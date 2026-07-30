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Kimmy Schaal's avatar
Kimmy Schaal
3h

Dustin Barr on fb and yt @ BeyondTheVeil2.0 is also the best to check out. Thank you Lisa for all your hardwork!🩷

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Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake
3hEdited

My ex home state. Kemp is an awful Uniparty man.

This all is way bad, nonsense etal. But we should remember that in countries with a lot of so called Christians, even the fake Christian Zionists that don't understand what Jesus was all about, its unlikely that the idolotry punishment could ever happen without a Jewish theocracy running everything. No Jew has ever been POTUS, but it can happen with a fake election (see MX). That's a big enough jump for me to not worry much. But if I was living in Israel I might be concerned.

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