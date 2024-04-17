Meryl’s COVID Newsletter

Ron Johnson's Bill S444 to require the Senate to Ratify (with 2/3 vote) WHO treaty has now achieved 49 cosponsors

https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate-bill/444/cosponsors Rep. Tom Tiffany’s Companion Bill HR1425 in the House needs Republican and Democrat cosponsors. Democrats needed in the Senate to cosponsor. This is a nonpartisan issue! Who gets to control healthcare? Americans or the WHO…