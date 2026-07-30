Signed on March 23, 2026 Governor Brian Kemp made the Noahide laws actionable as he declared them “sacred responsibilities”. He used the standard framework of “bedrock of society” implying they bypass natural inalienable rights and the constitution itself.

https://www.chabad.org/therebbe/article_cdo/aid/7293601/jewish/Education-and-Sharing-Day-USA-2026.htm

https://stopnoahidelaw.blogspot.com/2026/03/scary-georgia-declares-noahide-laws.html?m=1

Vincent Bruno is a gay man who tracks the noahide laws, as decapitation of gays is a consequence of the enforcement of the noahide laws.

His website is professional and well organized.

I have heard from a Jewish freedom fighter, ahem, ahem noticing the noahide laws is antisemitism or that it is a 12th century affair.

Those accusations need leveling at every president since Carter, since they are not the 12th century creatures of power , and mus tby this theory, be antisemitic as they not only talk about the noahide laws. They put them into laws, and proclamations!!! Oh dear.

If discussing noahide laws is antisemitism. Then. Bad Governor. He really discussed it. He discussed it into a proclamation!!! Appalling and based on the test, of discussing noahide laws is antisemitism? He is OUT OF BOUNDS!

I assume some will insist these proclaimemations have legal validity for enforcement.

oh dear Chabad!!!! Chabad discusses noahide laws all the time. Woooowzers. Is that antisemitism. Sanhedrin. Rabbis. Same thing. Creepy terrible evidence of antisemitism all over the place. All these Governors, mayors, Presidents. Totally discussing noahide laws right into law! It's appalling. Someone should really stop this terrible noahide antisemitism at the highest offices. Can you believe it. Just being total creeps noticing, even proclaiming these noahide laws as the bedrock of civil society.

It's really weird.

Orrrrr can only certain people notice noahide laws, and be ok?

is that it? Ya?

ok so who can notice and discuss? And who can't? What would be their distinctions? Hmmm.

people who are goy or not in political office? Citizens? When the goy discuss noahide laws that is antisemitism.

This is so interesting. So the accusation of antisemitism delineated this way???

so decide speech rights on that basis???

hmm. Sounds racist somehow.

can't quite figure out this logic. Unless some people don't have the same rights as others. Oh. But that's also what the noahide laws say!!! Oh. That's so circular.

So confusing.

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