Also bonus hole. The inference is you only need one hole to put it in. The other is a bonus. Making a family and a life irrelevant.

Image from pinterest

Front back. All the same.

Image from pinterest

Women's rights. There you have it. From the right to vote, to being referred to better in rap songs than by the cancer society.

Image from Oklahoma dot gov

Can't fool me. This isn't respectful to women.

Leave a comment

Share