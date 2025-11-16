Here is the Septuagint. The new testament quotes the Septuagint wording of the old testament. This was used from approx 300 BC because of the Hellenistic empire.

Those with eyes to see, see. Those with ears to hear, hear:

Here is the King James based on the Masoretic text translate in 1008 AD.

What do you think of these changes. Drastic changes to a messianic prophecy and alters why the chosen were chosen.

In the seed. One seed vs many like sand.

Who was that One seed.

Why was this verse adulterated by the Masoretic text created I mean translated in 1008 after death.

All the nations will be blessed by that seed.

Because you harkened to my voice.

Do you have ears to hear the voice. The knock. Mark 7:16 is missing on this NIV

It is this Jerusalem Bible

Ears to hear has many meanings and references throughout the Bible.

Hearing God Knock. Ears to hear. I think and I will explore it more, in a subsequent post, but it has huge implications as well. I believe it deals with neural lingual programming, and speaking to break that. I may break out two substacks. One just for these examinations. I lose alot of paid subs when I talk about God. Yet I see alot of earnest interest in these topics which I am also interested in.

Revelation 3:20

20 Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and eat with him, and he with me.

Isaiah 6:8-10

King James Version

8 Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, Whom shall I send, and who will go for us? Then said I, Here am I; send me.

9 And he said, Go, and tell this people, Hear ye indeed, but understand not; and see ye indeed, but perceive not.

10 Make the heart of this people fat, and make their ears heavy, and shut their eyes; lest they see with their eyes, and hear with their ears, and understand with their heart, and convert, and be healed.

Or God instructs us the manner to talk to the unbelievers. I feel strongly these sentences should go before the studies you send to your loved and asleep sheep.

LXX Isaiah 6:10

Septuagint

8 Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, “Whom should I send, and who will go to this people?” And I said, “Here am I; send me!” 9 And he said, “Go, and say to this people: ‘You will listen by listening, but you will not understand, and looking you will look, but you will not perceive.’ 10 For this people’s heart has grown fat, and with their ears they have heard heavily, and they have shut their eyes so that they might not see with their eyes and hear with their ears and understand with their heart and turn—and I would heal them.”

All the nations shall be blessed.

What an profound difference.

Who is the seed they want obscured and erased. Who would come to salvation if those changes weren't made. We are not to lie down and be conquered. We are to stand with God's love in the face of any evil. If anyone places God at the gate, I shudder to think of the consequences. Those moving to this point will face him

And in this lifetime.

Luke 8:12

King James Version

12 Those by the way side are they that hear; then cometh the devil, and taketh away the word out of their hearts, lest they should believe and be saved.

Most religions do not want you to read the Bible. Athiests will be surprised to know this. They want you to mediate through experts

Like Fauci and health. Be curious and look.

Since they want to take the Bible like they want to take meat and cars. I decided I would notice. Thank you evil doers. Your evil is an inverse light we follow to truth.

Please get my book to support my work. Let me know if you would like me to break up the stack into two.

Share

Leave a comment