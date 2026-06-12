Please watch my video exposing an extensive false flag. Is George Zinn there?

Exposed only by myself.

Cut that link into your browser. Please let me know what you think.

https://odysee.com/@thatchannel:4/LL-2026-05m-15---Cal-Washington-and-Lisa-Miron-%28False-Flag-Hanta-Virus%29:3

FYI the Jewish Messiah must come by October 2nd 2027. (Rabbi Maimonides)After which he gets to be king of the world. Just the issue of this building.

So the third temple can go up. The precedent event.

We are in a count down.

Want to understand the theocratic underpinnings of the one world government?

Read the Laws of Kings and wars by Maimonides.

What are wars of Mitzvoh.

War Peace and Noahide

Chapter 6.

6.1 War is not conducted against anyone in the world until they are first offered peace (and refuse it), whether this is a Discretionary War or a War of Mitzvoh, as it says, “when you come close to the city to fight with it, you shall call to it to make peace” (Deut. 20:10). If they make peace and accept the Seven Commandments incumbent upon the Sons of Noah (Gentiles), none of them are killed, but they must pay us tribute, as it says, “and they shall be for you a tributary, and they shall serve you” (Deut. 20:11).

6.2 If they propose to accept upon themselves the payment of the tribute but not servitude to us or they accept servitude but not the tribute, we ignore their proposal until they accept both. The servitude referred to here is one of disgrace and is demeaning. They are not to raise their heads up to Israel for any reason. They must be subjugated to us and may never be assigned to a Position over us.

6.3 The tribute they must pay shall be for service of the king, with their bodies and their money, such as the building of the walls36 F37 and the strengthening of fortresses and the building of the royal palace and similar, as it says, “And this is the account of the levy which King Solomon raised to build the Temple of G- d, and his palace, and Milo, and the wall of Jerusalem…and all the store-cities which Solomon had…the Emorites who remained…and Solomon imposed a head-tax, until this very day. And of the Children of Israel, Solomon made none a bondsman; but they were the soldiers and his servants and his officers and his captains and those in charge of his chariots and his horsemen” (I Kings 9:15-22).

6.4 The king may make a deal with them that he can take half of their money or land and leave all their moveable goods or take their moveable goods37 F38 and leave their lands. This is all in accordance with whatever arrangement he makes with them. It is forbidden for us to lie to them in their peace treaty or deceive them after they have made peace and have accepted the Seven Commandments.

6.5 If they do not come to peaceful terms or they make peace but do not accept the Seven Commandments, we engage in war against them and slay all their adult males. We take all their money and children as spoils. We do not kill the women or minors, as it says, “the women and the children” (see Deut. 20:14 and 2:34) which means the male children.

6.6 To what do we refer? To a Discretionary War with one of the other nations. However, with one of the Seven Nations or with Amalek who do not make peace, we leave no soul alive, as it says, “so you shall do with everyone…only of the cities of the nations…do not leave alive any soul” (Deut. 20:15-16), and regarding Amalek it says, “erase the memory of Amalek” (Deut. 25:19).

6.7 How do we know that this is referring to those who do not make peace with us? For it says, “there was no city which came to peace with the Children of Israel except the Chivites, dwellers of Givon. Everything, they took in the war. For from G-d their hearts were strengthened to the call of war with Israel, so that they may be destroyed.” (Joshua 11:19-20). They were offered peace, and refused.

6.8 Joshua dispatched three communiqués before entering the Land. The first one he sent read, “Whoever wishes to flee, may flee”. The next read, “Whoever wishes to make peace, let him make peace”. The next read, “Whoever wishes to make war, make war”.

6.9 If so, why did the residents of Givon go and deceive us38 F39? He had sent the (first) letter to them, and they did not accept it. Being unaware of the Laws of Israel, they thought that we won’t again be offering them peace39 F40. So, why was this matter difficult for the Heads40 F41, and they saw that it would have been proper to smite them by sword were it not for the oath 41F42? Because they made a treaty with them, and it says, “make no peace treaty with them” (Deut. 7:2). Thus, their verdict was that they were to be serfs. Now, since we, in error, made an oath with them, by law, they should have been killed because they deceived us, were it not for the disgrace doing so would have caused to G-d’s Name.

6.10 We do not extend offers of peace neither to Ammon nor to Moab, as it says, “do not seek as to their peace or their prosperity all your days” (Deut. 23:7). Our Sages have said that from what it says, “and you shall call upon her (the city) to peace” (Deut. 20:10) we might have thought that we can offer Ammon and Moab peace, were it not to say “do not seek their peace”. From the phrase, “With you he shall dwell…and you shall not wrong him” (Deut. 23:17) one would think that we can offer peace to Ammon and Moab. However, from the phrase, “and for their prosperity” we learn that although we do not offer them peace if they, on their own, make peace, we accept them.

So who are Ammon

Following centuries of conquests and migrations, their population was largely absorbed into broader Arab and Levantine societies

Moab is Jordan.

Noahide provisions.

9.1 Adam, the first man, was commanded with six commandments: 1) idolatry, 2) “blessing” (euphemistically) the Name (of G-d), 3) murder, 4) illicit sexual relations, 5) thievery and, 6) establishing a system of justice.

9.2 Even though all of these have been received as a Tradition from Moses our Teacher and we can understand the rationale for them, nevertheless, from

(verses in) the Torah (we learn that) it was these that they were commanded. A seventh commandment forbidding the eating of a limb torn from a live animal was added for Noah, as it says, “Even flesh, life is in the blood, do not eat of it” (Genesis 9:4).

9.3 These commandments were universally applicable - until Abraham. With Abraham, circumcision was also commanded and he prayed Shacharis (the Morning Prayer). Isaac separated out a tithe and added another prayer in the afternoon and, with Jacob, the prohibition against eating the sciatic nerve was added, as was the Maariv (Evening) Prayer. In Egypt, Amram was commanded with other precepts81 F82 and, with Moses our Teacher, the Torah was completed.

9.4 A non-Jew who worships idols is culpable82 F83, if he worships the idol in its own peculiar way83 F84. Any type of idolatry which would result in the death penalty in a Jewish Court, would be cause for a non-Jew to be put to death. Similarly, any act committed for which a Jewish Court would not assign the death penalty, would not be cause for the execution of a non-Jew. Yet, even though he would not be executed, all (acts) are forbidden (to him). We do not allow them to set up a monument nor plant an (idolatrous) Ashera tree nor make (human) forms, and so on, even for decorative purposes.

9.5 A non-Jew who “blesses” the Name, whether he “blesses” with one of the special Names84 F85 or with one of the sobriquets85 F86, in any language, is liable. This is not so with a Jew86 F87.

9.6 A non-Jew who kills someone, even a fetus in its mother’s womb, is executed. Even if he kills someone who has an incurable, terminal illness, or tied someone up and placed him in front of a lion or he let him starve until he died is liable since he caused someone to die. Similarly, if he killed a Pursuer87 F88 when he could have saved his friend by merely injuring one of the Pursuer’s limbs, is also executed. This is not the case with a Jew. 9.7 Six are forbidden to the non-Jew88 F89: 1) his mother, 2) his father’s wife, 3) a married woman, 4) his maternal sister, 5) a male, and 6) an animal. From “and so a man will leave his father” (Genesis 2:24), we learn of the prohibition with

his father’s wife; “and his mother” (ibid.) – this is learned in its literal sense; from “and cleave to his wife” (ibid.) we deduce - and not his friend’s wife; from “his wife89 F90” (ibid.) - and not with a male; from “and they shall be as one flesh” (ibid.) - we learn about the animal or beast or bird since he and they are not of the same flesh; and it says, “she is indeed my sister the daughter of my father, but not the daughter of my mother. And so she became my wife.” (Genesis 20:12). 9.8 A non-Jew is culpable if he has relations with the one whom his father had seduced or raped. What this really means is his mother. He is forbidden to his father’s wife even after his father’s death. He is forbidden to have relations with any male, whether a minor or an adult, nor with any animal whether young or fully-grown. He alone is executed and not the animal, since an animal is only killed if it had relations with a Jew.

9.9 A non-Jew is not liable for punishment with regard to his friend’s wife until he has intercourse with her in the normal way, and this only after she has already had marital relations with her husband. However, if she was only engaged or she was brought under the marital canopy9 0 F91, but the marriage was not as yet consummated, he is not liable for having had relations with her, as it says, “and she, one who has had relations with a man” (Genesis 20:3).

9.10 To what do we refer? To a non-Jew who had relations with a non-Jewess. But a non-Jew who had relations with a Jewess, whether in the normal fashion or not in the normal fashion is culpable. If she was an engaged girl91 F92, he is stoned, as would be a Jew. If he had relations with her after she had come under the canopy, but the marriage was not as yet consummated, he is strangled to death, as would a Jew. If he had relations with a married Jewish woman has consummated her marriage with her husband, then (the Law) is the same as if he had relations with his non-Jewish friend’s wife, and he is killed by means of the sword.

9.11 A non-Jew who had relations with a maidservant who he united92 F93 with his slave is executed because of the prohibition of having relations with his fellow’s wife. He is not culpable unless it was publicly known that she belonged to such and such a slave. From when is she considered permitted93 F94? When he separates her from his slave and shakes loose her hair in the market.

18 100F101How is this so? Anyone who worships idols or blasphemed or murdered or had sexual relations with one of those forbidden to him or stole even less than the value of a Prutah or ate any amount from a limb or the flesh of a live animal or s aw someone else violate one of these and failed to judge and execute him, is himself executed by means of the sword.

9.19 It was for this reason all residents of the City of Shechem deserved to be executed. For Shechem kidnapped 101F102, and they saw and knew and failed to judge him. A non-Jew is executed by the testimony of one, and with one judge, without forewarning, and by the testimony of relatives, but not by the testimony of a woman102 F103. A woman may not judge for them.

The October 2, 2027 is a very important Deadline. It was also set by Maimonides.

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