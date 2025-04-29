Did the EU outlaw math, logic and critical thinking?

Now Mr. CHRISTINE Laguarde can use social credit to push numbskullery even further.

“Before the outage hit, Spain was running its grid with very little dispatchable spinning generation, and therefore no much inertia.

Solar PV/thermal + wind: ~78%

Nuclear: 11.5% Co-generation: 5%

Gas-fired: ~3% (less than 1GW)

Snapshot at 12.30pm local time (outage was 12.35pm) In simple terms, "dispatchable spinning generation" means power plants, like gas or nuclear, that can quickly adjust their output to keep the grid stable.

They have spinning turbines that help with this.

On April 28, 2025, Spain's grid relied heavily on renewables like solar and wind, which made up 78% of the mix but can't be easily controlled this way.

The "not much inertia" part means the grid lacked stability.

Inertia is like a spinning top's momentum—it resists sudden changes. Traditional plants provide this with their spinning turbines, but renewables don't, making the grid more fragile. This likely contributed to the outage that hit Spain, Portugal, and parts of France, as the grid couldn't handle sudden disruptions well.”

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/joaorebordaoneves_renewable-energies-are-killing-europe-before-activity-7322899883168874497-laIx

If success in Green energy is NO Energy, well I hope the grifters woke up about ruining their countries.

Just because globalist government plotted the end of the west through green doesn't mean we should tolerate it.

Oh and it's global. Africa is burdened by green communism too.

The creeps at the top are very few. They are drunk on the one world government view of the world. It works with social credit and the collective loss of our autonomy.

The smart city is up except in Palestine. Use the rebuild as the clock. When the earth is sewn up there and no tunnels form the escape, the last smart city is complete, it will be turned on simultaneously world wide. (I reject seeing things through globalist glasses. I just see.) Tik tok.

Will we all be off the land and into cities by then?

Green is not feel good, energy glitter.

Green isn't green. The machine pushes the lie.

It’s totally immoral. It is just cover for a power grab.

Leave a comment

Share