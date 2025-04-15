Special Warrant – Summary of Requirements - April 1-May 15, 2025

Link found at bottom

Administrative Tribunals Support Service of Canada $17,212,097

We getting ready for speech committees for Bill 36 in BC? Don't you criticize a vaccine and think you will work?

Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency $49,397,880

Liberal slush fund?

Atomic Energy of Ca9nada Limited $243,206,941

Because are we shutting down gas electricity generation …lots going offline for refurbishment in Ontario. How odd.

Canada Border Services Agency $338,710,951

I doubt its to hurt the cartels.

Canada Council for the Arts $45,017,770

crap rap songs to extol trans netzero tampon goals? Wall to wall rainbow crosswalks?

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation $778,646,870

??

Canada Revenue Agency $663,245,542

employees to harass us?

Canada School of Public Service $9,096,476

Oh gee is this the antifa paid rainbow Tesla protest funds?

Canada Water Agency $10,111,737

Fluoride?

Canadian Accessibility Standards Development Organization $2,535,852

What standards? Drag queen story hour inside pubs vs libraries?

Canadian Air Transport Security Authority $150,240,556

To lose the gold bars?

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation $178,154,676

iS that for next pandemic coverage ? Election coverage? Or both?

Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety $790,072

Canadian Commercial Corporation

$1,724,018

Canadian Dairy Commission

$636,025

Funds to oversee the spilling of milk?

Canadian Energy Regulator

$13,510,251

Thats got to be to get the smart city up?

Canadian Food Inspection Agency $88,296,380

The culling funds?

Canadian Grain Commission $774,444

I don't know. These are mostly satirical guesses

Canadian High Arctic Research Station

$5,033,666

Canadian Human Rights Commission

$4,307,698

(oh no. What woke travesty is happening here)

Canadian Institutes of Health Research $242,224,516

Oh funding the next papers for the next demic. That org is a satellite office of the WHO.

Canadian Intergovernmental Conference Secretariat $913,761

Thats a lot of muffins

Canadian Museum for Human Rights $3,363,349

Seriously. We running the Canadian slave plantation theory? Look up RECO human rights course. They run the Canada as slave country- theory.

Canadian Museum of History $9,757,571

Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 $1,099,922

we have a homelessness crisis. Should they move in?

Canadian Museum of Nature $3,610,877

is that for more net zero propaganda?

Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency $8,014,600

?

Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission $16,747,007

Canadian Race Relations Foundation $1,500,000

Division here we come?

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

$7,000,000

More youtube censorship?

Canadian Security Intelligence Service

$127,464,325

Lie down efforts for cartel and ccp interference? Employee terminations of those csis employees loyal to to Canada?

Canadian Space Agency $104,882,743

Oh its the moon landing trip for the liberals and their cabinet?

Canadian Tourism Commission

$15,628,475

Is that the liberal vote tourism?

Canadian Transportation Accident Investigation and Safety Board

$4,561,737

Anrifa Tesla protest funds again?

Canadian Transportation Agency

$6,027,955

I'm guessing the Department to get you walking or biking? No car for you!

Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police

$1,890,985

Another speech committee for memes task force?

Communications Security Establishment

$142,633,676

Spying on Canadians funds?

Copyright Board

$530,533

Maybe legit.

Correctional Service of Canada

$377,622,130

For the new jail for speech Department?

Courts Administration Service

$24,715,466

To administer the jail for speech?

Department for Women and Gender Equality

$92,288,381

THAT'S A LOT of tampons for men, sterilizations for kids, or pronoun Police? Or transhumanism?

Department of Agriculture and Agri-Food $211,195,671

Let's all eat lentils?

Department of Canadian Heritage $238,238,867

Commercials to tell us we're racist?

Department of Citizenship and Immigration $845,816,913

More hotel for fast track votes?

Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs

$6,712,428,234

Lots of money for never having good drinking water and being shoved full of cartel fentanyl. Is that for new treaties that eventually go to the ccp?

Department of Employment and Social Development

1,712,060,871

Sounds very communist. Re-education camps for heterosexuals?

Department of Finance

$25,343,188

Lots of cpp with calculators on how to misspend all this?

Department of Fisheries and Oceans

$879,565,500

Lots of money to tank the industry for the holomodor?

Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development

$1,067,103,959

USAIDreplacement funds for gavi?

Department of Health

3,358,888,144

Abortions? Sterilizations? Euthanasia? Insert your depopulation guess?

Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

$823,666,224

Department of Indigenous Services

$6,257,916,341

?????

Department of Industry

$1,301,166,997

Guesssing nothing industrious. Its the liberal gift. Net zero probably.

Department of Justice

$225,675,863

For what.

Department of National Defence

$4,511,034,415

The winner of the election should be in charge of defence.

Department of Natural Resources

$451,206,133

Its likely ONE HEALTH nightmares.

Department of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

$233,498,125

That there is bill c293

Department of Public Works and Government Services

$1,167,850,346

15 minute city infrastructure?

Department of the Environment

$289,767,592

net zero nonesense?

Department of Transport

$377,053,021

Bike lanes only?

Department of Veterans Affairs

$858,311,994

Sigh. Is this to offer them euthanasia?

Department of Western Economic Diversification

$37,680,880

The CPP!!!?

Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

$40,637,020

Heat pump installation? More euthanasia in funeral homes? Getting ready to curfew their population?

Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

$9,367,595

?

Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

$36,884,656

Grift.

Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada

$5,481,552

Oh is this the new CBDC CENTRE?

House of Commons

$81,279,304

MUST be to replace the chair Turdo stole.

Immigration and Refugee Board

$38,619,423

Oh jeez. The votes?

Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

$13,393,219

Yes the climate alarmist quantification?

stop that eating you plebe.

International Development Research Centre

$19,919,972

Net zero nonsense, infinity vaccines from toilet paper, how to be deprave to citizens so they give in?

International Joint Commission (Canadian Section)

$849,398

?

Invest in Canada Hub

$2,433,000

Flags and grift

Law Commission of Canada

$463,223

Leaders’ Debates Commission

$2,156,897

For the softball questions

Library and Archives of Canada

$24,000,000

For history destruction? ??

Library of Parliament

7,504,534

Ok then.

Marine Atlantic Inc.

$22,725,000

I will look this up.

Military Grievances External Review Committee

$939,345

Speech committees?

Military Police Complaints Commission

$663,497

More speech committees

National Arts Centre Corporation

$7,140,340

Are people still buying Hunter Biden art?

National Capital Commission

$30,598,332

Sounds like the UN or WHO police force?

National Film Board

$8,772,000

Oh gee. Imagine the child porn for educational purposes they will make

National Gallery of Canada

$7,053,062

Are we having satanic masses here now?

National Museum of Science and Technology

$3,891,587

To put on displays of climate alarmism

National Research Council of Canada

$175,064,970

?

National Security and Intelligence Review Agency Secretariat

$2,212,126

The department of propaganda or the department of who doesn't believe their propaganda?

Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council

$246,072,332

Don't trust anything that comes funded from government. Propaganda or trans surgeries on hermaphrodite worms?

Northern Pipeline Agency

$25,000

That is for no pipeline. Got it

Office of the Auditor General

$15,154,151

So they stand down on this and other crap?

Office of the Chief Electoral Officer

$8,301,663

What the hell is this for?

Office of the Commissioner for Federal Judicial Affairs

$1,755,123

The speech committees for judges who make the wrong decision?

Office of the Commissioner of Lobbying

$671,562

Globalist ccp are theLobbyists.

Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages

$2,978,918

Say the wrong thing in French. Got you there too!

Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner

$1,019,034

Bahaha.

Office of the Correctional Investigator of Canada

$901,460

To empty out the prisons so meme criminals?

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions 25,346,200

For meme prosecution?

Office of the Governor General’s Secretary $2,759,725

That looks like a new ski challet?

Office of the Intelligence Commissioner $306,576

I'll save you the money. No intelligence in the liberal government.

Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer $1,591,285

Snacks?

Office of the Public Sector Integrity Commissioner $788,663

Can't fool me!

Office of the Senate Ethics Officer $185,661

https://orders-in-council.canada.ca/attachment.php?attach=47207&lang=en

The Governor General okayed this spending right before dissolution.

Disgusting corruption.

Don't give them another mandate

