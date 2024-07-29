Lithium-ion batteries experience thermal runaway.

Reaction with Water is ONE of the means lithium batteries can explode and begin thermal runaway.

They can burn to 5000 degrees.

The casings on your lithium-ion battery cannot be scratched.

Your EV car can get damaged in accidents. Imagine putting more on the road.

The green mentality operates In a UTOPIA that doesn't exist.

C02 was used to mine and make these shit batteries. Then they must eventually meet their H2O.

Charging them in your garage below your sleeping children is an interesting choice.

What burn and blows is the Green turd Solutions.

These fire fighters discuss in depth the issues regarding a fire that burns at thousands of degrees Celsius and doesn't require oxygen to burn.

It is a wound spring ready to deploy. A bomb.

The deployment takes 2 to 3 seconds.

You don't need oxygen for this fire to burn. That's interesting 🤔 and complicates this further.

Can't be smothered.

Stubborn battery fire.

Blanket could trap gases that then essentially explode when you pull it back. Hmm

NOW. NOW THEY ARE BURNING ELECTRIC VEHICLES IN A 3 YEAR PROJECT to figure this shit out. Our governments are loading this crap into our communities and it's grade 1 dangerous and there is no solution to toxic heavy metals burning and polluting the environment. At kill speed, at infrastructure destruction levels and for HOURS.

Show your GREEN CLIMATE CREEPS WHAT WE ARE BRINGING IN. WORD IS GETTING AROUND.

Want a used EV with unknown damage to casings and internal components you cannot see?

Nope. Remember their green energy is also stored in massive versions of these batteries. GREEN. MY ASS. NOT REMOTELY. NOT.

Now you have an 8 hour car fire burn scene.

What kind of insurance does the tow truck driver have. He can't want that job. Send this to tow companies in your area. To your damn green numbskull city councils inviting larger batteries in the form of busses.

Tow that.

Seconds.

Thousands of degrees.

How about your condo boards. Want your ev plugged in under your condo. How about under your kids.

THEY ARE RUNNING A THREE YEAR PROJECT ON HOW TO PUT OUT EV FIRES. SOUND NORMA??? No.

We had a fire at our cottage the dog woke us up. We used a line of people, 6 of which were kids passing water from the lake in pots in the dark of night. Great dog, got a steak. We intuitively knew how to put it out.

NO. YOU think little Lisa figured it out but the tards in power didn't. All these car companies sitting like dogs for dog leaders. No. We have class A dumbest policies ever running through numbskulls. Just stop the nonsense.

It hasn't blown up yet. Is not science. It might be Fauci style THE SCIENCE.

Spread the word. The truth in this case will spread like a thermal runaway.

Lithium cooks human in elevator.

That poor gentleman.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

How would you bring massive bombs into a country you wanted to take over.