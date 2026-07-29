We need to Become what the next generation needs to see, in order to themselves become. think of what they need to do to win. And then be a role model so they know how to do it.

They aren't going to get that from curriculum or gaming or shat for TV.

Oh you genuflect to the now of worldly?

Show them what is real and truth. Show them how to make community with perfect strangers.

Can't you see the transformation in front of your faces. That politics is nothing now?

The anarchists aren't some weird club initiated, funded infiltrated owned by a bunch of three letter agencies. ( that would make a great snl skit) the anarchists are setting down legislation, laws by-laws treaties policies etc etc taxes, assembling judges blah blah. And acting it all out with their media talking heads. Big heads with brow ridges all.

The dismantling of civil society is happening through government-wide effort.

The anarchists are in civil service.

Ok. Let's think here.

To make us fight each other, they loooove Diablo or divide and conquer queries.

So they pick a conflict in history you might not have been there ( guaranteed not) and make people alive now responsible. Do a hate bomb on that.

They make people doing crap now NOT responsible.

They invert offendee and offendor through freedom of speech.

This is the acceleration.

We were told to look back 300 400 years.

Those looking-back ops are key. They prevent us from understanding what assembles now.

Look back. Don't notice.

We'll give you your enemies.

Don't notice.

Well for a while now it's an acceleration into global noahide surveillance governance.

So the covid operation sans justice is the latest look back imho. Its the 2020 election. Same crap.

Look back. Not up. Don't notice.

Maybe the 300 400 year op isn't working.

So we are doing new ops. Look here look here.

Because too many are waking up.

Sharia no

Kentucky Goes all in on Noahide laws

https://apps.legislature.ky.gov/recorddocuments/bill/22RS/sr183/orig_bill.pdf

UNOFFICIAL COPY 22 RS BR 2334 Page 1 of 2 XXXX Jacketed 1 A RESOLUTION proclaiming April 12, 2022, to be Education and Sharing Day, Kentucky.

WHEREAS, a quality education is one of the significant foundations for the continuing success of our Commonwealth, our country, and our society at large. In the great Commonwealth of Kentucky we strive for the betterment of all of our citizens through an increased focus on education and sharing; and

WHEREAS, through providing the possibility of an excellent education for all, especially children, with which to gain knowledge through rigorous study we can create hope for a brighter, kinder, and more united and prosperous future in the lives of many; and

WHEREAS, the educational system must also focus on building character by emphasizing the cultivation of universal moral and ethical values that have been the bedrock of society from the dawn of civilization, including the values known as the Seven Noahide Laws; and

WHEREAS, one of the leading global advocates for the advancement of education, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Schneerson, stressed the importance of moral and ethical education as the bedrock of humanity and the hallmark of a healthy society and strongly urged that education be reinforced by the inculcation of strong moral values ; and

WHEREAS, in recognition of the Rebbe’s outstanding and lasting contributions towards improvements in world education, morality, and acts of charity, he was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, and the United States Congress has established his birthdate as a national day to raise awareness and strengthen the education of our children; and

WHEREAS, April 12, 2022, will mark 120 years since the Rebbe’s birth, a date that will be celebrated across these United States and around the globe in tribute to the Rebbe’s vision, guidance, and leadership; and UNOFFICIAL COPY 22 RS BR 2334 Page 2 of 2 XXXX Jacketed 1

WHEREAS, for more than 40 years, the President of the United States has recognized and honored the Rebbe’s vision each year on that day by proclaiming it Education and Sharing Day, U.S.A.; and WHEREAS, we can nurture the unity of diverse peoples through encouraging increased acts of goodness and kindness, imbued with the awareness that even a single positive act of an individual can make a major impact on this world;

NOW, THEREFORE, Be it resolved by the Senate of the General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Kentucky: Section 1. The Senate of the Commonwealth of Kentucky does hereby proclaim Tuesday, April 12, 2022, to be Education and Sharing Day, Kentucky, in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and call upon government officials, educators, volunteers, and citizens to reach out to those within your communities and work to create a better, brighter, and more hopeful future for all. Section 2. The Clerk of the Senate is directed to transmit a copy of this Resolution to Senator Julie Raque Adams for delivery”

https://stopnoahidelaw.blogspot.com/2024/05/kentucky-passes-resolution-for-noahide.html?m=1

I assembled 15 strangers in a wave pool and we gave testimony for Christ. Such joy, that so many were willing. A child in the pool came to me. I hear you’re bringing the word. Sure I said. He was so impressed.

Because we are here to be inspirations to the generation that may be truncated by war mongering blood thirsty control freaks. Public testimony for Christ.

I prayed that the body of Christ moves publicly.

So prayer works because good men answer.

Can't testify for Christ? Bet you can.

Love you dear readers. Hope is the answer.

Light of nations?

It's not this scam we need to decapitate tons tons of people.

It's Christ.

John 8:12: “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life. ”

John 9:5: “ While I am in the world, I am the light of the world.”

John 1:4–5: “In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

This is truth.

Be who our youth needs to see.

decide you are for them. Show them what courage is.

Does it take courage to pray in bathing suits with strangers. Yepperdo.

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