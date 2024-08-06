5 years prison for planning “the biggest disruption in British modern history” for f ounder of Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion.

Notches on our belt. Hmm.mmm.

Keep getting up after every knock. Back in the ring. When we had tight knit communities men went into battle to safeguard women and children. By separating that sense of an us, they separate us from the sense of duty.

Let's put it right out there. Children and future generations do rely on us. We freedom fighters the world at large are in an interdependent web. I need your work. You need mine.

The climate, euthanasia death cult moving would have us born into the smart city.

Born not at all.

Reproduced into a pod for perpetual slavery as terminator seeds.

Satanists view men as cattle. Evidence that this is at the helm abounds.

Artificial placental technology is the woman.

Genders aplenty. Xy aplenty.

No xx to be found.

This sell us ourselves. The final money changer. Slavery from scapula to toes.

Or this control the whole of necessary labor.

The climate cult misses the forest for the trees.

Communists for communism.

Anarchy to exchange for digital perpetual control.

Judge: Sure there is climate change. “But the plain fact is that each of you has some time ago crossed the line from concerned campaigner to fanatic. You have appointed yourselves as the sole arbiters of what should be done about climate change, bound neither by the principles of democracy nor the rule of law. Climate-worried Guardian and UN special rapporteur on environmental defenders claim this was "peaceful protest" Peaceful protest that caused 51,000 hours of driver delays, missed flights, medical appointments and exams, with two lorries colliding. Economic cost of at least £765,000, police costs over £1.1m, along with untold long-term consequences https://theguardian.com/environment/article/2024/jul/18/five-just-stop-oil-supporters-jailed-over-protest-that-blocked-m25… https://bbc.com/news/articles/c880xjx54mpo

Get in your cities

The cameras G5 Changes to official plan reducing property ownership with mandatory denisification and road and business sector closures Reverse it there it carries every where.

Once the smart city 15 minute pens are activated and your mobility leaving it is invoked what comes next.

This is the fight. Tell us what you're doing to stop it. Reverse it.

Love you dear readers. Chin up with your teeth guard in, and one fist blocking your face.

No one said we had to stand silent in obeyance to the globalists.

“And Jesus went into the Temple of God, and cast out all them that sold and bought in the Temple, and overthrew the tables of the moneychangers, and the seats of them that sold doves,” Mathew 21 17

A casting out of globalists is demanded of us. This will take all faiths and creeds. Yo atheists too.

We keep being told prayer solves this. That's just for asking guidance 🙏 action is demanded to support the Rule of law, and freedom. Our very lives likely demand action.

Share

Leave a comment