Governor General approved 40 billion in spending -Food Inspection Agency just given $88,296,380 for new "pandemic"? $92,288,381 for "gender" spending. We know which women that means.
And that's the tip of the iceberg. What are these amounts for?
Special Warrant – Summary of Requirements - April 1-May 15, 2025
Administrative Tribunals Support Service of Canada $17,212,097
We getting ready for speech committees for Bill 36 in BC? Don't you criticize a vaccine and think you will work?
Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency $49,397,880
Liberal slush fund?
Atomic Energy of Ca9nada Limited $243,206,941
Because are we shutting down gas electricity generation …lots going offline for refurbishment in Ontario. How odd.
Canada Border Services Agency $338,710,951
I doubt its to hurt the cartels.
Canada Council for the Arts $45,017,770
crap rap songs to extol trans netzero tampon goals? Wall to wall rainbow crosswalks?
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation $778,646,870
??
Canada Revenue Agency $663,245,542
employees to harass us?
Canada School of Public Service $9,096,476
Oh gee is this the antifa paid rainbow Tesla protest funds?
Canada Water Agency $10,111,737
Fluoride?
Canadian Accessibility Standards Development Organization $2,535,852
What standards? Drag queen story hour inside pubs vs libraries?
Canadian Air Transport Security Authority $150,240,556
To lose the gold bars?
Canadian Broadcasting Corporation $178,154,676
iS that for next pandemic coverage ? Election coverage? Or both?
Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety $790,072
Canadian Commercial Corporation
$1,724,018
Canadian Dairy Commission
$636,025
Funds to oversee the spilling of milk?
Canadian Energy Regulator
$13,510,251
Thats got to be to get the smart city up?
Canadian Food Inspection Agency $88,296,380
The culling funds?
Canadian Grain Commission $774,444
I don't know. These are mostly satirical guesses
Canadian High Arctic Research Station
$5,033,666
Canadian Human Rights Commission
$4,307,698
(oh no. What woke travesty is happening here)
Canadian Institutes of Health Research $242,224,516
Oh funding the next papers for the next demic. That org is a satellite office of the WHO.
Canadian Intergovernmental Conference Secretariat $913,761
Thats a lot of muffins
Canadian Museum for Human Rights $3,363,349
Seriously. We running the Canadian slave plantation theory? Look up RECO human rights course. They run the Canada as slave country- theory.
Canadian Museum of History $9,757,571
Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 $1,099,922
we have a homelessness crisis. Should they move in?
Canadian Museum of Nature $3,610,877
is that for more net zero propaganda?
Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency $8,014,600
?
Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission $16,747,007
Canadian Race Relations Foundation $1,500,000
Division here we come?
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
$7,000,000
More youtube censorship?
Canadian Security Intelligence Service
$127,464,325
Lie down efforts for cartel and ccp interference? Employee terminations of those csis employees loyal to to Canada?
Canadian Space Agency $104,882,743
Oh its the moon landing trip for the liberals and their cabinet?
Canadian Tourism Commission
$15,628,475
Is that the liberal vote tourism?
Canadian Transportation Accident Investigation and Safety Board
$4,561,737
Anrifa Tesla protest funds again?
Canadian Transportation Agency
$6,027,955
I'm guessing the Department to get you walking or biking? No car for you!
Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police
$1,890,985
Another speech committee for memes task force?
Communications Security Establishment
$142,633,676
Spying on Canadians funds?
Copyright Board
$530,533
Maybe legit.
Correctional Service of Canada
$377,622,130
For the new jail for speech Department?
Courts Administration Service
$24,715,466
To administer the jail for speech?
Department for Women and Gender Equality
$92,288,381
THAT'S A LOT of tampons for men, sterilizations for kids, or pronoun Police? Or transhumanism?
Department of Agriculture and Agri-Food $211,195,671
Let's all eat lentils?
Department of Canadian Heritage $238,238,867
Commercials to tell us we're racist?
Department of Citizenship and Immigration $845,816,913
More hotel for fast track votes?
Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs
$6,712,428,234
Lots of money for never having good drinking water and being shoved full of cartel fentanyl. Is that for new treaties that eventually go to the ccp?
Department of Employment and Social Development
1,712,060,871
Sounds very communist. Re-education camps for heterosexuals?
Department of Finance
$25,343,188
Lots of cpp with calculators on how to misspend all this?
Department of Fisheries and Oceans
$879,565,500
Lots of money to tank the industry for the holomodor?
Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development
$1,067,103,959
USAIDreplacement funds for gavi?
Department of Health
3,358,888,144
Abortions? Sterilizations? Euthanasia? Insert your depopulation guess?
Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
$823,666,224
Department of Indigenous Services
$6,257,916,341
?????
Department of Industry
$1,301,166,997
Guesssing nothing industrious. Its the liberal gift. Net zero probably.
Department of Justice
$225,675,863
For what.
Department of National Defence
$4,511,034,415
The winner of the election should be in charge of defence.
Department of Natural Resources
$451,206,133
Its likely ONE HEALTH nightmares.
Department of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness
$233,498,125
That there is bill c293
Department of Public Works and Government Services
$1,167,850,346
15 minute city infrastructure?
Department of the Environment
$289,767,592
net zero nonesense?
Department of Transport
$377,053,021
Bike lanes only?
Department of Veterans Affairs
$858,311,994
Sigh. Is this to offer them euthanasia?
Department of Western Economic Diversification
$37,680,880
The CPP!!!?
Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec
$40,637,020
Heat pump installation? More euthanasia in funeral homes? Getting ready to curfew their population?
Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario
$9,367,595
?
Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario
$36,884,656
Grift.
Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada
$5,481,552
Oh is this the new CBDC CENTRE?
House of Commons
$81,279,304
MUST be to replace the chair Turdo stole.
Immigration and Refugee Board
$38,619,423
Oh jeez. The votes?
Impact Assessment Agency of Canada
$13,393,219
Yes the climate alarmist quantification?
stop that eating you plebe.
International Development Research Centre
$19,919,972
Net zero nonsense, infinity vaccines from toilet paper, how to be deprave to citizens so they give in?
International Joint Commission (Canadian Section)
$849,398
?
Invest in Canada Hub
$2,433,000
Flags and grift
Law Commission of Canada
$463,223
Leaders’ Debates Commission
$2,156,897
For the softball questions
Library and Archives of Canada
$24,000,000
For history destruction? ??
Library of Parliament
7,504,534
Ok then.
Marine Atlantic Inc.
$22,725,000
I will look this up.
Military Grievances External Review Committee
$939,345
Speech committees?
Military Police Complaints Commission
$663,497
More speech committees
National Arts Centre Corporation
$7,140,340
Are people still buying Hunter Biden art?
National Capital Commission
$30,598,332
Sounds like the UN or WHO police force?
National Film Board
$8,772,000
Oh gee. Imagine the child porn for educational purposes they will make
National Gallery of Canada
$7,053,062
Are we having satanic masses here now?
National Museum of Science and Technology
$3,891,587
To put on displays of climate alarmism
National Research Council of Canada
$175,064,970
?
National Security and Intelligence Review Agency Secretariat
$2,212,126
The department of propaganda or the department of who doesn't believe their propaganda?
Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council
$246,072,332
Don't trust anything that comes funded from government. Propaganda or trans surgeries on hermaphrodite worms?
Northern Pipeline Agency
$25,000
That is for no pipeline. Got it
Office of the Auditor General
$15,154,151
So they stand down on this and other crap?
Office of the Chief Electoral Officer
$8,301,663
What the hell is this for?
Office of the Commissioner for Federal Judicial Affairs
$1,755,123
The speech committees for judges who make the wrong decision?
Office of the Commissioner of Lobbying
$671,562
Globalist ccp are theLobbyists.
Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages
$2,978,918
Say the wrong thing in French. Got you there too!
Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner
$1,019,034
Bahaha.
Office of the Correctional Investigator of Canada
$901,460
To empty out the prisons so meme criminals?
Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions 25,346,200
For meme prosecution?
Office of the Governor General’s Secretary $2,759,725
That looks like a new ski challet?
Office of the Intelligence Commissioner $306,576
I'll save you the money. No intelligence in the liberal government.
Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer $1,591,285
Snacks?
Office of the Public Sector Integrity Commissioner $788,663
Can't fool me!
Office of the Senate Ethics Officer $185,661
The Governor General okayed this spending right before dissolution.
Disgusting corruption.
Don't give them another mandate
If there was any doubt that the country of Canada does not or ever did exist, here it is. The Governor General on behalf of the Crown of England and the British Privy council approved the printing of billions of Canadian dollars, which will be hung around the necks of the Canadian taxpayer for programs that were never approved in legislature as a budget challenged by the opposition. Oh, sorry, there is no opposition in Canada's Parliament!
Not being from Canada I would still bet that 99% of the answers to your questions is YES !!!
And if one is not sure about where some of that money is going, I bet it is going into someone’s pocket where it doesn’t belong ???