Sometimes you look at something and it sits up inside you. That is me looking at ‘BioNTech’, where I understood it’s purposes was to fuse biology with technology. oh.

Let’s let that sit there. Many likely figured that out before in their word play announcement of life. like co rona vi rus Id entification; Added up to covid. They were running an rfid identification system under the skin.

So let’s presume the ability to ID people is the ability to know them in the smart city: Let’s call that tagging humans through RFID. Let’s call THAT the COVID operation. Let’s call that the co-rona vi-rus Id-entification system.

Let’s also call that fusing biology and technology. Let’s for instance call that Bio and Tech. or shorter still. Let’s call that bioNtech.

Well Just for the luddites in nano-technology is RFID in nanotech for human implants? Let’s all understand that yes, and the reason we understand it poorly is that while science HAS been moving at gigantic speeds, our understanding of it is moving like the speed of climate-change: pure BS narrative. That’s right. While transhumanism or slaving us through vaccine ownership is moving we are focusing on DEI, and non-chromosomal concepts of sex and gender. Purple hair is not a cure for nano-tech fusion. Not even close. But the bigger reason we are full of the useless always is because the paid press reports like a Sienfield episode set in a world war: what does Jerry have in his fridge that neighbors don’t like or such.

So here is an Abstract:

“This article presents an overview on Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for human implants and investigates the technological feasibility of such implants for locating and tracking persons or for remotely controlling human biological functions. Published results on the miniaturization of implantable passive RFID devices are reported as well as a discussion on the choice of the transmission frequency in wireless communication between a passive RFID device implanted inside human body and an off-body interrogator. The two techniques (i.e., inductive coupling and electromagnetic coupling) currently used for wirelessly supplying power to and read data from a passive implantable RFID device are described and some documented biomedical and therapeutic applications of human RFID-implant devices are finally reported.” https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1631070511001563

That was published in 2011. I shot it up just as an example. Imagine the advancements Darpad now.

So let’s assume covid is really about identifying humans. tracking and tracing them anywhere the smart city is. Let’s assume it is beyond-biometrics, that it is beyond the full metal jacket images in every corner. Let us assume it is a tagging us humanity. the INCLUSION so to speak of DEI. the Net. the none shall escape.

You can also if you wish think it was about the spontaneous observation of mass hysteria in response to the flu. We saw deaths through hospital protocols. Didn’t we?

Ok you still think it was a pandemic Wait until you absorb the second BioNTech press release. Wait. Let everything sink in in it’s own time.

The first Press Release shows that Fosun (A CCP company as they all are- right. all Chinese companies must be controlled by the CCP. it is that way.) was collaborating with BionTech making BioNTech shots aka Pfizer. Many knew this. Many don’t quite appreciate what it means to have a CCP corp collaborating on the shots.

Where is the poison.

The second press release of 2018 is another smoking gun and piece of the puzzle. Once you have absorbed, the implications of CCP making the shots and in collaboration with BioNTech, let’s discuss the next finding.

So covid is the RFID and it fuses biology and technology. See Dr. Michaela’s extensive work.

“Press Release

BioNTech and Fosun Pharma to Supply China with mRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccine

16 December 2020

PDF Version

Supply agreement reflects both companies’ shared commitment and efforts to achieve vaccine accessibility and affordability in China

A local Phase 2 clinical trial of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate BNT162b2 is on-going in Jiangsu, China

MAINZ, GERMANY, and SHANGHAI, CHINA, December 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”) and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (“Fosun Pharma” or “Group”; Stock Code: 600196.SH, 02196.HK) today announced an agreement to supply Mainland China with an initial 100 million doses of their BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19 in 2021, subject to regulatory approval. Initial supply will be delivered from BioNTech’s production facilities in Germany.

“We would like to thank the Chinese government and National Medical Products Administration for their commitment and trust in our vaccine development efforts to help address this global pandemic threat,” said Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech. “This joint development effort with Fosun Pharma is a testament to the importance of global cooperation and reflects our strategy to supply our vaccine globally. This agreement is an important step toward our shared goal of bringing a safe and efficacious vaccine to people worldwide.”

“Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, we have been working closely with BioNTech. With the support of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, especially the National Medical Products Administration, the National Health Commission, the Ministry of Science and Technology and other relevant authorities, the R&D and clinical trial of our COVID-19 mRNA vaccine in China has been moved forward rapidly. On the premise of ensuring the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, we actively support the marketing of the vaccine in China. The BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine is a successful model of international R&D collaboration,” Wu Yifang, Chairman and CEO of Fosun Pharma said. “We are pleased to reach the supply agreement with BioNTech, which is an important step in Fosun Pharma and BioNTech's efforts to achieve vaccine accessibility and affordability in China.”

In March 2020, BioNTech and Fosun Pharma announced their strategic collaboration to work jointly on the development and commercialization of a potential COVID-19 vaccine based on BioNTech’s mRNA technology platform.

On November 24, 2020, the companies initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial of vaccine candidate BNT162b2 in Jiangsu Province, China. The trial commenced with the recruitment of 960 healthy participants, between 18 to 85 years old, to assess the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate and to support future Biologic License Application (BLA) in China.

About BioNTech

Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bi-specific checkpoint immuno-modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline.

BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including Genmab, Sanofi, Bayer Animal Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Regeneron, Genevant, Fosun Pharma, and Pfizer. For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.de .

About Fosun Pharma

Founded in 1994, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (“Fosun Pharma”; stock code: 600196.SH, 02196.HK) is a leading healthcare group in China. Fosun Pharma has built a strong root in China and developed a global operation strategy, with pharmaceutical manufacturing and R&D being the largest and core business segment, together with strong presences in medical devices and diagnostics, healthcare services, pharmaceutical distribution and retail.

With R&D innovation as core driving factor, Fosun Pharma continues to optimize its pharmaceutical operations across both innovative and generic drugs. The company has established international R&D centers for excellence in areas such as innovative small molecule drugs, high-value generic drugs, biologics, and cell-therapy.

Under guidance of our 4IN strategy (Innovation, Internationalization, Integration and Intelligentization), Fosun Pharma follows the brand concept of Innovation for Good Health and strives to be a leading enterprise in the global pharmaceutical and healthcare markets.

(LL: PAUSE HERE. they love declaring what they do: Innovation: the tech development. Internationalization: the tech deployment into a global one world Empire desire. Integration: fusing biology and technology, transhumanism and Intelligentization - controlling the mind. Let’s assume the possibilities are there and we can review if you wish some of those possibilities in future posts. We ARE the batteries.)

For more information, please visit: www.fosunpharma.com

Forward-looking Statements of BioNTech

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” of BioNTech within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include, but may not be limited to, statements concerning: BioNTech’s efforts to combat COVID-19; the collaboration between BioNTech and Fosun Pharma to develop a potential COVID-19 vaccine; our expectations regarding the potential characteristics of BNT162b2 in our Phase 2/3 trial and/or in commercial use based on data observations to date; the expected time point for additional readouts on efficacy data of BNT162b2 in our Phase 2/3 trial; the nature of the clinical data, which is subject to ongoing peer review, regulatory review and market interpretation; the timing for submission of data for, or receipt of, any marketing approval or Emergency Use Authorization; our contemplated shipping and storage plan, including our estimated product shelf-life at various temperatures; and the ability of BioNTech to supply the quantities of BNT162 to support clinical development and, if approved, market demand, including our production estimates for 2020 and 2021. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on BioNTech current expectations and beliefs of future events, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability to meet the pre-defined endpoints in clinical trials; competition to create a vaccine for COVID-19; the ability to produce comparable clinical or other results, including our stated rate of vaccine effectiveness and safety and tolerability profile observed to date, in the remainder of the trial or in larger, more diverse populations upon commercialization; the ability to effectively scale our productions capabilities; and other potential difficulties.

(LL PAUSE HERE: THEY ARE STATING THE RISKS OF NON-EFFECTIVENESS, NON-SAFETY, NON-TOLERABILITY UPON COMMERCIALIZATION)

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see BioNTech’s Quarterly Report for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020, filed as Exhibit 99.2 to its Current Report on Form 6-K filed with the SEC on November 10, which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and BioNTech undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

BioNTech’s Media Relations

Jasmina Alatovic

Director Global External Communications

+49 6131 9084-0

E-mail: Media@biontech.de

Fosun Pharma’s Media Relations

Barney Liu

Deputy Director of Media and Public Relations

Tel: +86 21-3398 7123

E-mail: liumingyi@fosunpharma.com “

https://investors.biontech.de/news-releases/news-release-details/biontech-and-fosun-pharma-supply-china-mrna-based-covid-19

Now this Press Release in 2018. Three full years before the mRNA roll out of the covid vaccines.

Press Release

BioNTech Signs Collaboration Agreement with Pfizer to Develop mRNA-based Vaccines for Prevention of Influenza

16 August 2018

Press Release in English - PDF

Mainz, Germany, and NEW YORK, August 16, 2018 – BioNTech AG, a rapidly growing biotechnology company focused on precise immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious disease, today announced that it has entered into a multi-year research and development (R&D) collaboration with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to develop mRNA-based vaccines for prevention of influenza (flu).

Under the terms of the agreement, BioNTech and Pfizer will jointly conduct research and development activities to help advance mRNA-based flu vaccines. Pfizer will assume sole responsibility for further clinical development and commercialization of mRNA-based flu vaccines, following BioNTech’s completion of a first in human clinical study.

BioNTech will receive $120 million in upfront, equity and near-term research payments and up to an additional $305 million in potential development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments. In addition, BioNTech will receive up to double-digit tiered royalty payments associated with worldwide sales if the program reaches commercialization.

BioNTech is an industry leader in mRNA vaccine approaches with validated science, innovative manufacturing expertise and a broad understanding of the clinical applications of this technology.

“Today’s agreement with Pfizer is one of a number of steps that we are taking to rapidly build a sustainable R&D presence in infectious disease, combining our deep understanding of the immune system to treat disease with the cutting-edge technologies and significant infrastructure that we have built-up over many years to develop immunotherapy treatments,” said Prof. Dr. Ugur Sahin, Co-Founder and CEO of BioNTech. “A significant presence in infectious disease supports our goal of building a global immunotherapy company that provides more effective and precise immune-mediated approaches for the prevention and treatment of serious illnesses, such as the prevention of flu and the treatment of cancer.”

Kathrin Jansen, Senior Vice President and Head of Pfizer’s Vaccine Research and Development Unit said, “Innovative vaccine approaches are urgently needed to provide improved protection against seasonal flu, and to respond rapidly and in quantity to pandemic influenza threats.

mRNA vaccines offer a novel approach to code for any protein or multiple proteins, and the potential to manufacture higher potency flu vaccines more rapidly and at a lower cost than contemporary flu vaccines. BioNTech is one of the industry leaders in mRNA technology and we are looking forward to working closely with them to help bring cutting-edge mRNA influenza vaccines to the market to improve people’s lives.”

Did you know

biontech issued a press release in 2018 saying they were going to make MRNA VACCINES

for influenza

for PFIZER

as per 2018 they were going to get a bonanza of money if they reach commercialization

So once they had them for the flu, what do you think is the best business plan possible for rolling them out?

https://ourworldindata.org/influenza

from the CDC

https://www.cdc.gov/flu-burden/media/images/2024/09/Pyrmaid_withoutMedicalVisits_2022-23.jpg

Where did the flu go.

We have a conflagration of information. What do we know.

BioNtech was developing the mRNA vaccine for influenza in 2018; BioNtech produced the mRNA vaccine for the ‘PANDEMIC’ when the flu decided to hide. Deaths in hospitals are alleged to be from holding back treatments (ivermectin yes, but just basic treatments like antibiotics that deal with secondary infections- deaths outside of the hospital were much lower) Deaths were also from up-jacking Midazalam (if not titrated properly reduces breathing substantially) with Opiods. A two-fold hit to respiratory success. BUT an all hands simulacrum of media required we BEHAVE, using techniques like isolation to abuse humanity; BioNtech stands for fusing biology and technology covid stands for identification or rfid; ccp fosun was was one of the ‘makers’;

We have data points everywhere. Known online. Known in the real world.

https://rumble.com/v1yesaw-died-suddenly-full-movie-documentary-by-stew-peters.html

This is Singapore’s annual birth and deaths

https://vigilantnews.com/post/the-most-vaxxed-country-on-earth-now-faces-a-population-crisis/

The most vaxxed country on earth now faces a population crisis.

We do not each tolerate RFID tagging the same?

Questions you may have:

Are we really tagged?

Does Nano-tech really exist?

Is there a desire to control humanity?

Are we being experimented on?

Are deaths occurring as a result?

Is fertility impacted?

Were we permitted to question narrative?

Did the media comply as an operation?

Are the deaths the point or the result of the experiment, or both?

Are future experiments planned?

Is it just locating us, or is it more?

How much more?

Are our governments complicit with this evil?

Did they profit from it?

Did they understand the objective- or just the payout?

Is the no meat objective in bill c-293 just the tip of the control matrix?

Does Co-Vi-ID really mean identification?

Are the shots for fusing biology and technology?

Could any legitimate group in humanity really be that evil- oh well yes just answer that with reference to atrocities that have occurred in the past, are occurring etc.

Is it a game where we get plugged into the ‘world’ and are manipulated by the architects?

At what point does it solidify as: likely, probably, oh hell on earth these monsters need to come down, for the sheeple?

Where are you in puzzling out our world? What are the chances the MK ultra- etc will turn sides and decide humanity is worth more than the operating system they are trying to upload.

Do you think some operators are switching sides?

I think you have to let the kernel of winning grow. When did France help the US in their fight for independence. When there was a chance at success.

Push friends.

first level resistance: do not comply

second level resistance: Speak Truth

third level resistance: Give Hope

fourth level resistance: Take Action

Fifth level resistance moves to active defeat of the enemy: Organize

Sixth level resistance: make your organization and actions system wide and systemic and repeated-able and perform those actions;

Seventh level: tap into the force of good and God in your propulsion forward.

You have to climb the ladder in this. Put your mind and health and habits in a positive place. We will continue to be tested.

It is always darkest before dawn.

