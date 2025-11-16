LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
1h

Im shocked you lose paid subs when you talk about God, if thats the case, good, we didn't need them anyways, they've closed their minds, hearts , eyes and ears to the truth. Im enjoying your posts on the Bible, I dont care if you break them up into two or not, just keep them coming :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sarah Bee's avatar
Sarah Bee
1h

Please keep writing about God’s word and the Bible. We need more of this and less of everything else. Evil is all around us and the more that we can hear God’s word and feel HIS presence the better we will all be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture