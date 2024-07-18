Post circulating on LinkedIn

“LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES. BATTERY FARMS EVERYWHERE NOW. DID YOU KNOW: One X 3 Gigawatts = (3,000 megawatt)battery farm has 3,000 twenty tonne each Lithium batteries? That’s 60,000 tonnes of batteries and need to be put in landfill somewhere every 6-8 years when their life expires. Australia needs 65 x gigawatts so that’s 65,000 x 20 tonne batteries.

Each 1X gigawatt battery farm needs 1,000x 20 tonne batteries. (To be precise 44,000 lbs each)

Each gigawatt of wind turbines needs 500sq klms 100klms x 5 klms cleared, of trees and scrub removed.

“Nah didn’t know that! “ bigger than Sydney cleared for each gigawatt.

Means no birds, no koalas, no rodents. No nothing! Just massive noise and a vibrating ground.

Great eh! Real, reality starting to sink in?

No bird can land for 500 square kilometres. Never thought of that! “Nah!! Didn’t Know. No-one ever d plainest that us that”. ( called common sense)

And NO they do not recycle lithium batteries. (5% were but, as it’s not viable so stopped)!

In the ground they go! The world may become lop sided with so many batteries buried in the northern hemisphere.

If one battery catches fire in a battery farm and it’s raining at the same time or the fireman puts water on it to try to extinguish it. it’s just a big Kaboom just like Hiroshima. Anyone tell you that ? “Nah never knew that!” Why would they?”

Post by William McCrae

Lithium ion batteries release energy and exhibit thermal runaway when exposed to water.

So at the end of life they are toxic bombs. Whether paired with solar, wind or your EV. THEY are bombs waiting for lives infrastructure, nature. Whatever is in their way. It is in perpetuity until deployed.

Asking whether you want them in your condo, office tower, stadium, workplace… kaboom.

