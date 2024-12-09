Here are the top 20 funded projects.

Title Budget Partner Project status Start date End date

Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria - Institutional Support 2020 to 2022 $930,400,000.00 Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis & Malaria Operational 2020-12-16 2022-12-31

Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria - Institutional Support 2017-2019 $785,000,000.00 Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis & Malaria Operational 2017-07-31 2020-12-31

Additional Support to IFAD Climate Finance Loan 2019-2021 $190,000,000.00 IFAD - International Fund for Agricultural Development Operational 2021-03-31 2045-10-21

Asian Development Bank – Fifth General Capital Increase $185,213,774.29 Asian Development Bank Terminating 2010-04-01 2015-03-31

Innovation Platform for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health $164,255,913.39 Grand Challenges Canada Terminating 2016-03-03 2022-09-30

Global Partnership for Education - Institutional Support 2018-2021 $150,000,000.00 Global Partnership for Education c/o World Bank Closed 2019-03-08 2021-12-31

IFAD Climate Finance Loan 2019-2021 $150,000,000.00 IFAD - International Fund for Agricultural Development Operational 2019-12-19 2021-03-31

Reducing Micronutrient Malnutrition $150,000,000.00 Micronutrient Initiative Closed 2010-11-03 2015-03-31

Central Emergency Response Fund 2016-2020 - OCHA $147,000,000.00 Central Emergency Response FundCERF Closed 2016-06-06 2024-02-20

Productive Safety Net Program - World Food Programme $125,550,000.00 WFP - World Food Programme Closed 2008-12-19 2013-03-28

Support to Prosaude to Achieve Millennium Development Goals 4 and 5 $125,000,000.01 Government of Mozambique - Ministry of Health Closed 2011-02-28 2015-12-31

Accelerating Detection of Tuberculosis $100,000,000.01 United Nations Office for ProjectServices: Stop TB Partnership Closed 2010-03-24 2016-03-31

Productive Safety Net Program 2013-2017 $100,000,000.00 WFP - World Food Programme Closed 2013-02-12 2016-05-25

Support to the Polio Eradication Endgame Strategic Plan with WHO 2020-2023 $100,000,000.00 WHO - World Health Organization Operational 2021-03-30 2024-03-31

Emergency Assistance - Country-Level Funding for the Middle East - UNHCR 2019-2021 $98,265,000.00 UNHCR - United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Operational 2019-09-04 2021-12-31

Central Emergency Response Fund - OCHA 2013-2015 $88,200,000.00 Central Emergency Response FundCERF Closed 2013-03-21 2015-06-30

Support to the Inter-American Investment Corporation (IIC) - IDB Invest 2016-2025 $87,907,528.19 IIC – Inter-American Investment Corporation Operational 2016-03-18 2025-12-31

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees – Global Multi-Country – CAP 2022 to 2023 $82,900,000.00 UNHCR - United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Operational 2022-02-28 2024-03-31

UNRWA - Institutional Support 2020-2022 $78,500,000.00 UNRWA - United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East Operational 2020-11-23 2023-10-31

2X Canada: Inclusive economic recovery $75,900,000.00 Development Finance Institute CanadFinDev Canada Operational 2021-03-29 2036-03-29

That was just a search for the WHO in one funding database International assistance projects funded by Global Affairs Canada. I can search PAHO or the UN or climate and get a new set of projects.

Here’s a link to the results for the grand scale full looting of our treasuries by the globalist government in power.

https://w05.international.gc.ca/projectbrowser-banqueprojets/filter-filtre#resultsTbl?id=cb59389c-c60a-4f00-ba2d-c79e043b94d2

Once you are in the database search profile area you can start your own search terms and play around with the game of : how is this government dismantling the state and financial system. Hours of entertainment.

This is my opinion that is full theft. You can think these funds have legitimate non-traitor type objectives and aren’t being utilized to dismantle our states or states around the world in favor of a one world government.

