Please review my stacks where where I show the US, Canada and Mexico are one country. Or one of 10 kingdoms. Or rather have been declared North America in the same way the US once declared Independence.

added the pax judaica palentir components as described in this stack.

I covered extensively the smart city c40 city agenda years ago. Now think. How do we get to zero cars and no meat.

Well straight through the war and the Straight of Hormuz. Oil crisis

This isn't chess. This is lock step like covid was. Just a different phase.

But real people are dying, spies are turning, and the consequences of the game may be too much pressure. So in some ways this war could go in direction NOT planned.

I believe we are more likely watching an orchestra. The players would have to be assembled lock step. Why not.

The ostensible reason, could be for some perversion to orchestrate the ekzekiel 38 prophecy,as part of the manufacturing of a mossioch in Israel.

But then again maybe Iran wasn't bought by that 16 billion.

Or maybe this war has some infection.

You have to admit it gets us to zero cars and zero meat by 2030. That's one BIG COINCIDENCE. It even gets us to Food Chain Reaction Game famine in 2028. Are there any coincidences that big??? Is it tge world control lever?

darby Bible lined up the Christian zionists funded by the guy who drafted the FederalReserveAct. Aipac the politicians, wef the Davos corporations. Speech by permission slip. ( get my book WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON)

The ekzekiel prophecy i think is assembled for performance. I will podcast this more extensively.

Please review. Thanks for your support.

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