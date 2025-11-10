Please download the decision here and spread it systematically to

schools; pharmacies; places of worship; municipal town councils; Children’s Health Defense, Del Bigtree and other alternative media who have NOT yet reported this.

https://allianceofindigenousnations.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/AIN-Declaration-of-Bioweapons-8October2025-1.pdf

The observed result is the desired result. All other interpretations are to make gentle for your psyche alone.

The words you cannot bring are placed in the mouths of your children and grandchildren. The courage you do not have, you ask your children and grandchildren to bear. Time is of the essence. You are alive once. They didn’t give you the gift of the life, nor your mortality.

Only God calls you back. Live like the gift it is. An absolute gift to be alive. We live in times where courage is required. So eat it for breakfast. Make all your food become it. Swallow it no matter what it is you chew. Be working towards shifting the balance towards good. Evil moves. That you recognize no matter who you are.

Psalm 22: 27- 28

“All the ends of the world shall remember and turn unto the LORD: and all the kindreds of the nations shall worship before thee.

For the kingdom is the LORD’S: and he is the governor among the nations.

All they that be fat upon earth shall eat and worship: all they that go down to the dust shall bow before him: and none can keep alive his own soul."

The worship of the bronze serpent is upon us again.

John 3: 19-21

“And this is the condemnation, that light is come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil.

For every one that doeth evil hateth the light, neither cometh to the light, lest his deeds should be reproved.

But he that doeth truth cometh to the light, that his deeds may be made manifest, that they are wrought in God.”

Message me for interviews. I don’t know what winning looks like. But I know who does. And I know we must shine a light.

Exodus 4: 11-12

“And the LORD said unto him, Who hath made man’s mouth? or who maketh the dumb, or deaf, or the seeing, or the blind? have not I the LORD? Now therefore go, and I will be with thy mouth, and teach thee what thou shalt say.”

You think you are insufficient against this evil. Good thing you are not alone.

Get my book WORLD ON MUTE HERE.

Message Lawyerlisa

Share

Leave a comment