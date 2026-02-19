LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher Blau's avatar
Christopher Blau
4h

This is BRILLIANT!

WOW...

NAILED IT!! TY TY TY!!

FANTASTIC JOB

Reply
Share
Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
3h

" I still believe their hearts are in the right place."

I agree...

Jeremiah 17:9

Why does it mean: the heart is desperately wicked?

The phrase "the heart is desperately wicked" in Jeremiah 17:9 signifies the moral corruption and moral weakness of the human heart.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Lawyerlisa and others
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture