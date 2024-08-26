Imagine playing a real long game.

A game so long.

It's in decades.

Say you want to paint people who want freedom from government excess, less immigration, and free speech as racist, generally gross, antisemitic, white power goons.

Then would you do this?

The top three players in this vicious group were a) funding or bank rolling the organization, b) a csis aka cia informant employee, directing the organization and c) another who likely infiltrated the group to give testimony as a secret plant. Money, csis, and a cult personality.

Essentially the scenario is governments fund the hate and antihate groups. In order to capture the direction society goes in.

Meanwhile every day citizens are just trying to live their lives in peace.

I've suspected freedom movements are infiltrated with bad actors to encourage or outright lead the movement into dangerous or criminal areas.

however the fascism we see is the government's repressions.

But the story they want us to see has alot of government paid actors directing moves.

Call out odd comments or behaviors.

Are globalists funding war and the protests against it?

Are they then funding the counter protests. And the counter counter protests. And so on.

The next play we are increasingly seeing, is “this will go to civil war”. I'll bet dollars to donuts that is the path the cia csis etc want.

Clearly that gives the government the biggest stick to round up their paid agitators, and with that those peacefully advocating for change. Aka their political enemies.

subversion, is not a state dying, because of failed ideology. It's subversion. It needs rooting out.

If you see their puppets strings, it gets a little like a Monty Python skit.

Now I think, no proof here, that the canadian trucker protest was a government op that got out of hand.

I suspect, that the result they wanted was the Emergency Act, the Martial Law.

The thing was it inspired a whole nation. And from there, the world. I believe this is like judo, where you take your opponent's moves against you and throw them over your hip.

Canadians were enthralled with a peaceful protest and came out in numbers the government didn't expect.

and it shows you THAT ORGANIZING IS IMPORTANT.

Who were their cisis, players in the convoy. I Don't know. And I'm not throwing names.

IT doesn't matter. They were outplayed beautifully, by love of each other and country.

But I do remember hearing that it was not on the agenda to block the bridge. Then some ‘actors' all of a sudden changed the agenda and took everyone to the bridge to the US.

Blocking the bridge to the US was part of the “need" for more government repression.

I Believe they are funding the “violence” they need in order for the cover story they want.

J6. All the information about how many fbi agents on the scene? The insurrection was likely a keystone piece to that election. Why did Pelosi not authorize the National Guard? Why was Trump's tweets to stay peaceful ignored. Why was the full footage not released. Why did the whole j6 show watch like a well oiled partisan production. I turned it off. My Bull shit meter was going off.

Could the cover story and goverment led or greased “violence” cover the “steal”? Reads like another cia coup on a foreign land. They know these ops like the back of their hands.

Increasingly oecd wef captured governments appear to be creating ops against their own people.

Funding the hate, the anti-hate, and sliding up the middle with repressions. If you legite don't like the repressions they sick the antihate on you and call you hate. After all they greased the story line a long time ago.

Starmer in the UK needed biometrics, so they blamed Tommy Robinson for riots when he was on vacation abroad. And got their biometric China ccp surveillance activated, filled the prisons with social media posters.

Not all their scripted moves turn out as planned.

Far right was scripted decades ago. It's now the label given to what would have been lefties in the 90s. Now it's a bit rich that these monikers are given by what I call THE ABSOLUTE LEFT. As in absolute Kelvin. As in next is dead.

Is it really communism they set up? Or do they approach it in order obliquely to neutralize the fringe left, the warm socialists, the must genuflect to political correctness.

Resist the idea that the only way this is solved is through violence. That my friends is exactly the play the government wants. That I can read a mile away. People are going to have a button these actors will want to push.

That's why the trucker protest thwarted them. Dancing, hugs, jumpy castles for kids, djs, multiracial. Amazing.

I'm sure at some point they will push the five or six sides to this thing that they fund, to get a relatively plausible circumstance to witness a government orchestrated violence followed by their repression.

Calling it might be a good idea.

What I think might work is mass mass non compliance, in a loving accepting way.

So the trucker protest went the wrong way, for them. I see a few other psyops working against their interests.

It's all a big game.

But the stakes are high.

Imagine there's an agency that goes back to purpose and starts becoming patriotic, and it starts running ops against the other agencies. If they like adrenaline and a challenge, which clearly they do, then that's the new game. Pro humanity ops.

Don't let up. Keep advocating for free speech. The damn can break. Remember who they Wikipediad. Likely those are who you can trust.

