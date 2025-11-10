LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna's avatar
Donna
1h

👍🏻👏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake
1h

Thanks Lisa. We are making ground on the basturds, but I am afraid they will fight to the death for supreme rule by their supreme AI. So, we must take it to them of course.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture