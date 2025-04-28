LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
20m

Beautiful !!!

Just imagine the situation once the European Central Bank has fully implemented their beloved CBDCs for banks and retail ... 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Good luck when starting a war with the Russian Bear ...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JamesDuff's avatar
JamesDuff
7m

What happens when your goal is net zero….. when you block the sun with chemtrails, the wind stops blowing. Green is the new Black.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture