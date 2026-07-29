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:Stuart-james.'s avatar
:Stuart-james.
5h

These lunatics are getting worse!

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1 reply by Lawyerlisa
Ernie Rockwell's avatar
Ernie Rockwell
2h

It is still a bit tough for me to get my head around how Noahide laws will become universal. I see the evidence you present, and it is disturbing. However, even if they can dupe lots of Christians, how do they put down the resistance by those favoring Sharia, or the nonbelievers/other faiths?

Good video by this young lady. Thanks for shining the light Lisa.

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