donate

The 2A

Bill of Rights

Archive Pages

The Law

Media Archive

Various

Alerts & Sign-up

https://jpfo.org / filegen-a-m / deathgc.htm#chart

Share

Tweet

Share

Email

Death by “Gun Control”

♦♦ Berlin Jewish Journey ♦♦

Also, view The Auschwitz Album.



Plus -”Islam’s Armenian Genocide - Template for the Holocaust”



Print out our Membership application to mail or fax



JPFO’s fast Secure On-Line Membership form.

“Death by “Gun Control”

by Aaron Zelman and Richard W. Stevens

Introduction by James Bovard

Unfortunately, this book is now out of stock.

Comes with 2 FREE Gran’pa Jack booklets!

See our documentary film - “Innocents Betrayed”

It shows the connection between gun control and genocide.

Endorsements of Death by “Gun Control”

See The “DEATH CHART” down the page!

Why must all decent non-violent people fight against “gun control”? Why is the right to keep and bear arms truly a fundamental individual right? You can find the answers in this new book.

People frequently ask why we are so dedicated to our cause? This book answers that question by collecting the key facts and arguments in one place.

People have asked us to present the whole JPFO argument in one place. We have done it. Available now in an easy-reading format and a handy size, the new book is entitled Death by Gun Control: The Human Cost of Victim Disarmament.

The message is simple: Disarmed people are neither free nor safe - they become the criminals’ prey and the tyrants’ playthings. When the civilians are defenseless and their government goes bad, however, thousands and millions of innocents die.

Professor R.J. Rummel, author of the monumental book Death by Government, said: “Concentrated political power is the most dangerous thing on earth.” For power to concentrate and become dangerous, the citizens must be disarmed.

What disarms the citizens? The idea of “gun control.” It’s the idea that only the government has the right to possess firearms, and that citizens have no unalienable right to use force to defend against aggression.

Death by Gun Control carefully examines the “gun control” idea: its meaning, its purposes, its effects. It comes in many forms, but in every form it enables the evildoers and works against righteous defense.

Back to Top

The Mother of All Stats



The Human Cost of “Gun Control” Ideas

The Genocide Chart © JPFO.org 2002GovernmentDatesTargetsCivilians Killed “Gun Control” Laws Features of Over-all “Gun Control” scheme Ottoman Turkey1915-1917Armenians

(mostly Christians)1-1.5 millionArt. 166, Pen. Code, 1866

& 1911 Proclamation, 1915• Permits required •Government list of owners

•Ban on possessionSoviet Union1929-1945Political opponents;

farming communities20 millionResolutions, 1918

Decree, July 12, 1920

Art. 59 & 182, Pen. code, 1926•Licensing of owners

•Ban on possession

•Severe penaltiesNazi Germany

& Occupied Europe1933-1945Political opponents;

Jews; Gypsies;

critics; “examples”20 millionLaw on Firearms & Ammun., 1928

Weapon Law, March 18, 1938

Regulations against Jews, 1938•Registration & Licensing

•Stricter handgun laws

•Ban on possessionChina, Nationalist1927-1949Political opponents;

army conscripts; others10 millionArt. 205, Crim. Code, 1914

Art. 186-87, Crim. Code, 1935•Government permit system

•Ban on private ownershipChina, Red1949-1952

1957-1960

1966-1976Political opponents;

Rural populations

Enemies of the state20-35 millionAct of Feb. 20, 1951

Act of Oct. 22, 1957•Prison or death to “counter-revolutionary criminals” and anyone resisting any government program

•Death penalty for supply guns to such “criminals”Guatemala1960-1981Mayans & other Indians;

political enemies100,000-

200,000Decree 36, Nov 25 •Act of 1932

Decree 386, 1947

Decree 283, 1964•Register guns & owners •Licensing with high fees

•Prohibit carrying guns

•Bans on guns, sharp tools

•Confiscation powersUganda1971-1979Christians

Political enemies300,000Firearms Ordinance, 1955

Firearms Act, 1970•Register all guns & owners •Licenses for transactions

•Warrantless searches •Confiscation powersCambodia

(Khmer Rouge)1975-1979Educated Persons;

Political enemies2 millionArt. 322-328, Penal Code

Royal Ordinance 55, 1938•Licenses for guns, owners, ammunition & transactions

•Photo ID with fingerprints

•License inspected quarterlyRwanda1994Tutsi people800,000Decree-Law No. 12, 1979•Register guns, owners, ammunition •Owners must justify need •Concealable guns illegal •Confiscating powers

Back to Top

Addition - For easier chart printing, download the Genocide Chart PDF file, it includes a text synopsis of this page.

When the gun prohibitionists quote a statistic about how many people are killed by firearms misuse, the discussion sometimes bogs down into whose crime stats to believe and how to count crimes vs. the defensive firearm uses. Death by Gun Control works on a level that nobody can dispute: documented world history.

In the 20th Century:

Governments murdered four times as many civilians as were killed in all the international and domestic wars combined.

Governments murdered millions more people than were killed by common criminals.

How could governments kill so many people? The governments had the power - and the people, the victims, were unable to resist. The victims were unarmed.

Truth They Cannot Refute

Death by Gun Control delivers the essential - and gut wrenching -- truth that the anti-self defense “gun control” advocates never try to refute. They simply cannot refute the facts or the formula.

Here’s the Formula: Hatred + Government + Disarmed Civilians = Genocide

What makes the argument so powerful? Two factors. First, it makes common sense: unarmed defenseless people have no hope against armed aggressors. Second, it states the historical truth: evil governments did wipe out 170,000,000 innocent non-military lives in the 20th Century alone.

Using the facts in Death by Gun Control, you can take down the enemies of the Bill of Rights. The rights-destroyers have no answers to these facts. They have no excuses for their killer ideas.

JPFO’s work has already borne fruit. John R. Bolton, an under-Secretary of State for the United States, this year urged the United Nations to recognize how an “oppressed non-state group defending itself from a genocidal government” will need ready access to firearms. Mr. Bolton might have been the first U.S. official in modern history to have argued to the UN that private citizens might need to be armed against their own killer governments.

Paul Harvey, the world-renowned and much admired radio commentator, last year reportedly broadcast the JPFO-produced facts linking “gun control” to the genocide of millions of unarmed civilians. Country by country, Mr. Harvey counted the murdered victims of civilian disarmament policies.

Our new book could inspire other opinion-makers to join the chorus. Chapters in the book teach about:

The essential meaning of “gun control”

The Genocide Formula

The laws and policies that led to mega murder in Cambodia, China, Nazi Germany, Guatemala, Rwanda, Ottoman Turkey, Uganda, USSR

Zimbabwe’s land invasions and firearms confiscations

Soaring crime in Britain after gun prohibition

Violence and police state polices in Japan

The right and duty of armed self-defense in Judaism and both Protestant and Catholic Christianity

Racist roots of “gun control” in America

The United Nations program to disarm civilians worldwide

Police state polices that condition Americans to accept victim disarmament.

Contributors: Leading Lights for Liberty

There is much more. Death by Gun Control features articles contributed by:

James Bovard (Introduction): “Not every firearms regulation leads inexorably to genocide. ... But there is no trigger guard on political ambition.”

Stephen Halbrook, Ph.D. (Chapter 9): How Nazi firearms laws disarmed German Jews -- the whole story.

Jacob Hornberger (Chapter 10): Retelling the tragic, inspiring tale of The White Rose Society, college students who paid the ultimate price for freedom of mind.

Larry Pratt (Chapter 18): What the Bible says to Christians and Jews about self-defense and victim disarmament.

Endorsed by Experts

Honestly, is this book any good? Ask David Kopel, scholar at the Independence Institute and author of several books and many articles on firearms ownership and public policy. Mr. Kopel honored our book, saying that Death by Gun Control is “one of the best books ever written about the right to keep and bear arms.”

There are many excellent books that advance our understanding of the right to keep and bear arms, the Second Amendment and the American liberty philosophy. Death by Gun Control is unique because it alone drives directly to the heart of the matter: that “gun control” ideas kill - both overseas and here in the U.S.A.

Past Breaking News: Wave good-bye to the era when Americans could say “it can’t happen here.” After the September 11 terror attack that killed 3,000 people, Americans no longer ignore “foreign” nations and the history of the world. America has been plunged deep into a perilous world, and our citizens are learning about war and invasion and attack and defense. The lesson of the 20th Century genocides cannot be dismissed any more. The logic of personal self-defense is hitting home. Death by Gun Control is perfectly timed to influence people during this window of opportunity. Order extra copies to spread the word.

More Breaking News: Since January 20th 2009 we have a new administration and one that appears totally bent on further eroding all rights, particularly with regard to the Second Amendment. They have many planned ways to “restrict” firearms ownership using “reasonable” limitations but these are a smoke screen for what appears more to be a real attempt to ban guns entirely. The instigation of rendering law abiding citizen’s right to keep and bear arms and so render them defenseless must be seen as opening the door to potential genocide. Remember, the bad guys (of all description) will always be armed!

Death by “Gun Control”

$19.95 postpaid

Bibliographic details ISBN 0-9642304-6-1

Pages: xiii, 338

Includes index

Size: 8.5-inches by 5.5-inches

soft bound

Print out our Membership application to mail or fax



JPFO’s fast Secure On-Line Membership form

Back to Top

Endorsements for Death by “Gun Control”

LATER NEWS: Freedom Book of the Month for January, 2002 award from Free-Market.net

Death by “Gun Control” provides a vital and neglected argument for the right of private gun ownership: namely, that people with guns can defend themselves against government criminals as well as against common ones. Zelman and Stevens present the argument eloquently and with meticulous scholarship. Although the stories of governmental persecution are heart breaking, this book is a pleasure to read because of its clear-sighted and humanitarian concern for the victims who were stripped of self-defense.

Wendy McElroy

Author, editor of the forthcoming anthology Women and Liberty (Ivan R. Dee publisher, winter 2001), and regular columnist for FOXNews.com.

An excellent, well-written book that should be read by everyone interested in firearms policy. Zelman and Stevens prove beyond any doubt that gun control is a necessary precondition for genocide. The book details how anti-gun laws undermine the sanctity of human life, how such laws denigrate tolerance and diversity, and how gun control violates the moral principles of the Judeo-Christian tradition. One of the best books ever written about the right to keep and bear arms.

David Kopel

Research Director, the Independence Institute (www.i2i.org)

Author of several books, including No More Wacos: What’s Wrong with Federal Law Enforcement and How to Fix It (Prometheus Books)

Riveting. Electrifying. Sobering. Death by “Gun Control” is a wake-up call to all who love liberty. It should be required reading in every home and school.

Richard Poe

Author, The Seven Myths of Gun Control

Editor, FrontPageMagazine.com

Death by “Gun Control” explains the fundamentals in such a lucid, accessible way that you could give the book to your middle schooler as a first primer on the value of an armed citizenry. At the same time, it’s so packed with well-organized information that experienced gun-rights activists and researchers should keep it close at hand for intellectual ammunition. I thought I’d read a lot on this topic; but Aaron and Richard taught me things I’d never known and gave me new ways of looking at familiar concepts. This is a seriously valuable book.

Claire Wolfe

Author of 101 Things to Do ‘Til the Revolution and co-author of The State vs. the People

Zelman and Stevens tell the story we all must know -- how successful twentieth century tyrants knew they had to disarm their people before they could torture and kill them. The power of their story makes clear our imperative -- to preserve at all costs the natural right of self defense and its corollary, the right to keep and bear arms.

Timothy Wheeler, MD

Director

Doctors for Responsible Gun Ownership, a Project of The Claremont Institute

George Santayana wrote: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” In the 20th Century, nuclear weapons were used by government to kill a few hundred thousand people, whereas “gun control” was used by governments to pave the way for killing over 100,000,000 people. Read this book to understand how and why we must help prevent the 21st century from repeating the government destruction of life and liberty of the past century - we cannot afford another like it.”

Durk Pearson & Sandy Shaw

Scientists and authors of the No. 1 bestseller Life Extension, A Practical Scientific Approach”

This article was copied from their website here.

https://jpfo.org/filegen-a-m/deathgc.htm#chart

https://youtube.com/shorts/XLjjXTqLgyw?si=gqQ4Pb6mV9DASAYA

Share

Leave a comment