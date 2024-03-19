That is right- studies published in the MATRIX are telling us not to do it. holly crap. great news!!! soon the carbon allowance app is going to have us eating on a schedule and proving it like we are in some insane asylum. show us you took your pills. swallow those bugs and prove it!

I’ll dig up the work on the cough analysis patent. It requires you to cough every so many hours (sleep is not factored in) to prove you are healthy all the time.

ÉFasting for 16 or more hours per day RAISES risk of dying from heart problems by almost double, 20-year analysis finds

“New research suggests intermittent fasting could in fact be damaging to long-term health.”

“Those who only eat during eight hours of the day are at almost twice the risk of heart attack and stroke later in life, a study found.”

Time-restricted eating, a type of intermittent fasting, involves limiting the hours for eating to between four and 12 hours over a 24-hour period.

It has gained popularity in recent years with the likes of British PM Rishi Sunak, Elon Musk and actress Jennifer Aniston suggesting it helps them to stay trim.

Previous studies have linked time-restricted eating to improvements across several cardiometabolic health measures, such as blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol levels.

Now early research involved 20,000 adults found those who followed a time-restricted eating plan were 91 per cent more likely to die from cardiovascular disease.

The trendy dieting schedule did not reduce participants chances of death from any cause, according to the findings being presented at the American Heart Association’s Lifestyle Scientific Sessions 2024 conference this week.

Many who follow a time-restricted eating diet follow a 16:8 eating schedule, where they eat all their foods in an 8-hour window and fast for the remaining 16 hours each day.

They found this was associated with a greater risks of dying from cardiovascular disease when compared to people eating during 12- and 16-hour windows.

Those with existing heart disease or cancer were particularly at risk, they noted.

My Analysis of the problems with this “research”

A significant number of COVID-19 Vaccine injured are doing some kind of fasting to address their injuries and symptoms, often with at least partial success...”

There is alot of data on the benefits of fasting circulating-so the new attack on it is interesting. fasting is the reason for surging heart issues!!

The Epoch Times has just covered this for mood, weight management and energy levels

Intermittent fasting has become a go-to strategy for health and weight management for more and more people. Recent research suggests that avoiding eating for a minimum of 14 hours each night and restricting eating to a 10-hour window during the day (14:10) can enhance sleep, mood, and energy levels while reducing feelings of hunger.

This approach can benefit individuals dealing with chronic insomnia and anxiety, too. It can also be helpful for those facing issues such as fatigue and increased hunger resulting from dieting for weight loss…

Sarah Berry, associate professor at King’s College London and chief scientist at Zoe, said in a statement: “What’s really exciting is that the findings show that you don’t have to be very restrictive to see positive results.

“A ten-hour eating window, which was manageable for most people, improved mood, energy levels and hunger. A study published in Nature Medicine in April 2023 involving more than 200 participants and spanning 18 months found intermittent fasting more effective in reducing the risk of Type 2 diabetes than a calorie-restricted diet. In this experiment, intermittent fasting involved selecting three nonconsecutive days each week as fasting days, during which participants consumed two meals between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., totaling only 30 percent of their daily energy requirements. They refrained from eating anything for the remaining 20 hours and were free to eat ad libitum on the other four days of the week. After six months, participants practicing intermittent fasting showed a significant reduction in postprandial blood sugar, indicating enhanced glucose metabolism. This improvement was more pronounced than that of the group following a calorie-restricted diet. A small-scale clinical trial published in Cell Metabolism in 2020 focusing on patients with metabolic syndrome found that following a 14:10 intermittent fasting plan for 12 weeks not only aided in weight loss but also resulted in reductions in waist circumference, body fat percentage, visceral fat, and improvements in blood pressure, atherogenic lipids, glycated hemoglobin (a blood sugar indicator), and sleep quality.”

Did the studies highlight sudden heart attacks- nothing reported says so. Since our beautiful dissident doctors are seeing a benefit for the vaccine injured, it is good news. Autophagy after all is something your body can do when you are not in catabolic mode. You are either digesting and in the active state of storing that food, or you are in clean up mode. Shouldn’t we try to extend that time period in clean up mode.

This is good news for those who suffer. Nothing like the matrix to point the way and confirm that.

I WONDER IF YOU REDUCE ANXIETY, LESSEN THE NEEDS FOR DIABETIC MEDICATION OR CARE, INCREASE YOUR SUCCESS AT BATTLING TUMORS ETC, if you need more or less pharma.

If you don’t know how to take down the beast. Start with yourself and your health goals. I like this idea of fasting and will try increasing my hours without food. I have oral fixations so I will need to sip tea in the evening. I had much success with the glycemic index diet and have just returned to focusing on it.

Can I tell you how I lost reams of baby weight after pregnancy? I called it the 2 thirds one third diet. very easy: two thirds of my plate was fruit and veg and one third anything I wanted. after time you just crave what you eat- like that is your jungle environment. Easy go to’s for that: frozen veg (i woud nuke it); salad; roasted sweet potatoes, dried fruit, fresh fruit, canned beans, hummus. there is nothing off limits. the rule is you have to eat the 2 third portion first though. You want kitkat, or burger or donut in your one third go for it. the mentality of nothing is off limit enables you to manoeuvre what your weakness is. weight dropped like the effectiveness of the vaccine in media posts. You increase fibre, nutrient dense food and micronutrients, vitamins and minterals, antioxidents, limones, flavanoids. I had a book wrote down my weight and my diet. i also had 30 minutes cardio- movement to my ability (c-section).

another way to help is to make kavass with beets. chew on dried citrus peel (is a total way to postpone hunger increase your bioflavanoids, limones, and vit C) never throw out your citrus peel you can dry and store.

When your health and mood increase you have more ability to help those who need you and throw yourself into the fight against the globalists. Do not despair, despair and fear is their tool. Despair changes nothing for the good but changes everything in terms of whether you will get into the fray in your community. Whether you will attend meetings etc.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

