France 🇫🇷: Marine Le Pen sentenced and barred from running in the elections.

Romania 🇷🇴: Elections canceled, winning candidate arrested and imprisoned.

Germany 🇩🇪: Preparations for a similar scenario against the AfD party.

Slovakia 🇸🇰: Assassination attempt against anti-war Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Hungary 🇭🇺: Continued attacks against Orbán and pressure to exclude Hungary from EU decisions.

And Canada 🇨🇦

The central banker sent to install CBDC here. Is he as this person described bringing the Mark of the Beast

In case you wondered about the broader morality of the liberals … Canucks law exposed extending EUTHANASIA TO CHILDREN and the disabled.

How is that for socialist health care

Wtfu. I'm sorry I'm not in my take you through painstaking documents mood. I want to show the broader strokes.

Globalists have a vision, that we expose from our research into the last 5 years. But we must also shine a light on their DEATH DIRECTION.

Canada’s election is April 28. Many polls show we are certifiable lunatics wanting a gimp outfit in a Carney government. It's false. I am doubting even the last election.

Conservatives. Want your vote in the right basket? Wear a mask and a fund CBC OR BUST t-shirt, or a flag that says pedophiles all the way to JK!!!

I want the Trump administration to expose this flag. I think I have some readers, maybe who could do this. Way in advance of June this flag needs to be off our achools, banks, UN, public office. In fact the FBI NEEDS TO INVESTIGATE , and put the whole world on notice pedo symbols are on our crosswalks. FBI should outlaw pedo symbols on public property in America.

You know symbols ARE POWERFUL. The idea that you cannot escape the evil…

so you know

I have gay friends and FAMILY. My love for them knows no bounds. But I know the difference between adults making consensual decisions, and subversion in our sterilize-ranch schools. Governments out of consensual adult bedrooms fine. You hurt or rape a kid. Two bricks on the way to the death penalty.

Protection of women and children is the mark of a good society and a good man. FYI your soul is still stained if you hurt children of other religions.

We are living through absurdities, where speech is the only real commodity. I believe we will have to unite across races, religions, classes in order to defend oneanother from their vision of us.

A big death came. A big death is ongoing. A bigger death yet they want to orchestrate.

Remember that we are polarized to their purpose. But there are now parties who support a vision that is evil. They will fund and lie for this uptake. They are beholden to globalists.

It is all the same beast. (big disease, big climate, big gender aka biodigital convergence, big migration aka off the land into cities destroy nations, snd big war)

I believe there will be those who switch sides. They will do it because they are called. Do you feel yourself called? no one is too wretched to be called. No one.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

Matthew 18 5 to 6

“And whoso shall receive one such little child in my name receiveth me.

6 But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.”

You may not believe in my Christ. But I will tell you He is where my courage comes from.

