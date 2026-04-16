LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ingrid Kohlstadt's avatar
Ingrid Kohlstadt
4h

Lisa, I agree about the 10 country "horns" mentioned in Daniel and Revelation. According to Revelation these may sprout up overnight. Literally overnight!

Are you familiar with continuity of government called COG? It's the worldwide governance that goes into effect were there to be a cataclysm. THere are about 10 COG command centers worldwide. Revelation 6 and Matthew 24 foretell a cataclysm that would quite certainly require COG. Just a different way of looking at it. Godspeed. Ingrid

Reply
Share
Prof. Fred Nazar's avatar
Prof. Fred Nazar
3h

Speaking of the censorship machine. This requires URGENT action in the USA:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/freedom-red-alert-april-19-2026

You will like this, too:

A duuuuuh solution to the Iran problem: why does the USA have to lose trillion$ and soldiers on Israel’s war, just because Israel doesn’t want to dismantle their nuclear bombs? Deadline:April 29, 2026

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/a-duuuuuh-solution-to-the-iran-problem

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture