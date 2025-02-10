“Syringes Market to hit USD 49.1 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Syringes industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 10.9% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to growing technology advancement focusing on patient safety.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Syringes market size was valued at USD 19.6 billion in 2023, with projections indicating a 10.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Syringes, vital medical devices for fluid injection and withdrawal, consist of a barrel, plunger, and needle or nozzle for precise fluid control.

Growth in this syringes market is driven by an aging population and an increase in chronic health conditions, which elevate the demand for safe, reliable injection devices. Additionally, the rise in home healthcare adoption supports syringe use as patients seek more convenient and affordable treatment solutions beyond clinical settings.

The syringes market is segmented by preparation into ready-to-use (RTU) and ready-to-sterilize (RTS) syringes. The RTU segment leads the market, with an anticipated 11.1% CAGR, owing to its convenience for healthcare providers and patients. Often prefilled with medication, RTU syringes simplify administration, minimize dosage errors, and reduce contamination risk. Their design promotes compliance, particularly in chronic disease management, and is increasingly favored in home healthcare due to the ease of self-administration.

By application, the syringes market is categorized into small molecules, diagnostics, and biologics, with biologics holding a 54.7% share in 2023. This segment’s strength stems from the growing demand for biologic drugs targeting chronic and autoimmune conditions, which require precise delivery methods. The shift toward personalized medicine further underscores the need for efficient delivery systems, solidifying biologics' market dominance.

In North America, the U.S. leads with a CAGR of 10.6%, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong R&D efforts, and high demand for medical devices. The U.S. focus on innovation has produced advanced syringe technologies, including safety-engineered and prefilled options that enhance patient safety and treatment effectiveness. Rising chronic diseases and vaccination initiatives further stimulate market growth.

Major players in syringes market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Cardinal Health, Corning, Daikyo Seiko, DWK Life Sciences, Gerresheimer AG, ICU Medical, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Nipro, SCHOTT Pharma (SCHOTT Group), Shandong Province Medicinal Glass, SHIOTANI GLASS, Terumo, Weigao Group, and West Pharmaceutical Services among others.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definition

1.2 Research design

1.2.1 Research approach

1.2.2 Data collection methods

1.3 Base estimates & calculations

1.3.1 Base year calculation

1.3.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.4 Forecast model

1.5 Primary research and validation

1.5.1 Primary sources

1.5.2 Data mining sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360° synopsis

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising chronic diseases and geriatric population

3.2.1.2 Increasing vaccination initiatives

3.2.1.3 Growing technology advancement focusing on patient safety

3.2.1.4 Rise in biologics and biosimilars research activities

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 High risk of needlestick injuries

3.2.2.2 Stringent regulatory requirements

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Future market trends

3.6 Porter’s analysis

3.7 PESTEL analysis

