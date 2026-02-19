Most people think the old testament joins us to our loved Jewish neighbors friends and family. I urge you in these discussions to maintain an open mind.

Some people who want to impose the noahide laws on non jews do so from the perspective that they believe it's the only way we get to heaven. And therefore despite it being a two level hierarchical society, I still believe their hearts are in the right place.

Some just don't know the teachings studied and promulgated at the highest order.

Others are driven from deep supremacist views or actual hate of Christians or other non jews. While I believe this is a true minority, who is in charge?

We will even see a requirement in some mystical chabad texts namely chapter 37 of the Tanya for the elimination of all impure kelipot. (All non jews. ) And this is truly what the noah story was about. My Bible discusses the

New World Order as 1 family after a mass genocide of the entire planet or flood. So Noah and his sons and their wives and the ark or DNA.

I know. You've never heard of the Tanya in relation to Judaism, but here we are.. We are in the Messianic era.

I am cognizant that becoming repulsed by this system can focus you to think of all jews as wanting your subservience in the noahide system or your decapitation, but obviously that is not the case, or worse, elimination as an impure kelipot. But exposure is important. Keep comments in check. There's no way most Jewish people understand what is coming in their name. Is it even them who do this, or cananaanites who deceived them, much like masonic order etc.

I know some people who think it's loving towards Gentiles To impose the noahide laws. they think it is how we reach a place in the world to come.

The first understanding of this system requires us to know the non old testament parts of modern day rabbinical Judaism. You will find it so far from your old testament as to likely shock you. The answers are from Google ai or elsewhere where noted.

The hasidic chabad which introduces the noahide laws relies mainly on the Talmud, kabbalah, and the Tanya.

KABBALAH AND NOAHIDE

Kabbalah is the esoteric, mystical tradition of Judaism, often described as the “soul” of the Torah, which deals with the inner dimensions of reality, the nature of God (Ein Sof), and the spiritual structure of creation. It provides a deeper, metaphysical understanding of Jewish law and divine service.

Chabad.org +1

The Noahide Laws are seven universal moral commandments given by God to Noah for all humanity, constituting the foundational covenant for non-Jews.

Chabad.org +1

How Kabbalah Relates to Noahide Laws:

Equivalence to Sefirot: In Kabbalistic and Chassidic thought, the Seven Noahide Laws correspond directly to the seven lower Sefirot (Divine emotional attributes: Kindness, Might, Beauty, Eternity, Glory, Foundation, and Sovereignty).

Spiritual Basis for Action: Kabbalah explains the inner, spiritual significance of these laws, transforming them from simple behavioral rules into a means for Noahides to connect with God, refine their souls, and repair the world (Tikkun Olam).

Permitted Study: While in-depth study of Kabbalah is traditionally restricted, Noahides are permitted and encouraged to study the parts of Kabbalah (particularly through Chassidic teachings) that relate to the Noahide Code, such as the unity of God, divine providence, and the greatness of the Creator.

Knowledge of God: The prohibitions against idolatry and blasphemy in the Noahide laws require a solid understanding of monotheism, which Kabbalistic texts can enhance.

Key Aspects of the Relationship:

Divine Spark: A righteous Gentile (Noahide) who follows these laws is seen as one who senses the “Divine spark” hovering near their psyche, inspiring them to walk in God’s path.

Not to be Studied Alone: It is generally recommended that Noahides study these concepts under the guidance of a qualified Torah scholar, rather than from original, hidden texts.

Ethical Foundation: Kabbalist Elijah Benamozegh developed the idea of Noahidism as a universal moral religion for Gentiles, linking Kabbalah to a universalistic approach to humanity.

What is the Talmud

The Babylonian Talmud (Talmud Bavli) is the comprehensive, authoritative 3rd-6th century CE compilation of Jewish rabbinic debates, law (Halakha), and narratives (Aggadah). It serves as the central text of Rabbinic Judaism, providing extensive commentary on the Mishnah. It is essential for studying Jewish law and thought.

What is the Tanya

The Tanya is the foundational text of Chabad Hasidic philosophy, written by Rabbi Shneur Zalman of Liadi in 1796. Known as the “Bible of Chassidism,” it provides a methodical, kabbalistic guide to understanding the human soul, managing internal struggles, and achieving a direct, intellectual, and emotional connection with God.

YouTube +2

Key Aspects of the Tanya:

Core Theme: The central theme is the internal conflict between the “Godly Soul” (desiring unity with God) and the “Animal Soul” (focused on self-interest and material desires).

The “Beinoni”: Unlike other texts that focus on the righteous (tzaddik), the Tanya focuses on the Beinoni (intermediate person)—one who never acts on evil desires, even if they still feel them.

Structure: It consists of 53 chapters (in the first, main section) that provide a “roadmap” for emotional and spiritual refinement, emphasizing that serving God is attainable for every person.

Significance: It serves as the “Written Torah” of Chabad philosophy, aiming to bridge the gap between abstract Kabbalistic concepts and practical, daily life.

Chabad.org +5

What does the Tanya teach about the souls of non jews

In Chapter 1 of the Tanya, Rabbi Shneur Zalman of Liadi posits that while Jewish souls originate from a place of holiness, the souls of non-Jews (specifically referencing idol-worshipping nations of that era) derive from the three completely impure kelipot (shells). Consequently, the text suggests their innate motivations are self-centered, differing from the Godly soul possessed by Jews [17, 45].

Key Aspects of the Tanya’s Perspective:

Two Souls vs. One Soul: The Tanya teaches that Jews possess two souls—an animal soul (nefesh habehamit) and a divine soul (nefesh elokit). Non-Jews, according to this chapter, possess only the animal soul.

Source of Souls: The animal soul of a Jew is sourced from kelipat nogah (a mix of good and evil), whereas the Tanya describes the souls of non-Jews as stemming from the three “impure” kelipot that contain “no good at all”.

Motivation of Good Deeds: The text argues that any good or kindness done by non-Jews is motivated by selfishness or self-glorification [45].

Context and Interpretations: Later Chabad teachings, including letters from the Lubavitcher Rebbe, often interpret this, or contextualize it, by differentiating between the “idol-worshipping majority” mentioned in the text and the “righteous among the nations” who follow the seven Noahide Laws [21]. These righteous individuals are said to have souls that stem from a higher source and can have a place in the World to Come [21].

KAbbalah and the husks

Eliminate the kelipot husks blocking the light of the mossioch!!

+6

In Kabbalistic teachings,

kelipot (plural of kelipah, meaning “husks” or “shells”) are considered spiritual barriers formed by negative actions, selfishness, and fear that conceal the Divine Light, including the light of the Messianic era (Mashiach).

Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City +1

According to these traditions, eliminating these husks to reveal the light involves the following processes:

Elevating the Sparks ( Birur Kelipot ): The primary goal is to extract the divine sparks trapped within the shells, a process that happens through using physical, mundane, or even dark, destructive energy for holy purposes (e.g., charity, kindness, or elevating mundane food).

Repentance and Self-Correction ( Teshuvah ): Recognizing a kelipah and turning toward the light and truth allows the shell to be shed.

Study and Prayer: Torah study and intense prayer are considered ways to break through the shells of insecurity and fear, letting the spark of holiness shine.

Good Connection/Unity: Working together to connect with others with a good attitude and a shared purpose of holiness is believed to help remove the negative energy of the shells.

The Messianic Goal: Ultimately, the complete removal of all kelipot is expected in the time of Mashiach, when the “spirit of impurity” will be removed from the world.

Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City +5

The essence of the process is to turn darkness into light by revealing the divine spark within the mundane or negative, thereby weakening the barrier.

Non jews are unclean Kelipot

kelipot husks of non jews

+5

In Kabbalistic and Hasidic thought,

kelipot (literally “shells,” “peels,” or “husks”) represent forces of impurity, evil, or concealment that obstruct the divine light.

Chabad.org +1

According to the Tanya (a foundational 18th-century work of Hasidism by Rabbi Shneur Zalman of Liadi), the souls of non-Jews are described as originating from the “three completely impure kelipot” (kelipot hatme’ot).

The Times of Israel +1

Here is a breakdown of the context and details surrounding this concept:

Definition of Kelipot: These are metaphysical barriers that hide holiness, similar to how a peel hides fruit. They are considered parasitic, possessing no independent life but being sustained by divine energy that has been captured, which then becomes malevolent.

Three Impure Kelipot vs. Kelipat Nogah: The Zohar and Tanya distinguish between four types of kelipot. Three are entirely evil and impure (representing forbidden things), while the fourth, kelipat nogah (the shell of radiance), contains a mix of good and evil and can be elevated to holiness.

Souls of Nations: In the Tanya (Chapter 6), it is stated that the souls of the nations of the world (non-Jews) and the “sustaining force of their bodies” derive from the three completely unclean kelipot.

In Messianic Era Unclean Kelipot must be completely destroyed.

In Kabbalistic and Hasidic thought, unclean kelipot (Shalosh Kelipot Hatmayot—”three totally impure shells”) represent the forces of absolute evil, impurity, and separation from God. The Messianic Era is defined as the period when these forces are completely destroyed, allowing for the universal revelation of Divine light.

Chabad.org +2

Unclean Kelipot (The Three Impure Shells)

Definition: These are the three lowest, completely unclean shells that cannot be elevated or transformed into holiness. They are described as “whirlwind,” “great cloud,” and “blazing fire” in Ezekiel’s vision.

Source of Evil: They derive vitality from forbidden actions, thoughts, and utterances (the 365 negative commandments). They are associated with the “other side” (Sitra Achra), which denies God’s unity.

Role in Present Time: During the current era, they hold captive sparks of holiness. They exist through the concealment of God’s countenance and must be nullified and destroyed.

The Messianic Era and the Kelipot

Destruction of Evil: The Messianic era marks the complete annihilation of the three unclean kelipot. The “spirit of impurity” will be banished from the earth.

Here is the Chabad reference to chapter 37 of the Tanya.

https://www.chabad.org/library/tanya/tanya_cdo/aid/6087561/jewish/Tanya-Chapter-37-Part-1.htm

Key Aspects of the Babylonian Talmud:

Structure and Content: The Talmud consists of the Mishnah (the core text of oral law) and the Gemara (analysis and commentary by Amoraim rabbis). It is organized into 63 tractates covering laws, ethics, and tradition.

Origin: Compiled in Babylonia (modern-day Iraq) by sages like Rav Ashi and Ravina II, it represents centuries of dialectic and scholarship from Academies in Sura and Pumbedita.

Language: It is written primarily in Eastern Aramaic mixed with Hebrew.

Significance: It is considered the “constitution” of Rabbinic Judaism. It is more comprehensive and widely studied than the Jerusalem Talmud, and typically includes later medieval commentaries by Rashi and the Tosafot.

Volume: The standard edition spans 2,711 double pages.

It is important to distinguish the Babylonian Talmud (completed ~500-600 AD) from the earlier, shorter Jerusalem Talmud (completed ~400 AD).

What is the Mishna

The Mishnah is the first major written redaction of the Jewish oral traditions, known as the “Oral Torah,” compiled around 200 AD by Rabbi Judah the Prince. It serves as the foundational text of rabbinic law, organizing centuries of legal debates and rulings into six distinct orders (sedarim) covering all aspects of Jewish life. It is the core text upon which the Talmud is based.

Chabad.org +5

Key Aspects of the Mishnah:

Compilation & Structure: Redacted in Mishnaic Hebrew, it is organized into six main orders (Sedarim), comprising 63 tractates (Masekhtot).

The Six Orders: Zeraim (Seeds): Agricultural laws and prayers. Moed (Festival): Sabbath and holiday regulations. Nashim (Women): Marriage, divorce, and family law. Nezikin (Damages): Civil and criminal law. Kodashim (Holy Things): Sacrificial rites and dietary laws. Tohorot (Purities): Laws of ritual purity and impurity.

Purpose: It was compiled to preserve oral traditions and interpretations of the Written Torah after the destruction of the Second Temple in 70 AD.

Relationship to Talmud: The Mishnah is the core text, while the Gemara is the extensive commentary on it; together, they form the Talmud.

Significance: It is considered authoritative by Orthodox and many non-Orthodox Jews. Who was the Rambam The Rambam (Rabbi Moshe ben Maimon, or Maimonides, 1138–1204) was a preeminent medieval Jewish philosopher, Talmudist, physician, and legal authority . Born in Córdoba, Spain, and settling in Egypt, his monumental works include the Mishneh Torah, a comprehensive code of Jewish law, and The Guide of the Perplexed, which reconciled faith with Aristotelian logic. Wikipedia +6 Key Facts and Contributions: Name & Title: Rambam is an acronym for Rabbi Moshe ben Maimon. He is also known as Maimonides or the “Big Eagle”. Major Works: Mishneh Torah : A 14-volume systematic codification of all Jewish laws, designed to make the law accessible to everyone. The Guide of the Perplexed : A philosophical masterpiece addressing the harmony between Torah knowledge and Aristotelian philosophy. Commentary on the Mishnah : His first major work, completed at age 23. Legacy in Medicine: He was a renowned physician, serving as the court physician to Sultan Saladin in Egypt, and wrote extensively on diseases, hygiene, and anatomy. Impact: Often referred to with the phrase “From Moses (the Prophet) to Moses (the Rambam) there was none like Moses,” highlighting his unparalleled impact on Jewish law and philosophy. His works remain foundational to Jewish thought, with daily study cycles, such as the Mishneh Torah, popular today. National Institutes of Health (NIH) | (.gov) +8 Following his exile from Spain due to religious persecution by the Almohad Caliphate, he spent time in Morocco and Israel before establishing a permanent home in Cairo, Egypt. Is the Rambam in Congress? Yes, there is a photo (and physical, artistic rendering) of the Rambam (Moses Maimonides) in the United States Congress. The Bas-Relief Portrait: A marble bas-relief portrait of Maimonides, sculpted by Brenda Putnam in 1950, hangs above a gallery door in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives. Context: It is one of 23 white marble relief portraits of historical lawgivers installed in 1949-1950 to represent figures noted for their work in establishing principles that underlie American law. Significance: Maimonides is recognized alongside other figures like Moses, Lycurgus, and Solomon as a foundational legal philosopher. Architect of the Capitol (.gov) +1 Additionally, in December 2024, Senator Adam Schiff was ceremonially sworn in using a 1490 edition of Maimonides’ Mishneh Torah . The Times of Israel



Did the Rambam write the laws of kings and wars

, the Rambam (Rabbi Moshe ben Maimon/Maimonides) authored the laws of kings and wars as part of his monumental code of Jewish law, the Mishneh Torah. These laws are found in the final, 14th book, Sefer Shoftim (Book of Judges), specifically in the section titled Hilchot Melachim uMilchamot (Laws of Kings and Their Wars).

What provisions of the Laws of Kings and Wars refer to the 7 noahide laws.

In Maimonides’ Mishneh Torah, specifically in the book Sefer Shofetim (Book of Judges), Hilchot Melachim uMilchamot (Laws of Kings and Their Wars), chapters 8, 9, and 10 provide the legal framework for the Noahide Laws (Seven Laws of Noah).

These chapters define the obligations, prohibitions, and punishments for non-Jews (Bnei Noah) under Jewish law.

Key Provisions in Laws of Kings and Their Wars

Chapter 8:10-11 – Obligation and Reward Maimonides states that Moses was commanded to compel all inhabitants of the world to accept the commandments given to Noah’s descendants. A non-Jew who observes these laws because they were commanded by God through Moses is considered righteous and merits a share in the World to Come.

Chapter 9:1 – The Seven Precepts This chapter lists the seven commandments given to Adam and Noah: prohibition of idolatry, blasphemy, murder, sexual immorality, theft, and eating flesh torn from a living animal, and the command to establish courts of justice.

Chapter 9:2-4 – Specific Prohibitions and Penalties Violating any of these can result in capital punishment. Additional prohibitions mentioned include not setting up monuments, planting Asherah, or making images.

Chapter 9:14 – Courts of Justice Noahides are required to establish courts in every major city to enforce these laws.

Chapter 10:9 – Requirements for Peace A peace treaty in wartime is contingent upon the city’s inhabitants rejecting idol worship and accepting the Noahide laws.

Chabad.org +1

Wikipedia +4

Key details regarding the Hilchot Melachim (Laws of Kings and Wars):

Content: The section covers the appointment of a king, the laws of, and, crucially, the rules for conducting mandatory (mitzvah) and optional (reshut) wars.

Structure: It is the primary source in Jewish law for guidelines on military campaigns, including the definition of wars of defense.

Moshiach: This section also contains the only source in Jewish law detailing the criteria for the identity of the Messiah (Moshiach).

Context: While included in the laws of kings, these laws are understood to provide a framework for leadership and state safety, with some laws applying to both mandated and voluntary conflicts.

Wikipedia +6

I found these quotes important not referenced by Google.

6.1 War is not conducted against anyone in the world until they are first offered peace (and refuse it), whether this is a Discretionary War or a War of Mitzvoh, as it says, “when you come close to the city to fight with it, you shall call to it to make peace” (Deut. 20:10). If they make peace and accept the Seven Commandments incumbent upon the Sons of Noah (Gentiles), none of them are killed, but they must pay us tribute, as it says, “and they shall be for you a tributary, and they shall serve you” (Deut. 20:11). 6.2 If they propose to accept upon themselves the payment of the tribute but not servitude to us or they accept servitude but not the tribute, we ignore their proposal until they accept both. The servitude referred to here is one of disgrace and is demeaning. They are not to raise their heads up to Israel for any reason. They must be subjugated to us and may never be assigned to a Position over us. 6.3 The tribute they must pay shall be for service of the king, with their bodies and their money, such as the building of the walls36 F37 and the strengthening of fortresses and the building of the royal palace and similar, as it says, “And this is the account of the levy which King Solomon raised to build the Temple of G- d, and his palace, and Milo, and the wall of Jerusalem…and all the store-cities which Solomon had…the Emorites who remained…and Solomon imposed a head-tax, until this very day. And of the Children of Israel, Solomon made none a bondsman; but they were the soldiers and his servants and his officers and his captains and those in charge of his chariots and his horsemen” (I Kings 9:15-22). 6.4 The king may make a deal with them that he can take half of their money or land and leave all their moveable goods or take their moveable goods37 F38 and leave their lands. This is all in accordance with whatever arrangement he makes with them. It is forbidden for us to lie to them in their peace treaty or deceive them after they have made peace and have accepted the Seven Commandments. 6.5 If they do not come to peaceful terms or they make peace but do not accept the Seven Commandments, we engage in war against them and slay all their adult males. We take all their money and children as spoils. We do not kill the women or minors, as it says, “the women and the children” (see Deut. 20:14 and 2:34) which means the male children.

DEATH PENALTY IN 7 NOAHIDE LAWS

In the Mishneh Torah, specifically in Hilchot Melachim u’Milchamot (Laws of Kings and Wars), Chapter 9, Rambam (Maimonides) outlines the Seven Noahide Laws and the punishments for non-Jews (Bnei Noach) who transgress them.

According to Rambam, the general penalty for violating any of the seven laws is death by decapitation.

Sefaria +1

Here are the specific provisions regarding the punishment for each law:

The Seven Laws and Punishments (Chapter 9)

Courts of Justice (Dinim): Non-Jews are commanded to set up judges and magistrates in every city to judge the other six commandments. Idolatry (Avodah Zarah): A non-Jew is executed if they worship a false god in a manner deemed worthy of capital punishment by a Jewish court. Blasphemy (Birchat Hashem): A non-Jew who curses God’s name—using either the unique name or a descriptive name—in any language is liable for death. Murder (Shefichut Damim): A non-Jew who kills any soul, including a fetus in its mother’s womb, or causes death indirectly (e.g., starving a person, placing them before a lion), is executed. Sexual Immorality (Gilui Arayot): There are six specific forbidden relationships: mother, father’s wife, another man’s wife, maternal sister, a male, and an animal. The non-Jew is executed for these violations. Theft (Gezel): A non-Jew is liable for death for theft, robbery, or withholding wages. Unlike Jewish law, a non-Jew is executed even for stealing less than the value of a perutah (a tiny coin). Eating a Limb from a Living Animal (Eiver Min HaChai): A non-Jew is liable for death for eating a limb or flesh from a living creature, regardless of the amount.

Sefaria +4

Specific Legal Provisions and Nuances

Method of Execution: The default punishment for a Noahide is decapitation by the sword.

Witnesses and Judgment: A non-Jew can be convicted on the testimony of a single witness, and by a single judge.

Inadvertent Violations: A non-Jew who violates a law inadvertently (e.g., did not know it was prohibited) is generally not executed, but if they should have known (negligent), they are liable.

Adultery: A non-Jew is not executed for adultery with a married woman unless she is already married and has had relations with her husband.

Exceptions to Death Penalty: A non-Jew forced to break a law is exempt from punishment.

Prohibitions Not Incurring Death: While non-Jews are forbidden to cross-breed animals or graft trees, they are not executed for this, according to Rambam.

Additional Prohibitions (Chapter 10)

In Chapter 10, Rambam notes that if a non-Jew studies the Torah, creates a new religion, or observes a day as a Sabbath (rest day), they are technically “liable for death in the hands of heaven,” though they are not executed by a human court.

Sefaria +1

US laws

The Seven Noahide Laws (or Noachide Laws) are referenced in United States legal documents primarily through Presidential Proclamations and congressional legislation, often in the context of “Education Day, U.S.A.,” which was established to honor the work of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

GovInfo (.gov) +1

References to the Seven Noahide Laws can be found in:

Public Law 102-14 (1991): A joint resolution that acknowledges “ethical values and principles which are the basis of civilized society” and refers to them as the Seven Noahide Laws. The text of the law is available from Ask Noah .

Presidential Proclamations: Presidents George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan have mentioned the Seven Noahide Laws in proclamations. President Bush’s proclamations in 1989 referred to the laws as a “basis for all civilizations” and provided examples. President Reagan’s 1982 Proclamation on the National Day of Reflection also referenced the laws, with the text available from Ask Noah.

These official documents reference the laws to highlight moral and ethical foundations rather than enacting them as federal statutes.

GovInfo (.gov) +2

Has Trump received a historical letter about the divine court of the Sanhedrine.

“Mount Zion, Old City, Jerusalem ..... www.TheSanhedrin.org/en

Email: b.d.hartzion@gmail.com

Letter from the Nascent Sanhedrin to President Donald J. Trump

Jerusalem, Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Dear Honorable President Donald Trump,

May Hashem, the Creator, bless you and your nation!

We extend our heartfelt gratitude for bringing faith to the forefront of American and global culture through the establishment of the Faith Office in the White House. Your recognition of the importance of religion in public life is a step toward restoring moral values and spiritual leadership in the world.

The Universal Moral Code

The Book of Genesis has a profound message of unity and divine purpose for humanity through three fundamental principles:

1. One God – To recognize the cause of all causes (Genesis .)1:1 2. One First Man – To affirm the basic equal rights of humanity (Genesis 1:26). 3. One Basic Law – To establish universal principles of justice (Genesis 2:16).

Without a constructive moral framework, humanity descends into violence and destruction, as exemplified by Cain’s murder of Abel (Genesis 4:8). Every nation has unique strengths and resources, yet no nation is self-sufficient. Without a Universal Ethical Common Code, people resort to war and oppression to obtain what they need. With such a code, nations engage in spiritual commerce and a race for virtue.

The First Commandment and the Seven Laws of Noah

The first time the word “commandment” appears in the Bible is when Hashem commanded Adam:

“And the Lord God commanded the man, saying: Of every tree of the garden you may freely eat.” (Genesis 2:16) This verse alludes to the seven universal laws that form the foundation of ethical behavior for all humanity. These laws reflect seven of the Ten Commandments.

These ethical principles were reaffirmed at Mount Sinai when Hashem revealed Himself to the world, and our ancestors witnessed this divine event.

The Jewish, Christian, Muslim and all monotheistic traditions recognize the divine revelation at Mount Sinai as a foundational moment in history.

When Hashem gave the Children of Israel the Torah, He provided an ethical standard for the entire world. This standard is known as the Seven Commandments of Noah, which form the basis of universal morality. The Seven Noahide Laws are a set of divine commandments given to Noah and his descendants, and they apply to all of humanity. They form a basic moral code that promotes a just and ethical society for all people. These laws are:

Prohibition of Idolatry: Worshipping anything other than the One God.

Prohibition of Blasphemy: Cursing or disrespecting God.

Prohibition of Murder: Taking innocent human life.

Prohibition of Adultery/Sexual Immorality: Maintaining the sanctity of marriage and family.

Prohibition of Theft: Respecting the property of others.

Prohibition of Eating Flesh from a Live Animal: Treating all living creatures with respect.

Requirement to Establish Courts of Justice: Implementing a system of law and order.

When a person accepts the Seven Noahide Laws, they receive divine blessings:

A Neshama (Soul)–The soul that animates the body and connects a person to Hashem. Righteous Among the Nations–A person who upholds these laws is considered righteous and honored before Hashem. A Share in theWorld to Come–Those who follow these principles merit a place in the hereafter.

Enclosed with this letter, we have included the Universal Ethical Common Code (UECC), which outlines the benefits of adopting the Seven Commandments of Noah.

The Role of Ethics in Business

A businessman who commits to being Honest and Good in the Eyes of Hashem will seek trustworthy partners.

Who would he prefer to do business with? An atheist who may cheat and deceive? Or someone committed to Hashem, who upholds honesty and integrity?

A business owner will seek to hire workers who are loyal and committed to the success of the enterprise.

A worker will prefer to work for an employer who ensures fairness and ethical treatment. By aligning economic relationships with divine morality, business and ethics become intertwined, fostering prosperity and trust.

The Cyrus-Trump Coin and Your Historic Role

In 2017, the Nascent Sanhedrin minted a special coin featuring your image on one side and Cyrus the Great on the other. This symbolized your historic role, likened to that of Cyrus, who was chosen by Hashem to fulfill a divine mission.

The Chinese appreciated this idea so much that they reproduced and sold millions of copies of these coins and other products featuring your image alongside Cyrus the Great. You have been elected, as Cyrus was in his time, to fulfill a heavenly mission:

To unite all believers in God and foster ethical cooperation across all spheres of human activity. A Call to Establish an International Divine Court – IDC.

We invite you to meet with the Sanhedrin Court Rabbis in Jerusalem to discuss the establishment of an International Divine Court (IDC) for all nations. This court would be based on the seven universal commandments given to Noah and reaffirmed at Mount Sinai—a foundation for global peace and divine justice.

May Hashem bless you with wisdom, strength, and success in your divine mission.

Rabbis of the Sanhedrin

Rabbi Daniel Stawsky Hacohen

Rabbi Meir Halevi

Rabbi Erel Segal-Halevi

Rabbi Ben Abrahamson

Rabbi Roee Zaga

Rabbi Boaz Melet

Rabbi Nadav Sofy

Go tell it to the mountains! Every pastor, rabbi, and Bible teacher needs to share this prophetic letter from the Sanhedrin. Don’t look at the Gaza situation with your physical eyes and ears; ask HaShem to show you His Wisdom in prayer. World peace comes by Divine law and order. We must teach the entire world that every non-Jewish nation must ascribe to the 7 Noahide Laws as mentioned above. In Light of this clarification, we can see that there is no excuse for the UN and EU not to officially condemn Hamas for their terrorism. We must not allow this error to continue. Someone has to be accountable for this gross oversight. Please read this book to understand the basic facts, and contact your senators and legislators to see to it that Hamas is internationally condemned for their terrorist behaviors: “Jewish Palestine/Arab Palestine: Second Edition. Now on Amazon:

https://a.co/d/iiJsVXs”

https://www.sefaria.org/sheets/625978

How Does the Board of Peace relate to the 7 Noahide laws.

The “Board of Peace” (BoP)—a 2026 initiative spearheaded by Donald Trump to oversee the reconstruction and governance of Gaza—has been connected to the Sanhedrin (a legislative/judicial body of Jewish sages) through its promotion of the Noahide Laws (a universal code for non-Jews).

Arab Center Washington DC +4

Some religious and prophetic viewpoints, particularly within the nascent Sanhedrin movement and associated advocacy groups, interpreted the formation of this Board as a step toward establishing global adherence to the Noahide Laws, which are derived from the Talmud (Tractate Sanhedrin 56a).

Wikipedia +1

Here is how the Board of Peace relates to the Sanhedrin and Noahide Laws:

1. Connection to Noahide Laws (Seven Laws of Noah)

A “Court of Justice” Initiative: One of the seven Noahide laws is the requirement to establish courts of justice to govern society. Supporters see the Board of Peace—a centralized, international, and “authoritative” governing body—as fulfilling this requirement on a macro scale in Gaza.

Enforcement of Legal Order: The Board is intended to ensure “dependable and lawful governance” in Gaza. This aligns with the Noahide principle of replacing anarchy with a legal framework.

Promotion of Religious Stability: Some advocates for the Noahide Laws, such as those affiliated with The Temple Institute, viewed the Board as a mechanism to impose a “Divine law and order” that would see non-Jewish nations (specifically, in this case, the Gaza population) adhering to these 7 commandments.

Wikipedia +4

2. Relationship to the Sanhedrin

Sanhedrin Advocacy for the Board: The “Sanhedrin” mentioned in this context refers to a group of Israeli rabbis attempting to revive the historical Sanhedrin institution. This group has officially praised the “RELO PLAN” (the proposed Gaza peace plan) and the Board of Peace, framing it as a “prophetic” step towards bringing the world under Noahide law.

“Divine Law” over International Law: Supporters argue that the Board of Peace represents a shift away from the United Nations (which they view as morally compromised) toward a system of “Divine law”.

Preparation for a New Era: The supporters believe the Board of Peace, by facilitating this change, prepares the way for the reconstruction of the Third Temple, which is a core goal of the modern Sanhedrin movement.

Wikipedia +4

3. Contextual Differences

It is important to note that the Board of Peace is a secular, political, and, at the time of its inception, U.S.-led initiative focusing on geopolitical stability and reconstruction. Its supporters in the religious sector, however, interpret its actions through the lens of Noahide law and biblical prophecy. The “Sanhedrin” in this context is a modern, self-appointed group, not the historical governing body that ceased to exist in ancient times.

Sefaria +4

Summary Table

Entity Role in this ContextBoard of PeaceA 2026 U.S.-led, international, 8transitional governance board for Gaza.Noahide LawsThe 7 universal moral laws for humanity (including establishing courts) that the board is seen to enforce.SanhedrinA group of modern rabbis who promote the Board as a step toward a “Divine” world order.”

This path we embark upon drastically curtails the future possibilities in terms of freedom of religion.

Some of my long time friends are Jewish. None of them would understand this as a future they themselves would desire or wish to witness.

How do you see Bill c-9 in Light of the above?

Is this all news to you?

It has been written- What is hidden must come to light.

The Parable of the Sower

4 And when a great multitude had gathered, and they had come to Him from every city, He spoke by a parable: 5 “A sower went out to sow his seed. And as he sowed, some fell by the wayside; and it was trampled down, and the birds of the air devoured it. 6 Some fell on rock; and as soon as it sprang up, it withered away because it lacked moisture. 7 And some fell among thorns, and the thorns sprang up with it and choked it. 8 But others fell on good ground, sprang up, and yielded [e]a crop a hundredfold.” When He had said these things He cried, “He who has ears to hear, let him hear!”

The Purpose of Parables

9 Then His disciples asked Him, saying, “What does this parable mean?”

10 And He said, “To you it has been given to know the [f]mysteries of the kingdom of God, but to the rest it is given in parables, that

‘Seeing they may not see,

And hearing they may not understand.’

The Parable of the Sower Explained

11 “Now the parable is this: The seed is the word of God. 12 Those by the wayside are the ones who hear; then the devil comes and takes away the word out of their hearts, lest they should believe and be saved. 13 But the ones on the rock are those who, when they hear, receive the word with joy; and these have no root, who believe for a while and in time of [g]temptation fall away. 14 Now the ones that fell among thorns are those who, when they have heard, go out and are choked with cares, riches, and pleasures of life, and bring no fruit to maturity. 15 But the ones that fell on the good ground are those who, having heard the word with a noble and good heart, keep it and bear fruit with patience.[h]

The Parable of the Revealed Light

16 “No one, when he has lit a lamp, covers it with a vessel or puts it under a bed, but sets it on a lampstand, that those who enter may see the light. 17 For nothing is secret that will not be revealed, nor anything hidden that will not be known and come to light. 18 Therefore take heed how you hear. For whoever has, to him more will be given; and whoever does not have, even what he [i]seems to have will be taken from him.”

How Vast is the issue we face?

How complete is the system meant to be?

Luke 9

25 For what profit is it to a man if he gains the whole world, and is himself destroyed or lost? 26 For whoever is ashamed of Me and My words, of him the Son of Man will be ashamed when He comes in His own glory, and in His Father’s, and of the holy angels. 27 But I tell you truly, there are some standing here who shall not taste death till they see the kingdom of God.”

For those who describe the word of God as superstition have come to God before.

We are in witness of a project to make themselves God as Yuval Harari says.

He is the author of Jewish Magic Before the Rise of Kabbalah (2017) and The Sword of Moses: A New Translation and Study.

Core Concepts: Harari’s work explores the “family resemblance” between magic and religion, the power of language in spells, and the development of mystical practices before the formal Kabbalistic movement.

“With the new power of bio technology; Artificial intelligence is going to transform us into gods”.

** “Humans are now hackable animals. The whole idea that humans have this ‘soul’ or ‘spirit’ and nobody knows what’s happening inside them, and they have free will - That’s over”!

I know God will have a particular wrath for this idea that humans become gods.

(It is tectonic plates which will move not nuclear wars. Because Jesus says to run to the mountains on that terrible day. Mountains are not safe from nuclear blasts.)

Do you doubt it.

I write what I see. You are alive once. Give praise to God for how absolutely wondrous that is!

