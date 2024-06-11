Also bonus hole. The inference is you only need one hole to put it in. The other is a bonus. Making a family and a life irrelevant.
Image from pinterest
Front back. All the same.
Image from pinterest
Women's rights. There you have it. From the right to vote, to being referred to better in rap songs than by the cancer society.
Image from Oklahoma dot gov
Can't fool me. This isn't respectful to women.
Just remember they're doing this because satan hates God, this is all demonic. A woman's vagina is where her child is born, they have to denigrate that because they also hate family and women in general. Their men who pretend to be women is all they care about. We will win, don't give them any credence.
The global "Superior Class", in all their consuming pride, think they are the authors and architects of our March into the Transhumanistic Colosseum, when in reality their Mensa IQ's and Billions are merely being pimped out by the Great Deceiver, who can not create, but only DEFILE before DESTROYING, the BEAUTY of God's creation; with woman foremost among them.