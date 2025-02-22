Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackGislain Maxwell speaks at the United Nations because Sustainability Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreGislain Maxwell speaks at the United Nations because Sustainability If you needed yet another reason to suspect the United Nations or sustainable goals.LawyerLisaFeb 22, 202513Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackGislain Maxwell speaks at the United Nations because Sustainability Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore46Shareproving themselves pedo sycophants in the form of sustainability genuflection.SubscribeLeave a commentShare13Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackGislain Maxwell speaks at the United Nations because Sustainability Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore46Share
She's living proof we can throw these people in jail for life. Why is it so difficult to send esteemed Bill Gates in, too?
https://www.theblaze.com/news/pam-bondi-epstein-list-release?
Disgusting.