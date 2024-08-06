Google's online search monopoly is illegal, US judge rules

Author, Nadine Yousif and Michelle Fleury

5 August 2024

“A US judge has ruled Google acted illegally to crush its competition and maintain a monopoly on online search and related advertising.

The landmark decision on Monday is a major blow to Alphabet, Google's parent company, and could reshape how technology giants do business.

Google was sued by the US Department of Justice in 2020 over its control of about 90% of the online search market.

It is one of several lawsuits that have been filed against the big tech companies as US antitrust authorities attempt to strengthen competition in the industry.”

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c0k44x6mge3o

I wonder how slow that judge's internet is going to be.

Hooray!

Google NEVER* remembers Christian holidays. It bugs me.

* I'm not sure how long they haven't remembered.

I only started noticing.

Never might be long or wrong.

