Death by scalpel.

Scalpel is a little little tiny sword.

But how effective is the scalpel at killing?

Bill called 6300

6 x3

666

Oh vey.

Think.

Governments.

Dissent.

Silence.

Scalpels.

And organs.

Government. Plus $$ organs. Plus death. And the increasing categories of who can qualify for death by…

Fyi. Chatgpt wouldn't use the words unborn baby here.

Should governments be in the citizen death business at all?

Has it ever gone wrong. ** Using historical references does not minimize past horrors. There is no horror contest.

Aktion T4 (Germany, 1939–1945)

The Nazi regime systematically killed tens of thousands of disabled and mentally ill people.

Framed as “mercy deaths,” but non-consensual and ideologically driven (eugenics).

Often cited as the clearest example of state abuse of medical authority tied to death policy.

Framed as Mercy Deaths.

Canada frames mental illness for Euthanasia.

The Canadian Dream. This documentary shows doctors describing Euthanasia as Merciful.

The Increase of Canada's Euthanasia program to the MENTALLY ILL has interesting implications for those vaccine refusniks.

Across different studies, researchers have found links such as:

Higher hesitancy correlated with anxiety, stress, or depression in some groups

Associations with lower institutional trust or higher perceived risk

In a smaller subset, links with paranoia or conspiratorial thinking

Key studies showing associations

1. Mental health (anxiety, depression) & hesitancy

PubMed ID: 35042506

Sekizawa et al. (2022) Found associations between vaccine hesitancy and: depression generalized anxiety trust levels



2. Psychological distress & hesitancy

PubMed / PMC study (Penner et al., 2023) Reports links between hesitancy and: psychological distress anxiety, depression, stress symptoms Also notes associations with psychiatric symptoms in some populations



3. Anxiety, fear, and vaccine decision-making

PubMed ID: 33951558

Bendau et al. (2021) Different types of anxiety have different effects : Health anxiety → more acceptance Social/economic fear → more hesitancy



The expanding Maid category.

Mental illness.

Vaccine hesitancy.

After all it is a mental illness in some developing literature.

The satanic inversion of free speech.

Dissent is mental illness punishable by death.

The things you don't think are possible are unrolling in real time.



Otherwise straight to jail.

Similar programs existed in parts of Canada , Sweden, and elsewhere. Not direct killing, but state control over bodies justified by “public good.”



Various countries (including the U.S.) have faced: Wrongful executions Disproportionate sentencing (racial, socioeconomic bias)

Not typically tied to organ procurement, but raises concerns about state power over life and death.

China

There have been serious allegations (from human rights groups and investigations) that organs were taken from executed prisoners or detainees.

The Chinese government says it has reformed its system; debate and scrutiny continue internationally.

Examples include: Neglect in psychiatric institutions Abuses in systems like residential schools in Canada

Not formal “death laws,” but environments where state control contributed to preventable deaths or harm.

Death by the little tiny scalpel of organ donation. Could it be…something else.

Death ny the little tiny sword.

How about the Tanya a later Kabbalah hasidic text.

Is it problematic to be viewed as having the soul of an animal by those who want to structure courts of justice to rule over the souls of animals?

Death by the sword and another soul of an animal.

Do you want

To be viewed as an animal.

Enter the noahide laws.

And the judges deciding your capital punishment sees you thus.

A trained slaughterer (a shochet) uses a special knife called a chalaf:

The blade is perfectly smooth and extremely sharp (checked carefully before use)

A single, continuous cut is made across the throat

This severs the trachea, esophagus, and major blood vessels

The goal is a very rapid loss of consciousness due to blood pressure drop Noahide laws become the bedrock of society in the USA.

It continues by emphasizing education and moral responsibility and culminates in proclaiming: “Now, therefore, be it resolved… that March 26, 1991, is designated as ‘Education Day, U.S.A.’…”

In 2025. Trump hosted the Imams and drclare sharia law. Oops. The chabad rabbis.

“The 14 rabbis met with the President for about 20 minutes in the Oval Office, presenting him with a silver tzedakah box in honor of Education and Sharing Day.

Rabbi Abraham Shemtov, Chairman of Agudas Chassidei Chabad International and the Rebbe’s Shliach to the White House, led the delegation with his son, Rabbi Levi Shemtov, Executive Vice President of American Friends of Lubavitch-Chabad and senior Shliach in Washington, DC.

Attending were Rabbi Yossi New, Director of Chabad Lubavitch of Georgia; Rabbi Mendy Herson, Dean of the Rabbinical College of America in Morristown, New Jersey; Rabbi Shea Harlig, Director of Chabad of Southern Nevada; Rabbi Aaron Lipskar, CEO, The Aleph Institute – Surfside, FL; Rabbi Mendel Feller of Chabad Lubavitch Upper Midwest in Minnesota; Rabbi Ovadia Goldman – Chabad of Oklahoma City in Oklahoma; Rabbi Mendel Lifshitz, Director of Chabad Lubavitch of Idaho; Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov of Chabad Lubavitch of Michigan; Rabbi Eitan Webb, Secretary of Chabad on Campus International – Princeton, NJ; Chaplain (Maj) Mendy Stern; Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz, Director of Chabad Lubavitch of South Dakota; Rabbi Eli Shemtov, Director of Chabad Young Professionals in Washington, DC.

Also present were key officials, including EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, White House Staff Secretary Will Scharf, Paula White and Jennifer Korn of the Faith Office at the White House, and Martin Marks, White House liaison to the Jewish community.

In a moving moment, they also gifted him a replica of a 1956 plaque from the Beach Haven Jewish Center in New York. The plaque honored Trump’s father, Fred Trump, for his support of the Jewish community, particularly Holocaust survivors whom he provided with free housing until they were able to support themselves.

“This shows that his love for the Jewish people goes back a generation,” one of the rabbis told COLlive.com. “The president was visibly moved to see his father’s legacy honored in this way.”

During the meeting, Trump spoke warmly about his support for the Jewish people, the State of Israel, and the work of Chabad-Lubavitch. He thanked the rabbis for their visit and expressed his appreciation for their efforts in education and Jewish life across America.”

https://collive.com/president-trump-hosts-chabad-rabbis-in-oval-office/

“Ahead of the Oval Office meeting, while waiting in the Roosevelt Room, the rabbis also met Vice President J.D. Vance, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.”

After taking a group photo with the rabbis, Trump invited senior administration officials to take another photo together. Among them were his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

“The meeting took place near the anniversary of the October 7th Hamas terror massacre in Israel, which next week marks two years since the attacks. Notably, on the same date last year, Trump visited the Ohel of the Rebbe in Queens, New York, in a historic visit where he prayed for the release of the hostages.

TRUMP PRAYED??

Not touching the Bible in 2025.

Frank Luntz: “Have you ever asked God for forgiveness?”

Donald Trump: “I am not sure I have. I just go on and try to do a better job from there. I don’t think so.”

Will Trump bring about the Noahide laws and death by the sword for Christians?

Is Bill c-9 an eminent Noahide law threat in Canada?

Does Maid get to the same olace?

Are we seeing a death march?

Are the noahide laws waiting on the third temple?

Are unconnected things really connected.

Could noahide laws look differently then you expect them to?

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