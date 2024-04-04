This was forwarded to me.

My thoughts would be

Facial biometric cast scarecrows outside one's home, Wearing Justin Trudeau’s or Taylor Swift's Halloween face mask.

I don't know how realistic such technology deployment would be or if actually in the hands of the military. I don't know if it was circulated to me for fear tactics or..

But what are your thoughts. Ai and technology certainly has human delete properties.

Power has been consolidated as authoritarian.

And dangerous inoculations have been deployed without public truth as to their noted dangers, or withdrawal.

We are in unprecedented times. I am not saying such monstrosities are ever going to be deployed.

But if they were they'd be a much better reason for a face mask then we've had to date.

Curious as to your thoughts as to why I was sent this. Perhaps my readers have ideas as to the likelihood this tech exists and how a community would resist it or if this is predictive programing..

Or last they want lots of views on their movie.

Would a baklava work.

