All messages for harmony among people and to ratchet back war need to be broadcast.

The province of Ontario through Doug Ford has just indicated a ten year commitment to the defence industry. The killing industry. Ten years of it.

Killing needs ten years of war and bombs. Read their evil tea leaves.

That's the signal. The last 4 years or so our far left NDP party federally has been running on a platform of free government food.

Talk about a looser platform. Literally, “under us the economy is so bad you are starving.” But with Hormuz and the push for world war. Yes the Push. Its being energized. Food will be “prioritized” for the soldiers sent to the meat grinder.

It's like the ndp were prescient. We know you will Soon Be Starving. So we, the ndp will get you on government food and a vax with that. The communists are up next people. I know you think its two sides. Nope one ass. Two cheeks. Same agenda.

Kill kill kill.

How about the liberals and their past attempts at Universal Basic Income. It's like they knew they were going go yank the economy and make you their hostages. The only investments are in the data centres that surveil you, take your jobs, dignity and water. Government by drone and algorithm. If you oppose data centres you are not a good soylent green seed.

And Universal Basic Income?

It's not Free Money dimwits who get excited. It's your government pimping you. You get you salary for being their captive bitch. Your co2 meter just hit max. Off with your head.

Do the green monkeys care about bombs. Bombs seem oddly more destructive than a cow.

isn't there a vaccine for meat eaters yet Well? Oh ya. The new ticks bioengineered to cause meat allergies. I'm sure cannibalism will be good to go still.

Well it's the whole Epstein class and their pizza gate crap that remains front and center. They can make wars and pull down the economy because baby eaters run the world. Because baby eaters.

Literally Epstein files referred to children as jerky. Hell is such a magnet for some people it seems. God says vengeance is mine.

hey what if. Just think here. What if. Abortion has been a massive child sacrifice to their satanic demon molech or baal? And all of society is bewitched like under a horrible spell.

They don't want anything but the stepford wives and babies from artificial placenta.

Next up would be meat is bad but cannibalism is ok. Oh the ticks. And Maria Abramovic. Is she even a dude? I mean is he even a lady.

I went to the grocery store where everything is a mortgage payment. And the store kept spewing over the loud speaker don't steal the meat. Na. They said it was spirit lgbtq bla bla bla. And the celebration and pride and course and rainbow and all that.

And I thought spirit. SPIRIT. All their words have so many meanings.

Spirit?

Possession.

They were all the time talking ghosts, and demons!!! put on your gay spirit. Show them your spirit. Your demon.

I thought oh man. The Epstein files only point one way. That this evil crap is the basic mode of society. Evil is doing a flex.

One of the pluses is going to be demon possession. Right?

Of course it is.

FYI. That's Metatron. Who is metatron you ask?

Aka lucifer. Also metatron is Jesus in Kabbalah. (JEWISH MYSTICISM). A post on that is coming.

Just so twisted.

Vampires are running the world. They seem to hate us. And bill c-9 comes for the Bible. Connected? Or are those bad boys scared of Christ.

You think they have ANY legislation that isn't connected to how they think they win?

No. They are motoring on it full speed ahead. So basically for my lovely atheist friends. The globalist one world baby eating scum are afraid of the Bible because the path to us winning is there.

Nimrod was killed before. He is the satan archetype.

Tower of Babel was attempted before. Tower of Babel in the Bible was the first, ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT.

Oh lookey. The BIS thinks it's running at the tower of Babel. Get it yet?

Nimrod is being hunted again. Shufu.

Don't you doubt it. Nimrod was the head of one world government tower of babel.

But that's all in the Bible. And they want it. You think it's off topic? No. To demon forces its on topic.

Trump is connected to the Rothschilds.through his Taj Mahal bankruptcy.

https://www.latimes.com/politics/la-na-pol-wilbur-ross-commerce-20161208-story.html

2016 David Friedman, named by Donald Trump as his Ambassador to Israel, is ideologically to the right of Benjamin Netanyahu.PHOTOGRAPH BY BRADLEY C. BOWER / BLOOMBERG

And Carney. He's connected to the BIS and to the Rothschilds many ways including through the Vatican. This is creepy.

Ok.

Rothschilds all in run the left and the right.

https://www.catholicregister.org/item/1623-the-catholic-or-the-davos-man

so Davos man Carney. Mr. wef central banker BIS Rothschild pet.

Trump announced the Peace Board at Davos. Gets the Peace Board charter from the UN.

When did the Vatican start borrowing from Rothschilds?

Vatican pope Carney Rothschilds vs the Trump Peace Board Israel, bailed him out Rothschilds.

It's the same people folks. The war will run like they all aren't in this club together. They are.

Deceiver deceives. It's his whole gig. The father of lies is Satan. His biggest lie is there is no hell. He wants worship and souls. His promises are in this lifetime only. The debt is paid in eternity.

He is afraid of your worshipping God. So do it. I love you dear readers. We are in times that require prayer. Love. Truth. Courage and joy in the face if it.

Fear is a dark force. We are at good and evil. It is reducing to that so that even fools will soon see. All those feeding the bad dog time to get on your knees.

This video of vampires and cannibals in New York always felt like a plan to me. Silly right?

Put on cameras connect it to the grid. And watch the mayhem they create. Are you planning a garden.

Love your life love others. Reject otherness.

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