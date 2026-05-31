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The Outlaw
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One more comment on this particular woman who Claims to be a "Preacher"--When she was covering Trump and the I believe was the run up to the 250th Anniversary of The United States, the big gathering there, she commented--"See, they're ALL Catholics" There was NOT ONE Catholic there-Not a ONE! Later, a Catholic Bishop gave a wonderful talk focusing on Christ and not about Trump--But still, according to her-Catholics surround Trump which is a flat out lie! They are ALL Baptists of the John Hagee, Joel Osteen, anti-Christ division of False Christianity where they worship a Piece of Real Estate STOLEN by Murderous, atheistic Bolshevik Jews in 1948 from The Soviet Union where their 1sr Prime Minister David Ben Gurion aka Benjamin Groen (means Green in Russian). He was a Bolshevik!

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The Outlaw
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The Vatican went Bankrupt and Rothschild took it over--Only certain "Italian" families are allowed to be Pope. Their Lineage goes back to Venetian Banksters who were NOT Christians. Satanists took control long ago but The Faithful are The Church, NOT The Vatican or the Financial Interests who took it over. Yes, and they ARE Catholics and are of Christ-Jesus Christ. Anyone who mocks Catholics for being Catholic sow Division by their Ignorance Instead of Speaking The Words of He. Primarily woefully ignorant Baptists of the southern variety who do NOT know Christ but pretend to speak of Him, but spread Division and hate are of Satan without even being aware of it. Pray for them.

Love One Another.

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